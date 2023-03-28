The 9 Piercings That Heal the Fastest (and How to Care for Them)

A new piercing can be a great way to instantly upgrade your look, but it also requires commitment. Since you're creating a new hole in your body, you'll have to clean it and be careful around the area while it heals, which can take several months but varies depending on the site and person. Whether you're deciding how to build upon your earscape or considering options on your face and body, healing time can play an important role in your decision. Ahead, we spoke to three piercing experts and a dermatologist to learn about nine of the fastest-healing piercings, complete with timelines and further information on the sensitivity of each area.

Meet the Expert Lisa Bubbers is the co-founder and chief brand officer of Studs, an ear piercing studio with locations around the US.

Perry Doig is a professional piercer at Fiat Lux in San Francisco and a member of the Association of Professional Piercers.

Mona Kim is a professional piercer and ear specialist at Atelier Eva in Brooklyn, New York.

Joshua Zeichner, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Estimated Piercing Healing Times

According to Perry Doig, a professional piercer at Fiat Lux in San Francisco and member of the Association of Professional Piercers, most piercings can be grouped into a few different healing times. For example, when it comes to ears, his rule of thumb is that piercings on the lobe take around three months, and other parts of the ear usually take around six. “The same goes for facial piercings, with some exceptions,” he says, “Septum piercings are the quickest to heal at around eight to ten weeks. Most lip piercings heal in around three months, and nostrils (cartilage) take roughly six months.”

Lisa Bubbers, the co-founder and chief brand officer at Studs, points out that while benchmark healing times are important, they don't always go as planned. “Healing times can vary for everyone,” she says, “It’s dependent on factors such as your ear anatomy, your piercing placement, and your aftercare regimen.” If you're getting a new piercing, be prepared for the healing period to vary, and continue the necessary aftercare until it looks and feels fully healed—cleaning it and being gentle around the area for a little bit longer can only help you.



Another factor that can complicate healing time is if you develop a piercing bump, keloid, or infection. Irritation bumps often happen in the first few months, when the piercing is still sensitive. If you experience one of these, you'll want to be gentle, patient, and keep the area clean to get back on track. Keloids are raised scars that occur after a wound has healed—and far less common than you think—and if you get one, you'll want to consult with your piercer or a medical professional, as there are several different at-home and in-office remedies you can try. If you get an infected piercing, you'll want to redouble your cleaning efforts and consider if any factors (like jewelry material or lifestyle) may have caused it, plus consult a professional if it seems particularly bad or won't go away. All of these are likely to extend your healing time, but the right aftercare can help with both preventing and resolving these—more on that later.