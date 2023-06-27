Everything You Need to Know About Fat Transfer Breast Augmentations, According to Experts

Have you ever wanted to increase your breast size, but the concept of implants feels intimidating? You're not alone. Still, if saline and silicone gel aren't options for you, perhaps your body fat may be the answer.

As a writer, I was excited to dive into this topic because, transparently, I'd only ever heard of fat transfers being done in other areas of the body. The concept of a fat transfer breast augmentation is pretty straightforward, but I turned to the experts to understand the ins and outs of this surgical treatment.



Meet the Expert Dr. Edward Chamata is a Houston-based plastic surgeon who specializes in a range of advanced aesthetic procedures, including liposculpture, tummy tucks, breast augmentation, face lifts, and more.

Steven Williams, MD, is a Board-certified plastic surgeon based in Oakland, California.

Smita Ramanadham, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in New Jersey.

Ahead, everything you need to know about a fat transfer breast augmentation.

What Is A Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation?

A FTBA, formally known as a fat transfer breast augmentation, uses the body's fat tissue to enhance breast size and shape without using implants or foreign materials. "On average, one can expect approximately one cup size increase in breast size with this breast augmentation technique," notes Chamata. However, Williams says this procedure can be repeated to achieve larger breast sizes.

FTBA requires liposuction from another part of the body, such as the thighs or the abdomen, Ramanadham shares. This fat is then injected into the breast area to augment size and shape, create symmetry, and improve contour depressions or concavities. In 2022, liposuction was the number one cosmetic procedures, with breast augmentations at number three, so it comes at no surprise that this implant-alternative procedure has gained popularity.

Like any significant cosmetic surgery, this procedure has a heftier price tag. "This can vary anywhere from $5,000-$10,000+ depending on the surgeon's expertise, geographical location, and extent of liposuction or transfer," Ramanadham notes.

It's important to note this treatment must be done by a professional. Under no circumstances should this be performed at home or by anyone besides a board-certified doctor.

Benefits Of A Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation

Eliminates additional risks of implant

Contours other areas of the body

More natural looking enhancement

One-time procedure that lasts a lifetime

Physically feels more natural

Both experts shared common views on the benefits of a FTBA.

"Benefits are that your body tissue is used for the augmentation, so you do not have the additional risks or consequences of an implant in the longrun," Ramanadham stars. "Commonly, another part of the body is also contoured, so you will see improvement in the area from which fat is being removed. Additionally, many patients do not want a large or obvious augmentation, and fat transfer allows for more fullness naturally."

"The results last a lifetime and do not require replacement every 10-15 years as is recommended for breast implants," adds Chamata. "Another benefit is that the breasts feel exactly like normal breast tissue rather than an implant."

The next steps: understanding the procedure and all the specifics.

How To Prepare For A Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation

So, you've decided you want to explore the option of a FTBA. How does one prepare? First steps, finding the right doctor and understanding if you are a candidate.

"The best candidates are healthy patients without any ptosis (sagging) of the breasts," shares Dr. Chamata. "If there is breast ptosis, then a breast lift alongside the fat transfer is indicated. Patients seek this treatment for multiple reasons, the main one being that they’re looking for a natural augmentation to their breasts without the use of implants. Patients who have had previous mastectomy (removal of the breast tissue) due to breast cancer can have this procedure performed to re-volumize lost breast tissue. It can also be performed for patients who have had an explant (removal of breast implants) and are seeking to re-volumize the breasts."

Once you've confirmed you are the proper candidate for this procedure, you'll want to physically prepare for the surgery itself.

"Prior to surgery, you might be asked to stop aspirin or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications that aren’t medically necessary," Ramanadham shares. "You will also be asked to stop smoking prior to and after surgery as well as herbal supplements. Your surgeon might require a preoperative clearance from your primary care as well. In general, your plastic surgeon will discuss all recommendations during your consultation or preoperative visit with them so you are fully educated and aware."

What To Expect During A Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation

Given this procedure's severity, it is generally performed under anesthesia. Ramanadham notes this is especially true if larger areas are treated with liposuction to obtain the fat for transfer.

"Procedures start with liposuction, which is performed via small incisions throughout the area. The fat is then re-injected into the tissue/muscle of the breast," Ramanadham continues.

For a more detailed breakdown, Chamata shares the step-by-step process.

"The first step of a FTBA is the fat harvest via liposuction from various areas such as the abdomen, love handles, back, arms, or inner thighs," he notes. "You and your surgeon will discuss which places to harvest the fat from based on where you hold the fat and where your desired liposuction locations are. The fat is then processed during surgery, placed in syringes, and injected into the breasts." The procedure time varies by patient but can be done in as short as one hour.

Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation vs. Breast Implants

Potential Side Effects

As with any surgery, there can be many side effects that your doctor will discuss in great detail with you before committing to going under the knife. The experts note that FTBA-specific side effects are far and few. "This surgery has a similar side effect profile to any plastic surgery procedure and is actually very safe," Chamata says. "When done by experienced professional, side effects of this surgery are rare." Ramanadham agrees, and the experts share a list of generally mild potential effects.

Asymmetry

Numbness

Loose skin

Fat loss

Fat necrosis

Aftercare

Generally, post-surgery, the patient is immediately placed in a post-surgical bra. Typically, this bra is worn for six weeks post-op, Chamata explains. "The patient should avoid pressure on the breasts for the first six weeks to avoid injury to the newly grafted fat cells. I always recommend that my patients sleep on their back for the first six weeks to avoid pressure on the breasts."

It is common to have swelling and bruising after surgery. Treat your body with care. The experts agree it is common for your body to reabsorb a portion of the fat, and it will take six months to a year to see final results. "On average, 60-70% of the grafted fat cells will remain long-term," notes Chamata.

Beyond the physical considerations, Williams says it's important to be mindful of other potential effects of a FTBA. "Fat grafting can create abnormalities on mammograms," he says. "Patients that undergo fat grafting for breast augmentation may need extra mammographies or ultrasounds compared to patients that haven't had fat grafting."



The Final Takeaway

If you are considering any breast augmentation, it's important to consult all options with a doctor to understand the best procedure for you. "I prefer this form of augmentation over the traditional implant-based alternative because it has fewer side effects and is safer, in my opinion, than implant-based augmentation," Chamata shares as his final thought.

