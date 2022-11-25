Leather pants are a staple in fall and winter wardrobes. With vegan (or faux) leather more widely available, our favorite pants are now more sustainable, eco-friendly, and affordable than ever. Many major retailers offer an iteration of the classic pant style, but only a few are on sale during Black Friday. To ensure you snag our most recommended pairs, we outlined everything you need to know, below.

Find all of the best leather pants and leggings that are on sale for Black Friday.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie’s leather pants were so popular last year, they sold out almost immediately. Thankfully, this year, they’re back and in more styles, sizes, and colors. Finding your perfect fit couldn’t be easier thanks to the brand’s Curve Love line, which features the exact same designs as the classic pants, just with an additional two inches through the hip and thigh for extra comfort. And while a classic black is always an option, there’s also 10 other shades to choose from in many of the styles, including olive green and taupe.

Take your pick between the 90s Straight, 90s Relaxed, Cargo, Ankle Straight, and Criss-Cross Waistband styles (each available in extra short, short, regular, and long) while the buttery soft vegan leather pants are 30% off starting November 21 through Cyber Monday, November 28.

Abercrombie

Spanx

When it comes to faux leggings, Spanx is in a class of its own. Known for smoothing, lifting, and shaping, Spanx’s leather leggings are a closet must-have for everyone, especially in the fall and winter. The brand has plenty of options to choose from, ranging from the classic faux leather leggings to styles with snake or moto details, so be sure to stock up on Black Friday when everything is 20% off sitewide.

Spanx

Aritzia

If you scroll through Instagram or stand on a street corner in New York City, chances are you’ll spot someone wearing a pair of leather pants from Aritzia. Though the pants have been super popular over the last few years, the brand often updates their offerings to include fresh colors and styles (trendy flares, anyone?), so shoppers never tire of their Aritzia leather pants. If you've been eyeing a pair yourself, now's the time to shop: The brand is offering up to 50% off everything sitewide, including bestsellers like the Melina Pant.



Aritzia

Commando

Featuring smoothing waistbands and firming fabrics, Commando is the place to shop for leggings that don’t sag after hours of wear. Each piece is made with flexible four-way stretch material that flatters every body type. Find several of the brand’s offerings in new colors (like gunmetal and oxblood) on sale for 30% off this Black Friday.

Commando

Alo Yoga

As far as athletic leggings are concerned, Alo Yoga is hard to beat. Whether it’s for an off-duty model look or you’re actually heading to a workout class, the brand’s airbrush high-waist leggings suck you in while still being comfortable and breathable. Shop the Faux Leather Airbrush High-Waist Leggings in both black and limited edition Hot Cocoa while they’re on sale for 41% off.

Alo Yoga

Good American

No one does pants better than Good American, just ask the Kardashian-Jenners and Megan Fox. Starting today, you can shop all of the brand’s leather pants and legging offerings, including the Good Boy Faux Leather Pants and Vinyl Leggings, while the entire site is 30% off using code BF30.

Good American

Madewell

Madewell is a great place to shop for high-quality pieces that will last you a lifetime. Snag flattering faux leather pants like the The Perfect Vintage Straight Pant: Faux Leather Edition, which are available in tall, petite, and plus while the entire site is 50% off using the code TGIF.

Madewell

Tiger Mist

One of our favorite online stores to shop super trendy pieces is Tiger Mist. Like other Australian brands, Tiger Mist is a destination for clothes that suit pretty much every trend you see on TikTok and Instagram. The brand is offering 50% off the entire site Black Friday through Sunday, November 27, including low- and mid-rise options, as well as an on-trend asymmetrical waistband pick.

Tiger Mist

Calzedonia

Known for their unique bathing suits, tights, and leggings, Italian brand Calzedonia should be a go-to retailer when it comes to faux leather leggings. Shop high-quality faux leather leggings and skinny pants while the brand is offering them for BOGO 50% off through Cyber Monday.

Calzedonia

Grey Bandit

A dream come true, Grey Bandit is the home of high-quality, trendy clothing items at an affordable price. Shop the faux leather pants influencers swear by, while they’re discounted for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY. As if you needed extra incentive, the first thousand shoppers will receive a free set of earrings with purchase.

Grey Bandit

Hatch Maternity

For expectant mothers who want to stay on trend, Hatch Maternity should be on your radar. With a variety of comfortable pants available, one of our favorites include the Vegan Stretch Leather Crop Flare—which is literally designed to stretch as your little one grows. Starting on November 23, you can get 25% off using the code BLACKFRIDAY22 at checkout.

Hatch Maternity

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a pair of vegan leather pants or leggings that look timeless and polished at an affordable price, check out Nordstrom’s offerings below, which are on sale up to 60% off through November 29.

Old Navy

When it comes to quality items at a low cost, Old Navy can’t be beaten. Grab a pair of the brand’s best-selling high-waisted straight faux leather pants in sizes 00-30 at 60% off the original price.

Old Navy

Gap

The Gap is a great place to shop for elevated basics at a reasonable price point. Snag the brand's best-selling faux leather pants, the High Rise Faux-Leather Vintage Slim Pants and the Sky High Rise Faux-Leather Cheeky Straight Pants, while they're on sale for nearly 20 dollars off.

Gap

