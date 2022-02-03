The February Beauty Launches We're Loving Right Now

With the celebration of Valentine's Day, February provides the ideal opportunity to dive into self-love before the season changes. Thankfully, our favorite beauty brands showed up, debuting a slew of new products to fulfill our every desire. Whether it's hydrated skin or total relaxation you're after, these exciting launches have our hearts racing.

As we begin a new month, we've compiled a list of recently released products that will have you falling head over heels with their skincare benefits, glam possibilities, and relaxing vibe. We’re talking about everything from honey-infused skincare to dessert-scented candles.

Ahead, see some of our favorite new releases, including a hair system designed for curly girls and a flirty blush that will provide the perfect pop of color for your next date night.

Oribe



Oribe Hair Alchemy Fortifying Treatment Serum $64 Shop

Want stronger strands? The latest collection from Oribe, Hair Alchemy, offers formulas that prevent breakage and fortify hair. Our favorite: the brand's new Treatment Serum ($64), which helps boost hair strength from within thanks to ingredients like chia seed, bamboo leaf, and plant-based protein.

Katini Skin

Katini Skin Clarity Facial Oil $95 Shop

Singer-songwriter Katini Yamaoka's new skincare brand pays tribute to her African, Asian, and Australian roots. Inspired by ancient Japanese beauty secrets, Katini Skin’s new Clarity Facial Oil ($95) contains detoxing benefits of sea algae extract and promises to brighten skin, add radiance, and reverse hyperpigmentation for a supple complexion.

J.R. Watkins

J.R. Watkins Rosewater Foaming Hand Soap $5 Shop

Personal care begins with washing your hands, so why shouldn’t it be a joyful experience? Cult-favorite personal care brand J.R. Watkins recently reformulated and introduced a new scent to its classic Foaming Hand Soap. The Rosewater Foaming Hand Soap ($5) is made with calendula, oats, and vitamins D and E to clean your hands without drying them out.

Curl Queen

Curl Queen The Glove $48 Shop

With the Curl Therapy Collection, Curl Queen is transforming wash day into a luxurious experience. The collection includes everything you need to get your curls bouncy and hydrated with products that are infused with Raw Manuka Honey, Black Castor Oil, and African Chebe. The overall goal? Stronger hair from roots to ends.

Along with the Intense Therapy Masque ($42), Moisture Therapy Shampoo ($23), Moisture Therapy Conditioner ($23), Royal Nectar Hair Oil ($52), Nourishing Pomade ($30), the collection also features The Glove ($48), a completely waterproof glove with soft spikes ideal for detangling, stimulating the scalp, and massaging products onto the hair.

Farmacy

Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask $38 Shop

Farmacy is beloved for its effective farm-to-face products. Naturally, the obvious next step for the skincare company was to release an enhanced version of its popular Honey Potion mask. The Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask ($38) includes more potent ingredients like ceramides and niacinamide to help restore and repair the skin's barrier and boost radiance. While the brand's proprietary blend remains in the new formulation, it now has a lighter scent and is housed in a recyclable frosted hex jar.

Fitish

Fitish Boundary Issues Glycolic Body Wash $33 Shop

With Fitish's Boundary Issues Glycolic Body Wash ($33), you can bid farewell to rough bumps and uneven skin texture. The body wash contains a special blend of CBD, glycolic acid, aloe vera, green tea, and coffee to not only deeply cleanse but also exfoliate, smooth, and energize skin. According to the brand's website, the hardworking formula—that features orange peel and eucalyptus oils—will leave you with softer, more hydrated skin after just one wash.

Colourpop

ColourPop Secret Admirer Palette $14 Shop

ColourPop's Secret Admirer Palette ($14) will have you falling head over heels and ready to showcase your Valentine's Day spirit! Showcased in heart-shaped pans, the vibrant palette features flirty colors like moody mauve, pretty pink, and maroon shades in dazzling metallic and silky matte finishes. A date night must-have!

Pacifica

Pacifica Fluffy Blushy $11 Shop

Celebrate Valentine’s Day all month long with the Fluffy Blushy ($11) from Pacifica. We personally love a beauty must-have that does it all. You can apply this blush to your cheeks, lips, or eyes. Cheers to a multifunctional product!

Ardent Candle x Baked by Melissa

Ardent x Baked by Melissa Love Gift Box $40 Shop

You can finally recreate the bakery aroma of fresh pastries into your home with Ardent Candles and Baked by Melissa’s recent collaboration. The Ardent x Baked by Melissa Love Gift Box ($40) includes six deliciously scented candles inspired by Baked by Melissa's signature Valentine's Day flavors: Cookies & Cream in Dark Chocolate, Strawberry, Marshmallow, Dulce de Leche, Milk Chocolate, and Triple Chocolate.

We're not sure about you, but just the names of these signature scents have us salivating.

Essence Makeup

Essence Makeup Extreme Shine Volume Lipgloss $4 Shop

The much-loved Shine Shine Shine Lipgloss by Essence Makeup got a major upgrade. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the new Extreme Shine Volume Lipgloss ($4) features enhanced texture as well as pumping benefits to result in a gorgeous, glowing pout.