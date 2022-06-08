What to Wear This June, According to Your Horoscope

Last month may have thrown us through a loop, but thankfully June is bringing blue skies and better vibes, starting with Mercury getting out of retrograde on the 3rd and moving forward into Gemini on the 13th. For the rest of the month, we’ll all be a little more chatty, curious, and social as we finally get out of our fashion ruts and play with our styles.

However, we may be doing this experimenting at home when the sun enters Cancer on the 21st, ushering us into summer. Cancer is the homebody of the zodiac, so remember to wear some comfy, airy outfits as we lounge at home. However, we’ll still have some opportunities for road trips and hanging out with friends when Venus enters Gemini on the 22nd, even if you’re just hanging out in your backward during the new moon in Cancer on the 28th.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Summer is finally here, Aries, and you’re ready to get moving—even if you only get as far as the outer city limits when the full moon is in your expansion zone on the 14th. Give your audience something to talk about when Venus enters your conversation zone on the 22nd.

June’s Outfit Theme: Travel-ready outfits that are easy to move in but have bold patterns and colors to get you out of your fashion box.

Shop The Look Farm Rio

Birdies

Madewell

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

You’re ready to stir things up in your social circles this summer, Taurus, when the sun enters your conversation zone on the 21st. Be bold and take chances with your style that will make you a social media influencer. As Venus moves into your value zone on the 22nd, remember to pick out pieces that will last more than just one wear.

June’s Outfit Theme: Bold investment pieces that you’ll want to wear repeatedly.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

After a stressful retrograde season, you’re finally feeling more like yourself this month when Mercury enters your sign on the 13th. This is a great time to experiment with your personal style. As the sun enters your value zone on the 21st, only purchase outfits that make you feel good.

June’s Outfit Theme: Playing around with style and prints to discover what will be your official summer look, even if you’re keeping it casual for now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

It’s a month of fashion self discovery as you attempt to change up your style during the full moon in your routine zone on the 14th. You’ll be doing a lot with your work and health, so make sure you wear things that are functional and comfortable, but still show off who you are during the new moon in your sign on the 28th.

June’s Outfit Theme: Bright, cool-tone colors that help you stand out at work, running errands, or just living your best life.

Shop The Look Jibri

Sézane

Leeada

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Summer is officially here, Leo, and you’re all about finding pleasure in the little moments while the full moon is in your pleasure zone on the 14th. However, while you’re excited about having fun, you may want a little privacy when the sun enters your solitude zone on the 21st. A retreat may be needed.

June’s Outfit Theme: Fun outfits to wear by yourself to the beach. Floppy hats, sunglasses, and coverups are needed as this is the one time you don’t want to be recognized.

Shop The Look Diarrablu

Riot Swim

Reiss

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

After a stressful retrograde, you’re back to business when Mercury, your ruling planet, enters your career zone on the 13th. Throughout the month, you’ll have the opportunities to reshape your career and get your face out there. You’ll be doing plenty of networking when the sun enters your social zone on the 21st, so make sure you attend any business event you can.

June’s Outfit Theme: A summer version of your favorite work-ready outfit—something that people will notice and remember long after happy hour is over.

Shop The Look Eloquii

Eloquii

Chelsea Paris

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

School is out for summer, but you’re dedicated to learning right now thanks to the heavy Gemini influence of this June. You may even have to go on a business trip or take some classes to expand your career when the sun enters your career zone on the 21st. Use this as an opportunity to learn, research, and get some flyer miles in when Venus enters your travel zone on the 22nd.

June’s Outfit Theme: A summer version of light academia.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Design by Tiana Crispino

As the temperature heats up so does your wardrobe as you go to sexier places when the sun enters your expansion zone on the 21st. This is an ideal time to play with prints, try on different outfits, and find the perfect fit for your Instagram looks. Make it sexy when Venus enters your intimacy zone on the 22nd.

June’s Outfit Theme: Bold print clothing with sexy cutouts.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Love is in the air for you this June, Sagittarius, when Venus enters your partnership zone on the 22nd. This is a great time to start a summer fling or take your romantic partnership to the next level.

June’s Outfit Theme: Sexy date-night looks that can turn a summer fling into the real thing.

Capricorn (December 21-January 19)

Design by Tiana Crispino

You’re looking for a partner in crime this season, Capricorn. As the sun enters Cancer on the 21st, you’ll be joining forces with a special partner to get the summer started right. As Venus enters your health zone on the 22nd, you may be looking for a fitness buddy to help you reach your goals.

June’s Outfit Theme: Workout gear that will help you keep your flow going.

Shop The Look Alo

Dana Scott

Everlane

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Design by Tiana Crispino

It’s the season of passionate romances, Aquarius, even in the most mundane places when the sun enters your habit zone on the 21st. As Venus moves into your pleasure zone on the 22nd, you’re more than ready to fall in love—either with a co-worker, someone at your coffee shop, or on your way to work.

June’s Outfit Theme: Creative and romantic outfits that are also suitable for the office.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

This month is bringing big staycation vibes as you find passion and pleasure by simply spending time at home when the sun enters your creativity zone on the 21st. Use this artistic energy to redecorate your space and do some home improvement projects when Venus enters your home zone on the 22nd.

June’s Outfit Theme: Comfy outfits that allow you to do any project on your to-do list.