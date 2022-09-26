What to Wear This October, According to Your Horoscope

We’re fully into autumn this month, which means the weather is cooler and we finally get to embrace fall fashion. If you felt a little off last month, things will get lighter when Mercury leaves retrograde on the 3rd. With the planet of communication moving forward into stylish Libra on the 10th, this is a great time for dates, fall fun, and looks that can’t miss.

Our personal style gets a little darker and “witchier” starting the 23rd when both the sun and Venus enter mysterious and passionate Scorpio. As we get into the spooky season, our wardrobe matches accordingly and we will move to a darker color palette of black, gray, and deep blood reds. Break out the velvet, leather, and dramatic looks to make every day look like Halloween.

Speaking of dramatic, buckle up because the end of the month will give us more tricks than treats when Mars goes into retrograde in Gemini on the 30th where it will stay until 2023. This can be a stressful retrograde where things feel slower than usual. Don’t make any big purchases on things that you won’t wear for longer than a season and make sure your outfits are versatile for any situations you find yourself in.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

As we get into the heart of fall, it’s an ideal time to get into the season and transform your wardrobe when the full moon is in your sign on the 9th. Your style will get a major revamping when the sun and Venus enter your transformation zone on the 23rd, so indulge in some sultry looks that could really heat up a cold night.

October outfit theme: Haunting looks that can transform your wardrobe into the spooky season. Don’t be afraid to be bold and a little naughty.

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

Love is in the crisp fall air for you this October, Taurus. As Mercury enters your productivity zone on the 10th, this is an ideal time to get back into dating, so start taking those sexy selfies for your dating profiles. Venus will enter your partnership zone on the 23rd to help you find your perfect match.

October outfit theme: Cute outfit sets for a date night under the moon that can lead to some serious sparks.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

We’re in peak fall weather this month, Gemini, so if you have some classic fall activities you want to do, get them done now when Mercury enters your pleasure zone on the 10th. From apple picking to pumpkin carving and everything in between, make sure you take some great videos for TikTok. However, don’t forget about work when Mercury enters your habit zone on the 28th—you’ll need to stay focused and not leave your coworkers hanging.

October outfit theme: Playful outfits that can work at the office and on an autumn date night.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Follow your passions this month, Cancer—they can lead to your ultimate pleasure. Now that Mercury is out of retrograde, you can focus on your career ambitions during the full moon in your public image zone on the 9th. Make sure you stand out from the crowd by highlighting your creativity. While the solar eclipse is in your pleasure zone on the 25th, you'll discover activities and styles that make you happy.

October outfit theme: Mixing creative and professional looks to help you stand out both at the office and on the town.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

This is a busy time of year for you, Leo, as you have a million things to do when Mercury enters your communication zone on the 10th. From the back-to-school rush to getting your home ready for Halloween, you need to keep moving. Fortunately, things slow down when the sun enters your home zone on the 23rd, allowing you to relax and deal with family matters.

October outfit theme: Outfits that look put together, even when you don’t feel it.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

You’re ready to fully embrace fall this month, but you're also looking ahead into your fashion future when Mercury enters your value zone on the 10th. This is an ideal time to invest in pieces that you’ll wear in both fall and all year long. It's time to find pieces that help you stand out, as you’ll be running a lot of errands and visiting friends when Mercury enters your communication zone on 28th.

October outfit theme: Investment pieces that are more timeless than trendy, epically since you’ll be wearing them for a long time.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

While your season ends on the 23rd, you’re still feeling the birthday celebration throughout the month when Mercury enters your sign on the 10th. Look for outfits that truly feel like a celebration. As Venus enters your value zone on the 23rd, don’t be afraid to splurge a little for a late birthday gift.

October outfit theme: Outfits that boost your confidence and make you feel like a million bucks.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

October begins on a quiet note when Mercury enters your privacy zone on the 10th. You need to rest up for the season ahead since many planets will be in your sign throughout the month, so you’ll be stepping into the spotlight. As the sun and Venus enter your sign on the 23rd, enjoy the drama of the spooky with your favorite bold looks.

October outfit theme: Embracing the spooky season with dramatic velvet looks.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

As we get into the cozy cool weather of autumn, this is a great time for staying in and enjoying the season in peace when the sun and Venus enter your privacy zone on the 23rd. You’ll need plenty of rest before your season next month. Focus your energy on making your space perfect for the season when Jupiter enters your home zone on the 27th.

October outfit theme: Easy cozy outfits that are both simple and stylish.

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

You’re going to get more treats than tricks in your social life this month as Mercury enters your career zone on the 10th. This is a great time to get yourself noticed at work and build a reputation for yourself. You can start by making connections when Venus enters your social zone on the 23rd, giving you networking opportunities that can help you step into your power.

October outfit theme: Looks that can easily move from board meeting to cocktail hour.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

Now that the retrograde is finally over, you can finally enjoy your fall in peace when Mercury enters your travel zone on the 10th. This is an ideal time to explore the world and the season, but even better for traveling for business as Venus enters your career zone on the 23rd. It's time to start making deals that will serve your ambitions well.

October outfit theme: Outfits that can get you noticed at conferences but are easy to travel in.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

As we get into the heart of fall, it’s a good time to get out of your shell and explore new places when Venus enters your travel zone on the 23rd. Make sure you pack cute outfits as you’ll be near plenty of stunning scenery that’ll make the perfect selfie backdrop.

October outfit theme: Fashionable and comfortable outfits that photograph well.