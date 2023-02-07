We're Swooning Over These February Fashion Launches

The month of love is here, and what better way to show yourself some affection than with the latest February fashion launches? Your favorite brands, such as Savage X Fenty, Good American, and Ugg have been busy crafting collections that are sure to have you head over heels. From romantic colors to heart-stopping category expansions, these new arrivals are worth splurging on.

Now's your chance to find your Valentine's- and Galentine's Day-worthy fit. Whether you're looking for everything pink, plush, or covered in hearts, we've got you covered. Treat yourself to the best of the best launches we have rounded up for the month.



Discover the best new February fashion launches ahead.



Ugg

Ugg Paloma Leggings $58.00 Shop

You'll want to cuddle up with Ugg's new 'Soft Intimates' category launch. The collection offers a blend of both loungewear and streetwear, with an emphasis on comfort. Experience the cozy feeling that only UGG can deliver with this new range, available in sizes XXS to 3X, and featuring six colorways. From bralettes to baby tees and leggings, the collection has everything you need to feel cozy on a self-care day at home. The best part? The new range is crafted from an environmentally preferred, antibacterial Eco Vero blend, making it both comfortable and better for the earth.



Impala Skate

Impala Skate Impala Quad Skate - Falling Hearts $119.00 Shop

Fall head over wheels for Impala Skate's Falling Heart Collection this Valentine's Day. The romance-inspired collection features quad skates, a cruiser board, a protective gear set, and sock packs to match. The skates are decked out in a custom all-over heart print, heart-shaped lace beads, and a scalloped trim edge. Everyone will be crushing hard on your next outing to the roller rink.

Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty Racer X High-Waist Legging $75.00 Shop

Savage X Fenty has just launched their So Speed Racer collection, featuring styles that embody the essence of speed and movement. The campaign showcases the full range of cross-category pieces styled together to demonstrate the versatility of how they can be worn, including lingerie, sportswear, and loungewear.

Jennifer Fisher

Jennifer Fisher Puffy Heart Earrings $395.00 Shop

Celebrate the season of love with Jennifer Fisher's limited-edition Puffy Heart Earrings. These rose gold studs are the perfect way to add a touch of glamour to your V-Day look. Designed to be virtually weightless and accentuate your face, the earrings are fashionable and functional, and will be the perfect topper for any V Day ensamble.

Lack of Color

Lack of Color Riviera Cap $109.00 Shop

Lack of Color's Paradis Collection embodies the essence of carefree living and is inspired by vintage styles. The collection features bold pops of color, unique fabrications, and unmistakable silhouettes, resulting in pieces that make their own unique statement. The collection offers a playful and poetic take on bucket hats, fedoras, and cowboy hats.

Good American

Good American Fit For Success Jumpsuit $169.00 Shop

Add some color to your love life with Good American's Pop Off Pink collection. The line features denim jumpsuits, bubblegum pink jeans, bodysuits, sweaters, and more. Perfect for a romantic date night or a fun Galentine's celebration, this inclusive collection is available in sizes 00-32+. Inject your closet with a healthy boost of pink to perk up the last dregs of winter.

Bebe

Bebe Two-Tone Long Coat $259.00 Shop

I just found your next coat crush, and it's a part of bebe's Valentine's Day Shop. The love-inspired capsule features body-hugging silhouettes, romantic hues of pink and red, touchable lace, and dresses that are sure to turn heads. But the star product from the V-day shop is the color-blocked longline wool coat. You won't want to take it off, even when you head inside—it's that good!

Szade Recycled

Szade Recycled Bass Glasses $90.00 Shop

Szade Recycled's Bassline collection is a love letter to music, inspired by rave subcultures worldwide. The line features four new frame styles in Bass, Cave, Booth, Sharp, and a remix of the popular frame style, Melba. Each style is offered in trend-forward colorways that are truly crafted for your inner cool girl.

Wolf Circus

Wolf Circus Small Miriam Earrings in Gold $135.00 Shop

Wolf Circus's Spring/Summer 2023 collection is giving us all the feels. The collection features contemporary shapes in timeless materials that celebrate the beauty of imperfection. A focus on craftsmanship, liquid-like metals, and nestled pearls take center stage. Adding to the romantic spirit of the occasion, the collection includes stunning drippy heart adornments. The capsule showcases 12 new styles, from sapphire-dropped earrings to heart-shaped rings and necklaces.