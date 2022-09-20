What to Wear This September, According to Your Horoscope

September is here loves, which means it’s time to get back to school, back into cozy cardigans, and back into… retrograde. Yes, unfortunately, Mercury (the planet of communication) will be going into retrograde this month, moving backward in lovely Libra on the 9th. However, it’s not the sign of the scales that will be off-balanced, Mercury will also be moving back into Virgo on the 23rd, so break out the tide pen name because accidents are going to happen this month.

As we get ready for autumn, we start switching our wardrobe from bold bright colors to a subtle, neutral color palette when Venus, the planet of beauty, moves into modest Virgo on the 3rd. As we start getting into sweater season, we are going to want to bundle up with plenty of layers to prevent any wardrobe malefactions. This is a return to sensibility and comfort as we look for pieces that provide classic style with minimum fuss.

However, even with the retrograde, we can let our inner romantic come out to play when the sun enters Libra on the 22nd, the first official day of fall. Break out your pumpkin spice lattes and your list of fall activities as you’ll be embracing the season. Mix up your wardrobe with some light pinks and soft textures as you get ready for your rom-com moment, especially when Venus enters Libra on the 29th, creating swoon-worthy weather.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

After a lazy summer, you’re ready to get moving again when Venus enters your productivity zone on the 3rd. This is an ideal time to start working out and finding your rhythm. You may even do well with a fitness buddy when the sun enters your partnership zone on the 22nd (hint, hint).

September outfit theme: Matching athletic set that will be sure to turn heads, even in the wild retrograde

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

You’re looking good and feeling good, Taurus. Not even the retrograde can keep you down when your ruling planet, Venus, moves into your pleasure zone on the 3rd. This is an ideal time to play with new outfits and colors as you transition to fall, especially if you’re looking for a powerful work outfit when Venus moves into your productivity zone on the 29th.

September outfit theme: A matching set that will help you get in touch with your powerful and playful side.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

Retrograde is going to hit you extra hard as your ruling planet, Mercury, will be moving backward in your pleasure zone on the 9th. This can give you a major case of the blues, so wear things that make you feel special. Don’t be afraid of “overdressing,” as you’ll spending most of your time at your place when Mercury moves into your home zone on the 23rd.

September outfit theme: Soft, luxurious outfits to lounge around in and make you feel safe and lovely.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Get back to your roots this September as you’ll be on a journey through self-discovery when the full moon is in your expansion zone on the 10th. This is an ideal time to connect with past and develop bonds through fashion. Go home during the new moon and Libra on the 25th and find vintage pieces that you can wear to feel connected to the people you love.

September outfit theme: Items that help you feel connected to your roots, whether they are cultural items or family heirlooms.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

Let’s give them something to talk about during this chatty retrograde season when Venus enters your value zone on the 3rd. This is a great time to invest in pieces that you’ll be wearing for seasons to come, especially if they showcase your personality. Remember to bring in bold statement outfits when the sun enters your communication zone on the 22nd—it can be a conversation starter.

September outfit theme: Fun pieces that can last more than one season without losing its “wow” factor.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

While it may still be your season for the first half of the month, you may feel down when Mercury, your ruling planet, goes into retrograde in your value zone on the 9th. You may be lacking in self-confidence or experiencing some body negativity when Mercury goes back into your sign on the 23rd. Use this time to learn to love yourself in every single way.

September outfit theme: Outfits that help you embrace self-love and remind yourself that you are the main character of your story.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

Your season begins later this month, but before we get to your celebration, you’ll have to get into your feels when Venus enters your privacy zone on the 3rd. This is a great time for cozy sweaters and soft clothing that makes you feel safe and protected. Then you can bring out the razzle dazzle when Venus enters your sign on the 29th.

September outfit theme: Soft clothes you feel good in that feel effortlessly stylish, especially if you’re feeling a little vulnerable.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

You’re ready to save the world this month, Scorpio, when Venus enters your humanitarian zone on the 3rd. This month, you’re eager to give back to your community and help people in need—one project at a time. However, make sure you take care of yourself when the sun enters your healing zone on the 22nd.

September outfit theme: Outfits that have a message and practice sustainability while still protecting you from life’s harsh chill.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

Back to school and back to networking as you’re ready to climb the corporate ladder this month when Venus enters your public image zone on the 3rd. You want to get noticed: From giving a great presentation to mingling with your boss. As the sun enters your social zone on the 22nd, remember to hit happy hour, you could make connections that’ll really help.

September outfit theme: Effortlessly stylish outfits that will help boost your reputation and your image.

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

It’s back-to-school season, and if you’re not going back on campus, you’re still ready to hit the books and learn something when Venus enters your higher education zone on the 3rd. This is an ideal time for learning and expanding your horizons, especially as it may advance your career with the sun enters your career zone on the 22nd.

September outfit theme: Cozy dark academia.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

The seasons are changing, Aquarius, and you’re changing to when Venus enters your transformation zone on the 3rd. This is a great time to look at your closet and see what you need to transition from summer to fall. When the sun enters your expansion zone on the 22nd, step outside your comfort zone with some new looks.

September outfit theme: Unique and interesting pieces as you move from one season to the next.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

While the temperature is cooling down, your love life is heating up when Venus enters your partnership zone on the 3rd. You are looking for love this month, and no retrograde is going to stop you. Use your sexy charms to lure your crush in when the sun enters your intimacy zone on the 22nd. It should be an unforgettable night.

September outfit theme: Date night looks that are fitting for the witchy season.