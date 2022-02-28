What to Wear This March, According to Your Horoscope

After a rough winter, we’re all itching to get out again, and spring is almost here. If you’ve spent most of the last couple of months in sweats, it’s time to break out of your fashion rut and try something new when Venus (the planet of beauty and style) and Mars (the planet of passion) move into unique Aquarius on March 5th. This is a great time for bold prints, interesting styles, and trying out new styles. Though remember to embrace your softer side when Mercury enters Pisces on the 9th.

If you’re nervous about pulling off these new fashion trends and styles, don’t worry. The spring equinox brings a boost of confidence when the sun enters Aries on the 20th, encouraging us to be bold, fearless, and innovative when it comes to our fashion choices. As Mercury and the new moon move into the ram at the end of the month, you’ll be looking for outfits that are exciting and easy to move in.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Your season begins near the end of the month and you’re ready to celebrate. This is a great time to debut a new look, take risks with your outfit choices, and steal the spotlight. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to do this when Mars and Venus enter your social zone on the 5th, making your calendar very busy with plenty of events.

March Outfit Theme: A wild outfit to celebrate your birthday season that allows you to move.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Spring is about to begin, and you’re going to be focused on your goals and ambitions when Venus and Mars enter your career zone on the 6th. You won’t be as social as usual since you’ll be staying later at the office when the sun enters your privacy zone on the 20th.

March Outfit Theme: Professional but comfortable for all those late nights at the office.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

After a long winter inside, you’re ready to go on adventures when Venus and Mars enter your travel zone on the 5th. This is a great time to hit the road and travel to new places and make discoveries. You may even make some friends when Mercury enters your social zone on the 27th.

March Outfit Theme: Something comfortable, stylish, and easy to move in on your travels.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

The seasons are changing and so are you, Cancer. As Venus and Mars enter your transformation zone, you may be dealing with a lot of changes that can be both pleasurable and overwhelming. You may even deal with some career changes during the new moon in Aries on the 31st.

March Outfit Theme: A new power suit for your exciting career changes.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Love is in the air for you this month, as Venus and Mars are in your partnership zone. This a great time to play around with your personal style as you go on plenty of exciting dates. Don’t be afraid to expand your fashion choices when the sun enters your exploration on zone the 20th.

March Outfit Theme: Cute date night outfits that allow you to play with your style—and your date.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Get ready to give your signature style an upgrade when the full moon is in your sign on the 18th. You’re interested in new trends, but you’ll still want to stick to what is comfortable for you. Still, wardrobe changes are coming when Mercury moves into your transformation zone on the 27th.

March Outfit Theme: An interesting take on your usual style that's both romantic and fun.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

It’s spring fling season, Libra, and you’re more than ready to get your flirt on when Venus enters your zone on the 5th, letting your romantic side take over your outfit planning. After all, you never know when you may find true love. Keep up the romance when the sun enters your partnership zone on the 20th.

March Outfit Theme: Romantic and dreamy date night styles.

Scorpio (October 23—November 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Spring may be here, but you’re still staying at home at the beginning of the month when Mars moves into your home zone on the 5th. Whether you’re catching up on your fitness routine or your Netflix queue, you’ll be sticking close to your old habits when the sun enters your routine zone on the 20th.

March Outfit Theme: Cozy comfy looks that are perfect for doing chores and having family dinners.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 21)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Spring is finally here, and you’re ready to get moving again when Venus and Mars enters your communication zone. So you’ll need an outfit for every occasion: From coffee dates to family reunions. Why not make it a conversation starter when the sun enters your pleasure zone on the 20th?

March Outfit Theme: Conversation pieces that are fun and whimsical.

Capricorn (December 22—January 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

You’ve been very successful over the last couple of months, and you'll be able to treat yourself when Venus and Mars enter your value zone on the 5th. Get yourself some pieces to show off a little during family gatherings when the sun enters your family zone on the 20th.

March outfit theme: Stylish and classic pieces that are worth the price tag.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

Design by Tiana Crispino

We’re out of your season, Aquarius, but you have an opportunity to shine when Venus and Mars enter your sign on the 5th. Especially with your witty and original conversation starters when the sun enters your communication zone on the 20th. Think outside the fashion box.

March Outfit Theme: Totally original looks that people will be sure to remember.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

It’s your season for half of the month, so make sure you celebrate it when Mercury enters your sign on the 9th. Treat yourself to some nice gifts as the moon moves into your value zone on the 20th.

March Outfit Theme: Outfits that make you feel like you are living in a dream world.