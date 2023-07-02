What to Wear This July, According to Your Horoscope

We’re officially approaching the dog days of summer as July gets started. While we’re all excited about potential vacations and the outfits we'll wear, the energy will be a little more intense than usual as Venus goes retrograde in Leo on the 22nd, where it will stay for the rest of the summer. We’ve all come to fear Mercury’s retrograde, but Venus going back will hit our relationships and our style this season. That’s because Venus is the planet of love, beauty, relationships, and style—all our big attractions. Going retrograde in the dramatic fire signs means that things can get messy as our feelings override our common sense, making it a true "Cruel Summer" whether you're attending the Eras Tour or have other plans. Hold off on any cosmetic procedures or dramatic haircuts until fall, and be cautious when it comes to big relationship decisions.

All of July has big Leo vibes, with Mercury entering the lion on the 10th, followed by the sun, which will shine in its ruling sign on the 22nd. The sign's signature dramatic flair means staying ready to take the stage, whether that means performing, hosting parties, or looking impossibly hot at the grocery store. Embrace bold prints, bright colors, and outfits that allow you to highlight your unique personality. But while this month may be hot, steady Virgo keeps us grounded when Mars enters the earth sign on the 10th and Mercury follows on the 28th. This sensible earth sign will help us embrace practical looks to wear all summer long—not just impulse purchases.

So, what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Get bold and creative with your looks this month, as you’re ready to show people your creative side when the sun enters your pleasure zone on the 22nd. As you unleash your inner artist, don’t forget about your regular life when Mars enters your habit zone on the 10th. You’ll still need to go to work, but it doesn’t have to be boring.

July’s outfit theme: Fun looks you can wear for going out and going to work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You'll be feeling some summer nostalgia this month as Mars enters your pleasure zone on the 10th. This is a great time to indulge in all of your favorite summer activities from your youth, from going to amusement parks to running through sprinklers. Just don’t get so lost in your memories that you forget to make new ones during Venus’s retrograde on the 22nd.

July’s outfit theme: Y2K throwbacks for a chill summer.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This month will keep you pretty busy when Mercury enters your communication zone on the 10th—you have places to go and people to see as you make waves this summer. Just remember to make time for your loved ones when Mercury enters your home zone on the 28th.

July’s outfit theme: Fun, comfy outfits to wear to coffee dates, family picnics, and weekend getaways without having to overpack.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Even with Venus about to go retrograde this month, this is a great time to conjure a summer romance when the full moon is in your partnership zone on the 3rd. There’s a strong possibility for fireworks—but don’t forget to fall in love with yourself first when the new moon is in your sign on the 17th.

July’s outfit theme: Easy, breezy date night looks that are comfortable and romantic.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your birthday season kicks off this month, Leo, so get ready for everything to be all about you when the sun enters your sign on the 22nd. This is a great time to plan your birthday outfit and all the accessories that go with it—just remember to stick to some kind of budget with Mars in your value zone on the 10th.

July’s outfit theme: Fun-filled birthday looks that are worth the investment.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You have a few more weeks before your season begins, so you’re laying a little low when Mercury enters your privacy zone on the 10th. As you get ready to recharge your social batteries, experiment with your style when Mercury enters your sign on the 22nd. You may just discover your signature look.

July’s outfit theme: A mix of comfort and going-out looks to find the perfect blend.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You’re going to be torn between going out and staying in this month as Venus goes backwards in your social zone on the 22nd, encouraging you to keep your social circle close. Adding to this, Mars enters your privacy zone on the 10th, keeping you out of the spotlight. Figure out how to shine in the best way for you right now.

July’s outfit theme: Outfits that make a statement and feel comfortable whether you stay out all night or decide to head home early.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You’re ready to make a name for yourself this month when Mars enters your social zone on the 10th. This is a great time to do some networking and get more active on social media to expand those horizons. The energy could also help with your career when the sun enters your public image zone on the 22nd, putting you in the spotlight. Good luck!

July’s outfit theme: Confidence-boosting ensembles that make you look and feel powerful.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 20)

July brings the heat to your career when Mars enters your public image zone on the 10th. You'll want to make a name for yourself, and your sartorial looks may help you achieve that. As the sun enters your expansion zone on the 22nd, broaden your horizons by networking or going on business trips to develop your skills.

July’s outfit theme: Travel-ready looks that will help you get recognized.

Capricorn (December 21-January 19)

You'll be starting July with a bang in more ways than one during the full moon in your sign on the third, as you’re truly feeling yourself. This is a great time to show yourself off to the world and be proud of it, especially as your lovers will make you feel special when the sun enters your intimacy zone on the 22nd. Don’t be afraid to get deep.

July’s outfit theme: Trend-forward statement swimwear to stay cool and look hot.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Despite the chaos of Venus’s retrograde, this is still going to be a hot and steamy summer for you, Aquarius, when Mars enters your intimacy zone on the 10th. This is a great time to indulge in a steamy romance that could lead to something more when the sun enters your partnership zone on the 22nd. Just remember to take it slow.

July’s outfit theme: Summer date outfits for steamy nights on the town.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Even with Venus going backwards for the rest of the summer, it’s still a great time to find your match when Mars enters your partnership zone on the 10th. From business partnerships to the romantic kind, life’s easier when you team up, especially starting on the 22nd, when the sun enters your productivity zone. Summer is such a short season, so don’t waste it!

July’s outfit theme: Versatile outfits that can transition from office hours to date nights.