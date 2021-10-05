29 Fashionable Fleece Pieces to Keep You Cozy All Season Long

Let’s face it: Comfort is essential when revamping our wardrobes. If a material is itchy and doesn’t feel soft on the skin, we aren’t going to be quick to swipe our cards. With cooler months upon us, it's time to shop for practical pieces that will keep us warm while still staying on trend.
Fleece is a lightweight material that provides warmth while allowing your skin to breathe—in other words, you're sure to stay cozy without that awful sticky feeling. It’s important to be able to layer warmer pieces comfortably, and fleece makes it easy to do so while keeping your style up-to-date, whether you're headed to a low-key brunch or a night out. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 29 fashionable fleece pieces to shop this fall for every event or occasion.
We love a minimalist moment. A classic LBD is easy to style and extremely versatile. Style with sock booties and tights for a classic fall outfit.
It may not be April 25, but on plenty of temperate fall days, all you need is a light jacket. A great transitional piece, this fashionable fleece pullover by Frame will keep you warm when the chill begins to take over. Perfect for daily wear, style this piece with jeans and mules for an everyday look.
A cross between a fleece zip-up and a bomber jacket, this oversized coat features a faux leather trim. Wear it with coordinating pants, or style over any of your favorite fall looks to appear effortlessly put-together.
Cropped to perfection with orange trim to kick off spooky season, this fashionable fleece vest looks great on its own for an edgy look or layered over a long-sleeve top on chillier days.
Slim track pants are great to have in your wardrobe for many reasons. For starters, they’re comfortable, but they're also the perfect athleisure piece to wear for a casual, trendy look. Pair with black booties and a leather jacket for a standout fall outfit.
Fashionable and practical, with chilly days upon us a fleece headband will keep you warm all season long.
A fashionable fleece dickey is the perfect addition to your collection. Style with any compatible jacket for a sporty-chic look.
An elevated shacket in tartan fleece, this style is oversized and perfect for layering. Wear with a chunky knit and biker shorts for that effortless chic look.
Available in three colors, this teddy fleece shirt jacket is lightweight and made for everyday wear. Wear it alone as a button-down, or over a top unbuttoned for a perfectly undone vibe.
Let's hear it for a quarter zip. Chic enough to be worn as athleisure and practical enough for a workout, wear it with leggings on a busy day running from the gym to work.
A statement on the outside that's as comfy as a blanket on the inside. Style this pink twill blazer with matching pants for a complete suit look, or wear with your favorite pair of denim.
There’s nothing like a crisp, clean white look for cold weather. Pair this fashionable fleece shacket with white khakis and boots for an autumn statement.
Trucker jacket, denim coat, or cozy fleece? You decide. This is a unique take on a classic trucker jacket for the statement-maker who isn’t afraid to dress outside the lines.
No piece of fabric should go to waste, and LoveShackFancy creates beautiful vintage fleeces from leftover fabric. Each piece is one of a kind, so you can show it off knowing no one else out there looks quite like you.
Channeling teddy bear vibes (think Moschino circa 2015), a fashionable fleece pullover is perfect for layering and wearing for daily errands.
When it comes to coordinating with your favorite jacket for a full chilly-weather look, few things beat a faux shearling bag. Complete with gold and silver hardware, this fleece bag will keep you on trend all season long.
Perfect for a long walk on a chilly day, you'll want to live in these high-waisted leggings. Fleece-lined and ideal for cooler temperatures, these will become key to your closet all season long.
This cropped silhouette works well whether you're lounging at home or enjoying a dressy night out. For the latter, pair it with faux leather leggings and boots, and you’re good to go.
We love a piece that stands as a complete outfit on its own. This fashionable fleece mini dress is extremely soft and great for layering over tights or leggings.
Fitting with the cow print trend, we’ve found a bucket hat for you to wear all season long. Available in three colors, this piece will add some fun to any monochromatic outfit.
A timeless piece you’ll cherish for a lifetime, add this poncho to your closet for a chic pullover you can style day to night. Leather trim adds a modern element to a classic look.
Wanting to achieve that model-off-duty look? Style a pair of fashionable fleece joggers with a cropped tee and chunky sneakers.
Add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe with this lilac fleece coat. Push the limits and style it with purple pants and heels for a monochromatic moment.
This oversized checked turtleneck can be dressed up or down. Style it with booties and high-waisted denim for fancier occasions, or wear it with your favorite joggers and faux-fur mules for a street style look.
Calling all '90s babies: Channel your inner North Face jacket with this fashionable fleece zip up. Colored accents elevate a classic jacket for a standout fall piece.
An elevated crewneck, this fleece sweatshirt is made from recycled plastic bottles.
Not your average pencil skirt, this fashionable fleece midi balances comfort with a put-together feel. Style with a black turtleneck and blazer for a day at the office.
Available in eight colors, this velour biker short will feel like a second skin. Style it with a matching sweatshirt and sneakers for work from home or a casual day off.
Where hoodie meets vest, this sleeveless statement piece is ready for you to get creative by styling it countless ways. Wear it solo, or try over a long sleeve for added dimension.