What To Wear This June, According to Your Horoscope

June marks the start of summer, and as usual, the stars have some interesting plans for us. On the 5th, Venus enters Leo, where it will stay for the whole summer. Expect it to be a burning summer with this fire sign in charge, with our wardrobes almost becoming too hot to handle. After a long winter followed by a spring of quiet luxury, now is a great time to let loose with a bright palette, bold prints, and looks that show some skin. Don’t be afraid to embrace your wild side, especially during steamy summer date nights.

The sun is still in Gemini until the 20th, and this playful sign increases its influence when Mercury enters its rule on the 11th. If you've been wanting to switch things up, this is an ideal time to think outside the fashion box and discover how to style your wardrobe in new and interesting ways. Then, summer officially begins on the 21st when the sun enters nurturing, sensitive Cancer on the longest day of the year, followed by Mercury falling under the sign's influence on the 26th. This water sign's time to shine gives us a wave of nostalgic energy, which makes the end of the month the perfect time to have fun with mermaid style, Barbiecore, Y2K looks, and whatever brings back sweet memories.

So, what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

June starts on a passionate note when Venus enters your pleasure zone on the 5th. This is a great time to look for love—or just a good time to explore the pleasures of life. However, things can get serious quickly when the sun enters your family zone on the 21st, so don’t be surprised if your summer fling is for the long haul.

June’s outfit theme: Flirty date night looks that also work for meeting the family.

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

Summer is the time for family, as you’ll be seeing a lot more of your relatives (or friends who are like family) when Venus enters your home zone on the 5th. This is a great time to grab coffee with loved ones, run errands together, and just keep the lines of communication open when the sun enters your communication zone on the 21st. Who’s up for a family reunion?

June’s outfit theme: Fun pieces to wear to the family BBQ or coffee dates.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

It’s still your birthday season for another few weeks, so make the most of it when Mercury increases the energy by entering your sign on the 11th. It's a great time to experiment with your personal style as you start putting together summer outfits. Treat yourself when Mercury enters your value zone on the 26th to help you elevate your look.

June’s outfit theme: A blowout birthday outfit that can help you kick off an amazing summer.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Start the month on a productive note during the full moon in your habit zone on the 3rd. This is a great time to finish up important tasks and get all the “boring work stuff” out of the way before the sun enters your sign on the 21st. This is an ideal time to treat yourself to some fun while also keeping it professional.

June’s outfit theme: Work hard, play hard outfits that you can easily take from day to night.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

You’re about to go through a major rebrand over the summer when Venus enters your sign on the 5th. This is an ideal time to explore new looks and even make some dramatic changes. But before grabbing the scissors and giving yourself bangs, take a moment to sit with your ideas when the sun enters your privacy zone. It's always a good idea to make minor changes first before you branch out.

June’s outfit theme: Playful looks to test out the new you.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

Summer may be on the horizon, but your mind is still focused on work when Mercury enters your career zone on the 11th—you’re looking to make some connections before everyone goes on summer vacation. Continue to take over cocktail hour when Mercury enters your social zone on the 26th, as you just may find your people.

June’s outfit theme: Outfits that can go from work to cocktail hour with ease.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

You're primed to spend the summer making connections of all kinds when Venus enters your social zone on the 5th. From making new friends to meeting new people who can help your career, you’re on top of your social game. Keep it going when the sun enters your public image zone on the 21st as you’ll be spending time on social media boosting your brand.

June’s outfit theme: Fun-filled looks that can help you go viral.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

June is a great month for traveling as you’re ready to see the world—especially if it improves your horizons when Venus enters your career zone on the 5th. There's a strong possibility that you'll be traveling for business or otherwise finding success. You’ll be hitting the road again when the sun enters your travel zone on the 21st, encouraging you to mix business with pleasure.

June’s outfit theme: Practical yet stylish travel outfits that make you the star of the show.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

You're starting the month really feeling yourself during the full moon in your sign on the 3rd. This is a great time to treat yourself to a new look, even if you’re changing a simple detail. Later, summer will begin on a steamy note when the sun enters your intimacy zone on the 21st—get ready to plan for exciting date nights, or just learning more about yourself and the people you love.

June’s outfit theme: Statement-making, sensual date night looks for steamy summer adventures.

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

June marks the start of a summer of love when Venus enters your intimacy zone on the 5th. This is a great time to make things official and jump into a relationship that can grow over the summer. The sun enters your partnership zone on the 21st, which is a great time to make things official—make the longest day the best day, Capricorn.

June’s outfit theme: Date-ready outfits that help you celebrate summer and new adventures with your person.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

Love is in the air for you this summer when Venus enters your partnership zone on the 5th. If you’re single now, you won’t be by the end of summer, and if you’re seeing someone—you may be in a new relationship. To prep yourself for love, prioritize self-care when the sun enters your habit zone on the 21st. You need to make sure you’re in the right mental state to fully enjoy the exciting new adventures in store.

June’s outfit theme: A bold, bright workout outfit to motivate you to get moving for the joy of it.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

It’s wedding season, Pisces, and this month will truly bring out your formal side when Venus enters your productivity zone on the 5th. You’ll be going to some big events, so lean fully into the festivities when the sun enters your pleasure zone on the 21st. Remember to have fun and make plenty of memories.

June’s outfit theme: Fun, bold outfits for any formal event.