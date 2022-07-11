What to Wear This July, According to Your Horoscope

We’re in the dog days of summer, and as the temperatures get hotter we may be asking ourselves: What should we be wearing? Luckily, the stars have got the answers. While we might not be doing much in the heat, the planets will be doing plenty of movement for all of us, starting on the 4th of July when fierce Mars enters steady Taurus and chatty Mercury enters sweet Cancer. This 4th doesn’t start with a bang but with quiet wave as this planetary combination encourages us to slow down and look back on our favorite nostalgic looks: Vintage, Y2K, thrifting, etc.

However, things will really heat up during the middle of the month when Mercury enters Leo on the 19th, followed by the sun moving into the lion on the 22nd. Even the shyness signs will feel the boldness of Leo in all of their looks. This is an ideal time for bold colors, dazzling prints, and showing some skin, especially during the new moon in Leo on the 28th which will encourage everyone to enjoy life.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Embrace the hot season by looking like a million bucks when your ruling planet, Mars, enters your value zone on the 4th, making it an ideal time to invest in pieces that you’ll be wearing all summer long—and even into other seasons. Try out bold colors and fun patterns when the sun enters your creativity zone on the 22nd.

July’s Outfit Theme: Dazzling styles that have a bit of a price tag but feel so fun.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

While it’s not your season, you’re really feeling yourself this month when Mars enters your sign on the 4th. You’re looking to tell the world who you are—even if you’re still discovering that for yourself. Make sure your pieces are movable when Venus enters your transportation zone on the 17th, as you’ll be attending parties and visiting friends.

July’s Outfit Theme: Playing around with pieces that are classic, fun, and really scream "you."

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Be careful, Gemini, we’re in “summer blowout sale” season when everything is at a discount—or is it? As Mercury enters your value zone on the 4th, you may be tempted to fill your shopping cart with things you don’t need. Be mindful of your purchase and buy only what you’ll think you’ll wear. As Mercury enters your communication zone on the 19th, wear things that’ll really get people talking.

July’s Outfit Theme: Creative pieces that are also a good investment for seasons to come.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

It’s the summer of love, Cancer, as you have a big date night planned for you during the full moon in Capricorn on the 13th. Make sure it’s a night to remember. From first dates to date nights with your partner, you’re going to feel the love as Venus, the planet of love, enters your sign on the 17th.

July’s Outfit Theme: Dreamy date night outfits that make a hot summer night extra steamy.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

July starts off slow for you, Leo, when lovely Venus enters your privacy zone on the 17th. You may start by sticking to shady spots and testing out some dreamy styles to add to your closet. Then your season begins on the 22nd when the sun enters your sign, encouraging you go out and have fun. All eyes on you, Leo.

July’s Outfit Theme: Dreamy and dramatic styles that give you the attention you deserve.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

While summer is for fun, you’re thinking about the greater good when Mercury enters your humanitarian zone on the 4th. Now is the time to think about how you use your shopping dollar—from sustainability to social justice causes your clothing can support. As Mercury moves into your dream zone on the 19th, see how you can use your style for the greater good.

July’s Outfit Theme: Statement-making outfits that focus on the greater good.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Most people get a little lazy in the summer, but you’re working harder than ever when Venus enters your career zone on the 17th. Get ready to elevate your style that looks professional but friendly enough for all the networking you’ll be doing when the sun enters Leo on the 22nd.

July’s Outfit Theme: Professional outfits for networking and conferences that show a bit of your fun personality.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Your love life is getting pretty steamy this July when Mars enters your partnership zone, making it a great season for romance and love. So get those date night looks ready. While you’re expanding your dating life, you’re also expanding your wardrobe when Venus enters your expansion zone on the 17th. Explore all your horizons—clothing and otherwise.

July’s Outfit Theme: Hot date night looks that are truly out of the box.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

July begins on a sensual note when Venus enters your intimacy zone on the 17th. Don’t be afraid to show a little skin and try out new styles, especially in the bedroom. Go a little bold with these intimate styles as the sun enters your expansion zone—you may just start a new trend.

July’s Outfit Theme: Sensual and flirty looks for the perfect date night.

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

Design by Tiana Crispino

July is full of pleasure and new opportunities when Mars enters your entertainment zone on the 4th. Have fun and enjoy life as you have new experiences to express yourself creatively. Get ready for concerts, shows, and just hanging out with the people you love during the full moon in your sign on the 17th.

July’s Outfit Theme: Fun, playful looks to wear to any social event—including date night.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

Design by Tiana Crispino

It’s all about getting active (yes, even in the heat) when Venus enters your health zone on the 17th. This is an ideal time to get moving and find some fun activities to do to enjoy the summer sunshine. You may even gain a fitness body when the sun enters your partnership zone on the 22nd.

July’s Outfit Theme: Activewear outfits that will help you keep moving.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Soak in the sunshine this July when Venus enters your pleasure zone on the 17th. This is a great time to go on vacation for some time on the beach or a jump in the pool. Especially if you’ve been stressed out by your career, family, or just the world in general. In fact, as the sun enters your health zone on the 22nd, you may need to spend some quality time outside or on vacation to help heal your burnout.

July’s Outfit Theme: Beachwear to show off by the water.