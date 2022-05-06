What to Wear This May, According to Your Horoscope

As we get closer to summer, we may discover that our social calendars are quickly filling up this month: From festival events, travel plans, and just meeting up with people we haven’t seen since winter. The planets are also keeping us busy as well, as Venus and Jupiter enter the bold and daring Aries on the May 2nd and 10th, respectively. This is an ideal time for debuting bold looks with dramatic cutouts that will make heads turn.

However, make sure you have backup plans (and backup outfits) throughout the month when Mercury goes into retrograde in Gemini on the 10th, before moving back into Taurus on the 22nd. This month-long retrograde can be a buzzkill to our spring plans, so make sure you keep things flexible, especially when the sun enters adaptable Gemini on the 20th. Keep your looks versatile and dramatic enough to start a conversation.

Finally, our lives (and wardrobes) slow down when Venus enters Taurus on the 27th. Our looks take a softer approach as we go into summer. Remember to go back to comfortable clothing if your first outfit doesn't work.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

This is a big month for you, Aries, with not one but three major planets entering your sign: Venus, Jupiter, and Mars. Along with the sun entering your communication zone on the 20th, you’re ready to make some big waves with your outfits. Don’t be afraid to show a little skin—but have a coverup ready just in case.

May’s Outfit Theme: Bold looks to shake things up, with a stylish backup outfit in case the retrograde has other plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You'll feel pretty romantic and dreamy this month when Venus enters your dream zone on the 2nd. This is a great time to think about all the events you want to attend or just feel cozy at home. Bring those outfits to life starting on the 27th when Venus, your ruling planet, enters your sign. Put yourself out there and have fun.

May’s Outfit Theme: Dreamy spring looks that’ll help you make a splash wherever you go.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This month brings the start of your season when the sun enters your sign on the 20th. It may not begin on the best note when your ruling sign, Mercury, goes into retrograde on the 10th before moving into your privacy zone on the 22nd. Stay flexible with your outfits and make the most of it.

May’s Outfit Theme: Versatile pieces that can be worn in different ways.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This can be a very creative time for you when the lunar eclipse enters your pleasure zone on the 15th. This is a great time to play around with your style and go for some dramatic looks. Even if you don’t plan on leaving the house with the new moon in your privacy zone on the 30th.

May’s Outfit Theme: Bold dreamy pieces to play with.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Despite the retrograde, you’re on the move this month as Venus enters your adventure zone on the 2nd. Get ready to hit the road and meet new people. Get an outfit that is comfy and stylish when the sun enters your social zone on the 20th.

May’s Outfit Theme: Instagramble looks that are easy to travel in.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The retrograde in your career zone on the 10th may slow you down considerably throughout the month, which means you’ll have to work extra hard, Virgo. Fortunately, Venus will be in your social zone on the 27th, so put yourself out there and do some networking.

May’s Outfit Theme: Easy pieces that make you look professional and approachable.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Love is in the air for you this month when Venus enters your partnership zone on the 2nd, bringing a month of love. This is a great time to go out with your sweetheart and go on some springtime date activities. Or, stick to the bedroom when Venus slips into your intimate zone on the 27th.

May Outfit Theme: Sensual date night outfits to charm your date.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Step into your power when the lunar eclipse is in your sign on the 15th, transforming every area of your life. You may find yourself working hard when Mars is in your productivity zone on the 24th, so make sure you have an outfit that can keep you focused.

May’s Outfit Theme: A work-ready outfit that will help you stand out.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 20)

It’s the perfect month to get lucky when Jupiter, the planet of luck, enters your pleasure zone on the 10th. This is a great time for hot date nights that could turn into some serious spring romance. Especially when the sun enters your partnership zone on the 20th, making it the perfect time for falling in love.

May’s Outfit Theme: Creative date night looks that can lead to love.

Capricorn (December 21-January 19)

May is going to be an intense month for you, Capricorn, so there’s no shame in making yourself comfortable as you work, especially when the sun enters your habit zone on the 20th. Create a chic work uniform that can transition to both the office and hanging out at home when Mars enters your self-care zone on the 24th.

May’s Outfit Theme: Flexible and comfortable looks.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Retrograde or no retrograde, you’re more than ready to hit the road and have some fun when Venus enters your communication zone on the 2nd. You have a lot of events you’re traveling for and you need to be ready. Make sure you have a creative outfit ready when the sun enters your entertainment zone on the 20th.

May’s Outfit Theme: Creatively bright outfits perfect for road trips and concerts.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

With Mercury in retrograde, let your clothes do most of your talking this month. Wear things that make you feel your best. You may have some fun trips you’ll need cute outfits for when Venus enters your communication zone on the 27th.

May’s Outfit Theme: Causal but bold outfits that make you feel good.