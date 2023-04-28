What to Wear This May, According to Your Horoscope

May has always been an in-between month when the temperature shifts between cold and wet to burning hot. However, the astrological forecast predicts that we are shifting to a summer vibe this May starting on the 7th when Venus, the planet of style and beauty, moves into emotional and nostalgic Cancer. This will remind us of our favorite summer looks from the past and encourage us to bring them back this summer. From Y2K to the fantastical mermaidcore, this is a time to indulge in our fashion dreams.

This May also has a big Taurus energy with Mercury going direct in the bull on the 14th. Jupiter, the planet of luck and success will enter Taurus on the 16th, and the new moon will be in the Earth sign on the 19th. Taurus is ruled by Venus, encouraging us to invest in our wardrobes before the new season. This month is great for comfortable pieces, blue and green color palettes, and an earthy vibe.

However, with Mars entering Leo on the 20th, we'll want to add a little spice to our looks. When the sun enters Gemini on the 21st, we'll lean more toward statement-making outfits that create a conversation.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

You're spending the month getting lost in romance when Venus enters your home zone on the 7th. Whether you’re enjoying a cozy love affair or just dreaming about one, you have romance on your mind and in your outfit rotation. As Mars enters your pleasure zone on the 20th, go on some dates to make that fantasy a reality.

May’s outfit theme: Cute, romantic outfits, perfect for a low-key date night.

Shop The Look Loud Bodies

Cider

Yam

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

Even though your season ends on the 21st, you’ll still have plenty of opportunities to shine with Jupiter in your sign on the 16th, where it’ll stay for the rest of the year. With Venus entering your communication zone on the 7th, this is a great time to use fashion to express yourself and even create a new personal style for summer.

May’s outfit theme: Conversation-starting outfits to help get you noticed.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

Your season begins on the 21st, but consider keeping your life and style a little more low-key as Mercury gets out of retrograde on the 14th and moves forward in your privacy zone. Prep for your season by teasing out some looks but wait until June to make your big reveal.

May’s outfit theme: Simple looks with bold accessories.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Spring into May with confidence as you'll really be feeling yourself when Venus enters your sign on the 7th, making you ready to put yourself out there with a whole new look. Charge your social batteries now as your calendar will be filled with events while the new moon is in your social zone on the 19th. Enjoy!

May’s outfit theme: Fun, bold looks to make a great first impression.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

You'll be focusing more on self-care when Venus enters your privacy zone on the 7th. Don’t give everything away right now. As Mars enters your sign on the 20th, you’ll still be drawn to your usual dramatic flair.

May’s outfit theme: A low-key version of your bold looks.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

With Mercury finally getting out of retrograde and moving forward in your expansion zone on the 14th, you’re ready to expand your horizons—and look cute doing it. This is a great time for some travel, especially if you’re traveling for work when the sun enters your career zone on the 21st.

May’s outfit theme: Mixing professional silhouettes with bold colors and prints.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

You’re spending May expanding your career horizons as Venus enters your public image zone on the 7th. If you’re looking for a promotion or a new job, the right outfit can help you get ahead. As the sun enters your expansion zone on the 21st, try out different looks to blend the personal with the professional.

May’s outfit theme: Professional looks that’ll help you stand out.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

May will encourage you to focus on yourself and your ambitions when the lunar eclipse is in your sign on the 5th. As we leave eclipse season, consider how you can make an impression this month. As Mars enters your career zone on the 20th, this is a great time to cultivate your public image—and the right looks that go with it.

May’s outfit theme: Tailored professional looks to show you mean business.

Shop The Look Allsaints

Lilysilk

Undra Celeste

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

You’ll quickly learn that everything is better when you have a friend by your side. As Jupiter enters your productivity zone on the 16th, this is a great time to focus on going out to social events, making friends, and having fun. It’s also a great time for romance when the sun enters your partnership on the 21st.

May’s outfit theme: Date night outfits that will get you noticed.

Shop The Look Mango

Mango

Lizzie Fortunato

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

Romance is in the spring air this month when Venus enters your partnership zone on the 7th. This is a great time for seeking romance and letting your spring fling bloom. Relationships will deepen when Mars enters your intimacy zone on the 20th, bringing some heat to your outfits. Don’t be afraid to be bold, Capricorn.

May’s outfit theme: Steamy date night looks to prepare for a summer romance.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

You'll be starting the month full of energy and focus when Venus enters your productivity zone on the 7th, as you’re eager to work on everything in your life, from your job to your social life. You'll plan on having some fun when the sun enters your pleasure zone, making it a great time to attend big events and expand your mind.

May’s outfit theme: Creative outfits you can wear to work and out on the town.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

It’s spring fling season, Pisces, and you’re ready to indulge in some romance when Venus enters your pleasure zone on the 7th. This is a great time for dating, flirting, and just relaxing before summer begins. As Jupiter enters your communication zone on the 16th, let your 'fits do the talking.

May’s outfit theme: Conversation pieces to break the ice on a first date.