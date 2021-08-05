9 Fashion Influencers That Prove 2021 Trends Work on All Body Types

Growing up, the latest, greatest fashion trends made me nervous. This wasn’t because I was unsure of my own sense of style or that I was afraid of change, though. It was because for most of my youth, I believed there were only certain trends that I was “allowed” to wear as someone living in a bigger body. When low-rise jeans were all the rage, I resented that I “couldn’t” wear them, too, as someone with a soft, round stomach. Alternatively, when high-waisted bikini bottoms became popular, I felt like I had won the lottery. Before then, I had believed that bikinis simply weren’t an option for me. I appreciated this constantly evolving series of trends because I loved fashion, but the idea that the next trend would be something that I feared wouldn’t be for me made me anxious.

Luckily, as I’ve gotten older and learned more about body positivity, body neutrality, and fatphobia, I’ve been able to let go of some of these anxieties around “trendy” dressing. I’ve experimented with styles my younger self would have thought were off limits, and I’ve loved every second of it, discovering and evolving my style year after year. A big part of why I’ve been able to do this, though, has been having access to Instagram. Being able to follow a variety of fashion influencers with all different body types (and personal styles) who are rocking current trends in new and creative ways keeps me inspired. It’s an important reminder that how you wear a certain trend isn’t about size or body type—it’s about style. Ahead, see nine of our favorite fashion influencers, and get inspired to confidently rock whatever trend speaks to you.