What to Wear This March, According to Your Horoscope

It’s the start of the astrological new year this month, but it’s also the start of some major astrological changes that will be affecting us over the next several years. So... no pressure. The biggest changes will be on the 23rd when Pluto enters the unique and forward-thinking Aquarius. Pluto will only be in the water-bearer for a few months, but will mark an age of rebellion. Aquarius is both tech-savvy and a humanitarian so we may see a rejection of fast fashion over the next few years and pivot our focus toward sustainability and thrifting in major and innovative ways. Start thinking about clothing in the long term if you haven't already.

March is also a big month for Pisces with Mercury (March 2nd), Saturn (March 7th), and the sun being in the sign of the fish. This is the time for dreamy, flowy styles that unleash our inner romantic. However, when the sun enters Aries on the 20th, we officially start spring (and the astrological new year), and bold prints and movable pieces will help us become active after a long hibernation season. Finally, we have Venus entering Taurus on the 16th, giving us an earthy color palette and the desire to invest in luxury pieces that will last for years to come.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

Your season begins this month when the sun enters your sign on the 20th, so it's time to get those birthday plans started as it’s going to be all about you. However, you’ll still feel the urge to hibernate when Mars enters your home son on the 25th, encouraging plenty of self-care before you bloom into spring.

March’s outfit theme: Flowy, cozy outfits that make you look and feel good, especially at the family birthday dinner.

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

You'll be more focused on taking care of yourself when Venus enters your sign on the 16th. This is a great time for skincare routines, new opportunities, and staying inside when the sun enters your privacy zone on the 20th. You’ll want to keep some things to yourself before your season next month.

March’s outfit theme: Comfy but stylish outfits to help you celebrate yourself without being in the spotlight.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

A new season means new networking opportunities when Mercury enters your ambition zone on the 2nd. You’ll be very busy working toward your goals and building your personal brand to make your dreams come true. Your calendar only gets busier when Mercury moves into your social zone on the 18th, creating opportunities for social events that combines work and play.

March’s outfit theme: Outfits that easily transition from a day at the office to networking events to a night out with your friends—without missing a beat.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Start the season by getting your name and face out there when the full moon is in your communication zone on the 7th. You’ll be doing a lot of public speaking, communicating important messages, and sharing your ideas with others—especially at work when the new moon will be in your public image zone. Make sure your outfits match your message.

March’s outfit theme: Outfits to wear for presentations, job interviews, and feeling powerful.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

Spring break season is officially here, and after a long hibernation season, you’re more than ready to get moving… even if it is for work. When Venus enters your career zone on the 16th, you may be doing a lot of traveling to boost your career, so make sure your looks are on point. Fortunately, you’ll have time for adventures when the sun enters your travel zone on the 20th. Make sure you take plenty of photos of yourself in amazing places.

March’s outfit theme: Travel-ready looks that are comfy enough for a plane ride but cute enough for a selfie.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

Love is in the spring air for you this month when Mercury enters your partnership zone on the 2nd. This a great time to fall in love or rekindle your relationships, especially as the weather and your love life heat up on the 18th when Mercury enters your intimacy zone. Spring into love and get a little naughty.

March’s outfit theme: Sensual date night outfits that can allow love (and pleasure) to bloom.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

It’s spring fling season, Libra, and you’re more than ready to get flirty or even fall in love when Venus enters your intimacy zone on the 16th. This is a great time to put yourself out there with stunning date night looks, especially when the sun enters your partnership zone on the 20th.

March’s outfit theme: Bold and sensual looks for the perfect date night.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

Start the month (and maybe the next few years) by getting in touch with your roots when Pluto enters your home zone on the 23rd. You’ll have the strong urge to head home, settle down a bit, and even learn more about where you come from. Track down your family history on the 25th when Mars enters your travel zone. Learning about your past can help you learn more about yourself.

March’s outfit theme: Outfits that can help you express yourself, either at home or on the road.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

It’s the start of the astrological new year, so if you may have let your New Year’s resolutions slide, now's the time to pick them back up when Venus enters your habit zone on the 16th. This is a great time to start workout routines and healthier habits, but don’t forget to have fun when the sun enters your pleasure zone on the 20th. Try some new hobbies and entertain yourself.

March’s outfit theme: Fun and stylish activewear to try a new workout routine.

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

After a long hibernation season, you’re ready to get back out there when Saturn enters your communication zone on the 7th. Saturn will be in your communication zone for the next three years, so get ready for plenty of speaking opportunities to share your big ideas. However, you won’t stray far from the comforts of home when the sun enters your home zone on the 20th, keeping you close to your roots.

March’s outfit theme: Flexible outfits that look as great running errands as they do at family dinners. A pop of color can be a conversation starter.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

You’ll be doing a lot of investing over the next three years when Saturn enters your value zone on the 7th. Saturn will be there for the next three years, giving you a lesson in budgeting. This is a great time to invest in pieces that you will wear for years, not just a moment. Find things you can live life in.

March’s outfit theme: Stylish pieces that you can wear for years to come.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

It’s still your season for the first half of the month, and you’re living it up when Mercury enters your sign on the 2nd. Celebrate your birthday with show-stopping pieces that make you feel like a star. Don’t be afraid to treat yourself when the sun enters your value zone on the 20th. Invest in an outfit you can wear all season long.

March’s outfit theme: Fun and unique pieces that highlight your style.