29 Fashionable Fleece Pieces to Keep You Cozy All Season Long

Let’s face it: Comfort is essential when revamping our wardrobes. If a material is itchy and doesn’t feel soft on the skin, we aren’t going to be quick to swipe our cards. With cooler months upon us, it's time to shop for practical pieces that will keep us warm while still staying on trend.

Fleece is a lightweight material that provides warmth while allowing your skin to breathe—in other words, you're sure to stay cozy without that awful sticky feeling. It’s important to be able to layer warmer pieces comfortably, and fleece makes it easy to do so while keeping your style up-to-date, whether you're headed to a low-key brunch or a night out. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 29 fashionable fleece pieces to shop this fall for every event or occasion.

Alexander Wang Fleece Mock Neck Midi Dress $495 Shop

We love a minimalist moment. A classic LBD is easy to style and extremely versatile. Style with sock booties and tights for a classic fall outfit.



Frame Fleece Mix Pullover Jacket $398 Shop

It may not be April 25, but on plenty of temperate fall days, all you need is a light jacket. A great transitional piece, this fashionable fleece pullover by Frame will keep you warm when the chill begins to take over. Perfect for daily wear, style this piece with jeans and mules for an everyday look.



Staud Scrabble Faux Leather-Trimmed Fleece Coat $295 Shop

A cross between a fleece zip-up and a bomber jacket, this oversized coat features a faux leather trim. Wear it with coordinating pants, or style over any of your favorite fall looks to appear effortlessly put-together.



Zara Fleece Vest $46 Shop

Cropped to perfection with orange trim to kick off spooky season, this fashionable fleece vest looks great on its own for an edgy look or layered over a long-sleeve top on chillier days.



Zimmermann Concert Fleece Slim Trackpant $275 Shop

Slim track pants are great to have in your wardrobe for many reasons. For starters, they’re comfortable, but they're also the perfect athleisure piece to wear for a casual, trendy look. Pair with black booties and a leather jacket for a standout fall outfit.



Jacquemus Neve Embroidered Fleece Headband $80 Shop

Fashionable and practical, with chilly days upon us a fleece headband will keep you warm all season long.



Veronica Beard Oakleigh Fleece Dickey $250 Shop

A fashionable fleece dickey is the perfect addition to your collection. Style with any compatible jacket for a sporty-chic look.



Anine Bing Oakley Tartan Fleece Jacket $400 Shop

An elevated shacket in tartan fleece, this style is oversized and perfect for layering. Wear with a chunky knit and biker shorts for that effortless chic look.



Marc New York Performance Teddy Fleece Shirt Jacket $69 Shop

Available in three colors, this teddy fleece shirt jacket is lightweight and made for everyday wear. Wear it alone as a button-down, or over a top unbuttoned for a perfectly undone vibe.



Naadam Fleece Quarter Zip Sweatshirt $115 Shop

Let's hear it for a quarter zip. Chic enough to be worn as athleisure and practical enough for a workout, wear it with leggings on a busy day running from the gym to work.



Tricot Comme des Garçons Wrinkled Twill Blazer $1065 Shop

A statement on the outside that's as comfy as a blanket on the inside. Style this pink twill blazer with matching pants for a complete suit look, or wear with your favorite pair of denim.



Monrow Teddy Fleece Shacket $198 Shop

There’s nothing like a crisp, clean white look for cold weather. Pair this fashionable fleece shacket with white khakis and boots for an autumn statement.



Overlover Ventura Fleece-Trimmed Denim Jacket $600 Shop

Trucker jacket, denim coat, or cozy fleece? You decide. This is a unique take on a classic trucker jacket for the statement-maker who isn’t afraid to dress outside the lines.



LoveShackFancy Upcycled Fleece $425 Shop

No piece of fabric should go to waste, and LoveShackFancy creates beautiful vintage fleeces from leftover fabric. Each piece is one of a kind, so you can show it off knowing no one else out there looks quite like you.



Nanushka Falon Fleece Pullover $775 Shop

Channeling teddy bear vibes (think Moschino circa 2015), a fashionable fleece pullover is perfect for layering and wearing for daily errands.



Stella McCartney Eco Shearling Frayme Shoulder Bag $1970 Shop

When it comes to coordinating with your favorite jacket for a full chilly-weather look, few things beat a faux shearling bag. Complete with gold and silver hardware, this fleece bag will keep you on trend all season long.



Plush Fleece Lined High Waisted Matte Legging $84 Shop

Perfect for a long walk on a chilly day, you'll want to live in these high-waisted leggings. Fleece-lined and ideal for cooler temperatures, these will become key to your closet all season long.



Out From Under Edith Fleece Wrap Top $39 Shop

This cropped silhouette works well whether you're lounging at home or enjoying a dressy night out. For the latter, pair it with faux leather leggings and boots, and you’re good to go.



& Other Stories Turtleneck Mini Fleece Dress $59 Shop

We love a piece that stands as a complete outfit on its own. This fashionable fleece mini dress is extremely soft and great for layering over tights or leggings.



Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise Cow Print Fleece Bucket Hat $36 Shop

Fitting with the cow print trend, we’ve found a bucket hat for you to wear all season long. Available in three colors, this piece will add some fun to any monochromatic outfit.



Ralph Lauren Leather-Trim Fleece Poncho $190 Shop

A timeless piece you’ll cherish for a lifetime, add this poncho to your closet for a chic pullover you can style day to night. Leather trim adds a modern element to a classic look.



Ulla Johnson Charley Knit Fleece Joggers $295 Shop

Wanting to achieve that model-off-duty look? Style a pair of fashionable fleece joggers with a cropped tee and chunky sneakers.



Stine Goya Beth Fleece Coat $480 Shop

Add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe with this lilac fleece coat. Push the limits and style it with purple pants and heels for a monochromatic moment.



Stine Goya Melina Fleece Jumper $250 Shop

This oversized checked turtleneck can be dressed up or down. Style it with booties and high-waisted denim for fancier occasions, or wear it with your favorite joggers and faux-fur mules for a street style look.



Denimist Fleece Jacket $182 Shop

Calling all '90s babies: Channel your inner North Face jacket with this fashionable fleece zip up. Colored accents elevate a classic jacket for a standout fall piece.



Everlane ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt $27 Shop

An elevated crewneck, this fleece sweatshirt is made from recycled plastic bottles.



Frank & Eileen Unforgettable Midi Fleece Skirt $165 Shop

Not your average pencil skirt, this fashionable fleece midi balances comfort with a put-together feel. Style with a black turtleneck and blazer for a day at the office.



Skims Velour Bike Short $52 Shop

Available in eight colors, this velour biker short will feel like a second skin. Style it with a matching sweatshirt and sneakers for work from home or a casual day off.



The Frankie Shop Alex Sleeveless Statement Shoulder Hoodie $175 Shop

Where hoodie meets vest, this sleeveless statement piece is ready for you to get creative by styling it countless ways. Wear it solo, or try over a long sleeve for added dimension.

