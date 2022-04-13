11 Feather Outfits That Are as Fly as You Are

Capsule wardrobes and minimalist looks are great, but right now the trends are leaning toward flamboyance and celebration. Enter: feathers!

Just like other trends that look to the past, feathers are getting remixed into new styles. You’ll probably see them most on trims and cuffs, but they’re also popping up on purses and jewelry. Today’s return of feathers is a subtle nod to the Y2K trend, which includes eye-catching accents like sequins that your 2002 Baby Phat jeans probably had. Feathers today are also a subtle nod to regencycore, or high society in the 19th century (thanks, Bridgerton).

If you don’t wear feathers, it may seem intimidating to work them into your look without feeling like you look tacky or weird. If you’re ready to go all in on any trend, then this will be the next fun moment for you. Regardless of where you stand, there are many ways to wear feathers with many different styles. They’ve historically been associated with elegance and glam, but they can fit in just as easily with a pair of jeans and sneakers.

We scanned the internet for some of the most exciting pieces, from full feather coats to daring shoes. Below, 11 ways we’d wear feathers today.

Neon Dream

Design by Tiana Crispino

With feathered cuffs and a huge bow in the front that drops past the hips, this neon wrap top is the moment. The top calls for low-key cargo pants to bring some balance to the outfit and chunky sneakers. There’s no sneaker more classic than the Nike Air Force 1, so for this outfit we’d opt for the version with a twist of custom embroidery.

Effortless Elegance

Design by Tiana Crispino

Wearing feathers casually with jeans is the perfect way to do your own modern take on the historic, elegant accent. Match this top with loose-fitting denim and chunky, low heels for an effortlessly gorgeous look.

A Glam Night Out

Design by Tiana Crispino

Lace & Needles is a London studio that offers made-to-order and bespoke pieces where elegance and modernity mesh in perfect unison. The dress is a statement piece that needs accessories that match its energy without trying to outshine it.

Festival Feathers

Design by Tiana Crispino

You will be seeing feathers all festival season long, so get ready with this fit. Sometimes it’s nice to let feathers shine on their own, but for festivals, go all out. These fringed high-waisted pants perfectly complement the lines of a fully-feathered bustier. Make it last all day long with some chunky boots. You may end up with weird tan lines, but it’ll all be worth it for the fashion.

In the Name of Catwoman

Design by Tiana Crispino

Whether you saw the new Batman movie or not, we can all admit that Halle Berry’s catwoman was an iconic moment in fashion everywhere. Her suit featured riveting cutouts that enhanced her shape and cat-like movements. With this year’s new Batman and all the hype over Zoë Kravtiz, catsuits are in (minus the whip—unless that's your style). Pair this velvet catsuit with a hint of feathers and Catwoman-esque black booties.

Shop The Look LaQuan Smith

Bubish

Schutz

In the Club

Design by Tiana Crispino

For the nights when you go out dancing with friends, wear a dress that's comfortable with a feathered neckline to accentuate your movement. A statement necklace and super chunky heel will balance out the mini dress (while giving a Bratz-inspired look).

Shop The Look Edikted

Larroude

Arcanumla

The Statement Heel

Design by Tiana Crispino

As much as feathers look amazing worked into your clothes, they also add a ridiculously glamorous touch to your shoes. Made of pineapple fruit leather by artisans in Italy, these pointy-toed red heels with a handwoven feather will blaze up the floor anywhere you go. To let them shine, wear skinny jeans cuffed at the ankle and a vibrant top.

Going All In

Design by Tiana Crispino

If you’re bold and unafraid of wearing bright colors or trying new things, then this is for you. Rather than accenting your look with feathers, go all in and wear a jacket that’s all feathers. Let this piece do the talking and let the rest of your look take a backseat and relax.

Date Night

Design by Tiana Crispino

If you’re looking to be alluring and make a long-lasting impression, the sexiness of this outfit cannot be forgotten. Little black heels meet an upgraded little black dress. Rather than a simple strapless dress, this one is upgraded with feathers at the necklace and built-in long gloves. Black heels and a subtle clutch tie it all together.

Shop The Look Miscreants

Steve Madden

Anthropologie

Power Moves Only

Design by Tiana Crispino

Few things feel more powerful than big shoulders. Miss Circle’s mini dress is a magical mix of broad shoulders, a cinched waist, and dazzling detailed sleeves. This is the outfit to wear when you want to show that you’re about business, but not too much. Pair this dress with heels that bring out the sparkle and a versatile shoulder bag.

Style Icon Rushing Through Manhattan

Design by Tiana Crispino

There’s French girl chic, and then there’s New York style. If you want to look like the busy New Yorker bustling across the crosswalk with a coffee in hand, then this is how you do New York chic... plus feathers. Get in your gray monochrome suit that mixes loose and tight-fitting silhouettes. Throw on a single but huge statement feather earring, and you are New York chic.