What to Wear This January, According to Your Horoscope

Welcome to 2023, everyone. This bright, shiny new year begins on a messy note as we enter with two major retrogrades. Fortunately, we will see the end of both retrogrades this month when Mars moves forward in Gemini on the 12th and Mercury moves forward in Capricorn on the 18th. So if the vibes have been feeling a bit off the last few months, you're about to get some relief.

With the planets going forward, we too are moving ahead into new and exciting fashion when Venus enters innovative Aquarius on the 2nd. This is a great time to experiment with new trends, color patterns, and explore what the ideal “you” would wear. Nothing is too weird to try. However, don’t go shopping for the sake of shopping. When the sun enters Aquarius on the 20th, you need to keep sustainability in mind as well, so make sure you are purchasing responsibly. Try hitting the thrift store for some unique fits.

The end of the month gets a little dreamier when Venus enters Pisces on the 26th, shifting our sartorial focus to a richer, more romantic style. Now is the time for cozy outfits, celestial vibes, and a pastel color palette to help us ride out the rest of winter.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe at the start of 2023? Check your stylescope below—remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

Start off 2023 by giving people something to talk about with your looks—especially when Mars goes direct into your communication zone. Even with the cold winter weather, you'll be able to get out there and have some fun. As the sun enters your social zone on the 20th, this is an ideal time to play with styles and patterns as they can really show off what interests you.

January’s outfit theme: An eco-friendly, socially-conscious outfit that you can wear to coffee dates with friends and protest rallies,

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

Start the new year working on your ambitions when Venus enters your public image zone on the 2nd. You have a lot you want to achieve this year, and you need to get started ASAP. Think about the outfits you may need for job interviews, important meetings, or a fresh LinkedIn headshot. Don’t forget to do some networking when Venus moves into your social zone on the 26th.

January’s outfit theme: Bold outfits that let you make your mark.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

You're starting the new year by getting deep into the world around you when Mercury moves forward in your intimacy zone on the 18th. Leave the past back in 2022 and allow yourself to become a new person with a new wardrobe. As the sun enters your expansion zone on the 20th, this is the perfect time to explore and have adventures that can lead to new experiences.

January’s outfit theme: Travel-worthy outfit that let you experiment with new styles while staying grounded in the basics.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

You’re really feeling yourself at the start of the month when the full moon is in your sign on the 6th. This is a great time glam yourself up and treat yourself to a stunning new outfit. Especially as you’ll have plenty of opportunities for date nights when the new moon is in your intimacy zone on the 21st. Heat up cold nights with some hot, sultry looks.

January’s outfit theme: Sexy outfits that explore some taboos and show a new side of yourself.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

You’re starting the new year on a very romantic note when the sun enters your partnership zone on the 20th. This is a great time for starting some new love affairs or rekindle your current flame. Don’t be afraid to get deep when Venus enters your intimacy zone. A tender date night can make emotional bonds deeper.

January’s outfit theme: Sultry date night looks that take cuffing season to a whole new level.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

Cuffing season is in full swing, Virgo, and you’re kicking off the new year by having as much fun as possible when Mercury goes direct into your pleasure zone on the 18th. After playing the field, you may find the perfect partner to settle down with when Venus enters your partnership zone on the 26th. Enjoy!

January’s outfit theme: Hot date night looks that explore your creative and unique side.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

You'll kick off 2023 on a fun note when Venus enters your pleasure zone on the 2nd. Don’t let the cold weather slow you down—this is a great time to attend concerts, work on creative projects, and go on plenty of dates. However, you’ll start settling down into a routine on the 26th when Venus enters your habit zone. After all that fun, it’s time to get to work.

January’s outfit theme: A fun work-friendly outfit that can go from the office to the art gallery.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

Your home is your oasis at the start of the year, especially as you take this time to reconnect with yourself when Mars goes direct into your intimacy zone on the 12th. As the sun enters your home zone on the 20th, this is a great time to get cozy in your space as you ride out winter.

January’s outfit theme: Comfy outfits that allow you to relax while still looking stylish. In case you have company.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

You’re starting the new year on a productive note when Venus enters your communication zone on the 2nd. You’re focused on getting back to basics, like handling all the little things past you forgot to do. This is a great time to connect with loved ones, practice self-care, and getting your life together. Especially when Venus moves into your home zone on the 26th.

January’s outfit theme: Outfit that can be worn while running errands or chilling at home.

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

It’s a new year, Capricorn, which means new opportunities to treat yourself when Venus enters your value zone on the 2nd. Even though your season is ending later this month, you still have time to give yourself a late birthday gift. As Mercury moves forward in your sign on the 18th, take a good look at your closet and invest in the person you wish to be this year.

January’s outfit theme: Investment pieces that you’ll be wearing all year long.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

Your season is coming up when the sun enters your sign on the 20th. With the new year, it’s a great time to reinvent yourself, starting with your style. As Venus enters your value zone on the 26th, this is an ideal time to shop for your new wardrobe—and the new you.

January’s outfit theme: Dress for the person you want to be in 2023.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

Sure it’s the new year, but you'll be hibernating as soon as the ball drops and Venus enters your privacy zone on the 2nd. The start of the month is not a great time for going out as you’ll be deep in your feelings. Fortunately, after staying indoors, you’ll be ready to make your debut when Venus enters your sign on the 26th.

January’s outfit theme: Outfits that make you feel safe and secure while loving yourself.