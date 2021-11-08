What to Wear This November, According to Your Horoscope

November is here, which means plenty of things: cozy sweaters, shorter days, and crying to Taylor Swift and Adele. Since we are still in Scorpio season for the first half of the month, you may be feeling the feelings a touch more than usual. However, while we may be a little emotional, our style game will be deadly serious when Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters Capricorn on November 5, where it will stay for the rest of the year. While in practical Capricorn, our personal style becomes more professional with blazers, pencil skirts, and an earthy, neutral color palette. Though you can add some jumpsuits and killer boots to catch everyone’s eye.

You can pack your bags toward the end of the month, because there is plenty of traveling to be done when the sun enters jet-set Sagittarius on the 21st. Whether you’re heading to class or traveling halfway around the globe, our clothing will be easy to pack and easier to move in. The holidays will keep you busy, so don’t let your clothes slow you down.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe for you this month? Below, check your stylescope to find out. Remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight of your month ahead (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The year may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start working toward your 2022 goals now. As Venus enters your career zone on the 5th, you’re ready to reach your dreams with ambition and drive. As the sun enters your expansion zone on the 21st, don’t be afraid to play around with your wardrobe to keep it fun and professional.

November’s outfit theme: A professional look that still embraces your bold, playful style.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Love is in the air for you this month, Taurus, when the full moon in your sign on the 19th. If you’ve been dating over the last few weeks, expect things to get pretty serious when the sun enters your intimacy zone on the 21st, bringing the possibility of meeting their family or moving in together.

November’s outfit theme: Something to wear for your partner’s family dinner or your first big trip together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Let’s get physical, Gemini. With the sun and Mercury in your health and habit zone, you’re ready to get your body moving. Why wait until January to start your fitness goals? Especially when Venus enters your transformation zone on the 5th, you’re ready to make some changes—and look cute while doing it.

November’s outfit theme: A cute gym outfit to get you moving with your favorite workout buddy.

Cancer (June-July 22)

The weather is getting colder, but you have plenty of love to keep you warm when Venus enters your romance zone on the 5th, bringing plenty of love into your life. Get ready for some cheesy fall and winter date nights that could lead to fireworks during the lunar eclipse on the 19th.

November’s outfit theme: Like you just step into a holiday rom-com, but still practical and functional.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder, and you’re staying right at home during the first half of the month with Venus moving in your productivity zone on the 5th. Whether you’re working from home or just wanting to stay comfortable, your wardrobe will still be creative and exciting when the sun enters your creativity zone on the 21st.

November’s outfit theme: Comfy clothes that give a bold statement.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The holiday season is fully upon us and while you’re busy running errands, visiting friends, and getting your holiday cards done, you’ll also find time to have some fun when Venus enters your pleasure zone on the 5th. You may spend a lot of time baking wonderful creations in the kitchen when Mercury moves into your home on the 24th, making you feel cozy and creative.

November’s outfit theme: Something light and fun to wear while getting hot chocolate with friends and making a thousand cookies for family dinner.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The chilly November wind isn’t slowing you down at all, Libra. Whether you’re attending family events when Venus enters your home zone on the 5th or taking part in Friendsgiving when the sun enters your communication zone on the 21st, you’ll be constantly on the go.

November’s outfit theme: Something to move in that looks just as cute as you do (no matter the temperature).

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It’s still your season for the first half of the month, Scorpio, so treat yourself right with some luxury pieces while the new moon is in your sign on the 4th. Keep the gifts coming when the sun enters your value zone on the 21st. It may be a good idea to invest in a good coat that will last for more than one season.

November’s outfit theme: Investment pieces that will last as long as your timeless style.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

November starts on a moody note as most planets will still be in your privacy zone for the first two weeks, making you less like your optimistic self. Fortunately, that changes when the sun enters your sign on 21st, officially starting your season. Treat yourself to a cute, playful outfit to become the life of the party.

November’s outfit theme: Putting on your best party dress to start your season in style.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It’s a very social month for you, Capricorn, as everyone seems to want you when Venus enters your sign on the 5th. However, make sure your social battery doesn’t drain too quickly toward the end of the month when the sun enters your privacy zone, making you more interested in chilling at home than braving the cold.

November’s outfit theme: Versatile outfits that can be worn out with friends and relaxing at home.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The autumnal vibes you’ve been loving are slowly turning to gray, making you a little extra moody when Venus enters your privacy zone on the 5th. However, your friends may be able to pull you out of your funk when the sun shines in your social zone on the 21st—even if it's on a group video call.

November’s outfit theme: Comfortable outfits that are environmentally friendly.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You’re still on the road for the first half of the month with most of the planets in your travel zone and Venus moving into your social zone on the 5th. While you’re jet-setting, don’t forget to document your adventures when the sun enters your public image zone on the 21st.

November’s outfit theme: Stunning outfits to level up your #OOTD game.