9 Fashion Influencers That Prove 2021 Trends Work on All Body Types

In This Article
Growing up, the latest, greatest fashion trends made me nervous. This wasn’t because I was unsure of my own sense of style or that I was afraid of change, though. It was because for most of my youth, I believed there were only certain trends that I was “allowed” to wear as someone living in a bigger body. When low-rise jeans were all the rage, I resented that I “couldn’t” wear them, too, as someone with a soft, round stomach. Alternatively, when high-waisted bikini bottoms became popular, I felt like I had won the lottery. Before then, I had believed that bikinis simply weren’t an option for me. I appreciated this constantly evolving series of trends because I loved fashion, but the idea that the next trend would be something that I feared wouldn’t be for me made me anxious.
Luckily, as I’ve gotten older and learned more about body positivity, body neutrality, and fatphobia, I’ve been able to let go of some of these anxieties around “trendy” dressing. I’ve experimented with styles my younger self would have thought were off limits, and I’ve loved every second of it, discovering and evolving my style year after year. A big part of why I’ve been able to do this, though, has been having access to Instagram. Being able to follow a variety of fashion influencers with all different body types (and personal styles) who are rocking current trends in new and creative ways keeps me inspired. It’s an important reminder that how you wear a certain trend isn’t about size or body type—it’s about style. Ahead, see nine of our favorite fashion influencers, and get inspired to confidently rock whatever trend speaks to you.
Jazmin Vega
Jazmin Vega is one of my absolute favorite fashion influencers to follow lately when it comes to 2021 trend inspiration. The way she thoughtfully curates her wardrobe with bright, bold pieces gives me the push I need to incorporate more color into my own wardrobe. Plus, she’s single-handedly convinced me that cowboy boots are a trend that we all need to jump on board with ASAP.
Lydia Okello
A model and writer, Lydia Okello has a knack for highlighting size-inclusive, new-to-me brands that are doing big things in the style space in 2021. I particularly love how they incorporate color-blocking and monochromatic matching sets into their looks.
Imani Randolph
Imani Randolph is also a model, but the quality of the looks she posts on Instagram rivals those of any full-time fashion influencer. The bottom line here is that when it comes to the coolest trends of 2021 and beyond, I can almost guarantee that Randolph was ahead of the curve.
Raeann Langas
From cowboy hats to cowboy boots (in case you didn't know, both are having a major moment), Raeann Langas has a way of incorporating bolder trends with classic wardrobe staples in a way that feels totally authentic to her own personal style—and might inspire yours, too.
Jasmine Black
Even when she's not posting about fashion, Jasmine Black’s feed is the epitome of an impeccably curated yet effortless Instagram aesthetic. Plus, if you’re looking for some cottagecore inspiration (yes, it's as much a trend in 2021 as 2020—and I’m so happy about it), Black has got you covered.
Kristina Zias
If you love TikTok or Instagram Reels, you need to follow Kristina Zias. Her content about having on-point, trend-focused style at a size 14 (or any size!) will reinvent your thinking about how fashion influencers can benefit your life. Her celebrity style-inspired Reels are particularly great.
Yumi Nu
You might recognize Yumi Nu from the cover of Vogue's 2021 September issue or her recent spread in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. Unsurprisingly, this model and fashion influencer's style is incredible, and the snippets that she shares on Instagram will prove to you that even the boldest of trends can be for you, no matter your appearance or aesthetic. Case in point: You might just catch me in a crocheted bucket hat sometime soon.
Abby Bible
Abby Bible’s style makes the absolute most of every single 2021 trend out there right now. Her affinity for checked prints and neon pieces alone is enough to convince you to start shopping for the hottest items right now.
Nicolette Mason
I’ve followed Nicolette Mason for a long time (a lot of people have—she’s one of the OG plus-size fashion bloggers), and one of the best things about her style is that it’s constantly evolving while always being 100 percent her. I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve seen a dress and thought, “I bet Nicolette would rock that!” (This usually means it’s a must-have item, too.) When it comes to elevated, thoughtful ensembles that are still trend-focused, you can't beat Mason's curated profile.