What to Wear This November, According to Your Horoscope

November has always been an interesting month, as Halloween is behind us and the holiday season is on the horizon. While this month is usually when holiday prep kicks into full gear, it’s also a great time to travel, learn, and have your own adventures. That’s because this November will have heavy Sagittarius energy, as four planets will be under the archer's influence. Starting with lovely Venus moving into the fire sign on the 15th, followed by Mercury on the 17th, the sun on the 22nd, and the new moon in Sagittarius on the 23rd, get ready for a month of bold looks that can take us to interesting places.

With Sagittarius ruling the skies, we’re each set to go on a fashion journey as the archer lights up our inner fire even on the coldest of days. This is a great time for travel outfits that are easy to pack and look great in selfies. Sagittarius is also the sign of the scholar, so don’t be afraid to go for academia vibes—think trench coats, loafers, bold prints, and dark, rich color palettes—no matter how long you’ve been out of school. This time is also a great opportunity to infuse our culture into our clothes to remind us of where we came from and where we’re going next.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

It’s travel season, Aries. Use the lunar eclipse in your value zone on the 8th to save up for plane tickets and cool travel outfits, as you’ll be on the move for the rest of the month. As the sun enters your travel zone on the 22nd, you’ll be going on adventures, making discoveries, and seeing the world from a different point of view.

November outfit theme: Cute but comfortable outfits that you can wear on all your adventures—don’t forget to take those photos.

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

This is a big month of transformation for you, Taurus, all starting with the lunar eclipse in your sign on the 8th. It’s a great time to think about your sense of style and how you appear in the world, so why not mix things up when Venus enters your transformation zone on the 15th? Get out of your fashion comfort zone and get a little naughty with your looks.

November outfit theme: Change up your personal style to something a little sexy, bold, and different.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

Not gonna lie to you, Gemini, November could start out a little rough with the lunar eclipse in your privacy zone on the 8th, encouraging you to stay home and sit with your gut feeling. Fortunately, the rest of the month is perfect for love when Mercury enters your partnership zone on the 17th. This is an excellent time for date nights and finding romance before the year ends. Create hot looks to steam up a cold night.

November outfit theme: Fun and interesting date night looks that can bring the heat as the weather gets colder.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

The year is coming to an end, so use this month to do some networking to create connections for next year. With the lunar eclipse in your social zone on the 8th, it’s a good time to break out of your regular cliques and meet new people, so wear pieces that can start a conversation, especially as you’ll be hard at work during the new moon in your work zone on the 23rd. You need outfits that can go from office hours to cocktail hour.

November outfit theme: Office-approved pieces that can help do some serious networking.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

The weather is getting colder, but you’re having more fun than ever as Sagittarius season lights a creative spark within you. You have a lot of ambition to create looks that you want to show off to the world, so use the lunar eclipse in your public image zone on the 8th to create outfits with major potential to go viral on social media. Your standout style energy increases when the sun enters your creativity zone on the 23rd. Be bold and make a statement (a Leo's favorite thing!).

November outfit theme: Holiday looks that highlight your fun sense of style.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

You’ll be feeling pretty bookish at the start of the month during the lunar eclipse in your expansion zone on the 8th. Whether you’re actually hitting the books or staying cozy at home, you’ll want to embrace the academia aesthetic, especially as chances are you’ll be heading home for the holidays not far from when Mercury enters your home zone on the 17th. Keep it casual for your family but still dressy for those big family dinners.

November outfit theme: Classic outfits to wear when visiting your family back home.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

You’re talking the talk and walking the walk this month, as you’ll be very busy with all your social engagements, date nights, and prep for the upcoming holidays. You may even get intimate with a lover during the lunar eclipse in your bonding zone on the 8th, so make sure you have an outfit for that. The rest of the month will be hectic, so make sure you have outfits that are comfy but fun.

November outfit theme: Conversation-starting looks that feel good enough to wear all day.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

You’re starting November on a romantic note, as the lunar eclipse happens in your partnership zone on the 8th. Whether you’re breaking up or making up, you’ll be dressed to kill. While we officially leave your season on the 23rd, you’ll be giving yourself a few extra birthday gifts as the sun enters your value zone—just don’t break the bank trying to create the perfect look.

November outfit theme: Bold outfits that you can wear for exciting things to come. Look like you invested in your closet (because you did).

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

It’s all about you this month, as you’re really feeling yourself when Venus enters your sign on the 17th. Look for outfits that really show off your best assets and highlight your unique sense of style. However, make sure you're putting together a wardrobe you can wear to all events—from a birthday dinner at home to partying in the club—as Jupiter moves forward in your home zone on the 23rd. Balance is key!

November outfit theme: Bold styles that work for celebrating with all of your loved ones.

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

November begins on a fun note, with the lunar eclipse in your creativity zone on the 8th. This is a great time to play with your sense of style with prints that you’ve never worn before, but you're most likely to do this experimentation at home, as you’ll be a homebody when the sun enters your privacy zone on the 23rd. You’ll need items that are soft, cozy, and perfect for lounging.

November outfit theme: Creative and cozy pieces, perfect for listening to Taylor Swift's Midnights on repeat.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

November begins on an introverted note during the lunar eclipse in your home zone on the 8th, which makes you stick pretty close to your fashion roots as you choose staying in over going out. Fortunately, you’re more than ready to put yourself out there when the sun enters your social zone on the 22nd. Your social calendar will be booked until the holidays, so make sure you dress for every occasion.

November outfit theme: Bold and sparkly going-out style that’ll grab everyone’s attention.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

You’re feeling like a boss this month, sweet Pisces, with Venus entering your career zone on the 17th, making you look for outfits that will help you make power moves. If you’re the boss, you need to dress like it when Jupiter goes direct in your sign on the 23rd. Dress for the life you want as you enter the next phase.

November outfit theme: Dressing for success as you pick outfits that help you stand out.