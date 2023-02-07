The February Beauty Launches We're Crushing On

February is all about love, and this year we'll be focusing on self-love. And what better way to indulge in some much-needed pampering than with the latest beauty product launches? Our favorite beauty brands are offering up a bevy of new products guaranteed to make you fall in love, from romantic press-ons to lipstick shades that will give you the perfect pucker. Get ready to fall in love with your self-care routine all over again.

Beauty powerhouses such as Parfums De Marly, Estée Lauder, and Sally Hansen have unleashed new offerings that will make you fall head over heels. So let us embrace the month of love by indulging in some much-needed pampering with beauty launches you'll want to savor.



Read on for the best new February beauty launches.

Parfums De Marly

Parfums De Marly Valaya $355.00 Shop

Meet your new signature fragrance. Valaya by Parfums De Marly blends sophistication and playfulness, perfectly capturing the delicate balance between fabric and skin. The invigorating blend of mandarin, orange blossom, musk, noble wood, and vanilla creates a warm and flirty aura, making you feel confident and irresistible. From date night to girl's night out, reach for this scent for a much-deserved confidence boost.

Beachwaver

Beachwaver Beachwaver x Baked By Melissa B1 Rotating Curling Iron $99.00 $79.00 Shop

Celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa and cupcake queen Melissa Ben-Ishay are spreading the love with a limited-edition collaboration. The Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron is the perfect gift for anyone on your list—yourself included. With a rotating one-inch barrel, three heat ranges, and an ergonomic handle with arrow buttons for rotation control, this curling iron will give you hair you thought you could only get in the salon—with the push of a button. And we can't forget to mention the hot pink barrel and tie-dyed handle that will display perfectly on your vanity.

Emi Jay

Emi Jay Heartbreaker Clip In Tiara $29.00 Shop

Fall in love with Emi Jay's specially curated Birthday Baby collection. This capsule features renditions of founder Julianne's favorite textures, shades, and sparkles to the brand's cult-favorite pieces. From the beloved Big Effing Clip, scrunchies, hair bands, to the new heart-shaped hair clip style, HeartBreaker, Emi Jay is remixing their iconic accessories in the best way and bringing the party to your everyday look.

Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Dessert Charcuterie Collection $10.00 Shop

Indulge in a Sally Hansen manicure inspired by dessert charcuterie boards. The delectable color lineup for the collection includes shades of Blueberry Tart, Natural Red, Carrot Cake, Matcha Love, and Sweet As Sugar. With up to seven days of lasting color and shine and a 100% vegan formula, you'll want to show off your tasty manicure all month long.

Bellissima

Bellissima Diffon Supreme Curly Hair Dryer $169.00 Shop

Give your curls some love with the new Diffon Supreme Curly Hair Dryer by Bellissima. This diffuser is a game changer for curly girls, combining a hair diffuser and hair dryer into one compact and easy-to-use tool. With its advanced technology, the Diffon Supreme helps to gently diffuse air evenly, simulating natural drying for softer, bouncier, more defined curls. Show your curls some TLC with the must-have appliance.

Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder 420 Rebellious Rose $36.00 Shop

Estée Lauder's new long-lasting lipstick is the key to a powerful pout. The line features the brand's moisture lock complex with naturally derived ingredients to keep your lips looking plump and smooth with 30 captivating shades across matte, crème, and luster finishes. You'll find the perfect vibrant color match to elevate your lips in just one stroke.

Pattern

Pattern Bristle Brush $20.00 Shop

Pamper your tresses with Pattern's double-sided Bristle Brush. With a blend of premium boar and nylon fibers, the two-in-one tool is ideal for creating sleek hairstyles. The soft nylon bristles gently finesse flyaways, while the stiff boar bristles help smooth and slick strands in place. Lightweight and ergonomic, this brush has an easy-grip handle for maximum comfort, making it effortless to lay even the most stubborn curls. The brush is perfect for styling wet and dry hair for an effortlessly tamed look.

Chillhouse

Chillhouse That's Amore Press-Ons $16.00 Shop

Get a salon-worthy manicure at home with Chillhouse's limited edition press-on set for Valentine's Day. Inspired by New York City romance and candlelit Italian dinners, the checkerboard pattern will have you craving pasta in no time. The set has everything you need for a seamless application, including a dual-sided buffer and file, a cuticle stick, and glue. Now you can dash out for your date with no wait time or smudging.

Isamaya Beauty

Isamaya Beauty Lips Color Infusion Lipstick $95.00 Shop

Pulling this lipstick out of your purse is a guaranteed scene-stealer. Made to subvert our expectations when it comes to beauty and celebrate the male form, the lipsticks are hyper-realistic and intended to be treated as art objects. Lips are available in a rich red shade or a sheer black glaze, both packed with moisturizing oils for a shiny finish. At $95 for a lipstick it's a splurge for sure, but worth it for the conversation starter alone.