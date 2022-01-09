What to Wear This January, According to Your Horoscope

Happy 2022, everyone. While we’re all hoping for a positive new year (because, let’s be honest, we really need a win), the first month of the year begins on an, um, interesting note with two retrogrades. First, we have Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and style, still in retrograde in Capricorn until the 29th. We also have Mercury going into retrograde in Aquarius on the 14th, keeping us on our toes with delays, miscommunication issues, and fashion emergencies, so make sure you keep a spare change of clothes wherever you go.

With two retrogrades and the sun entering unique and eccentric Aquarius on the 19th, this is going to be a weird month for fashion as we’re torn between strange and predictable. This can manifest in wearing comfortable matching sets in interesting patterns, wearing our loungewear in public, and wearing fancy outfits at home. There are no rules! Though humanitarian Aquarius encourages us to look at sustainability when we shop.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below. Remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and even more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

A new year means new opportunities to do some serious networking when your ruling planet, Mars, enters your social zone on the 24th. Whether you’re connecting your fellow professionals on Zoom, going to job interviews, or having virtual happy hour, make sure you have the right look to get you noticed.

January’s outfit theme: A professional work-ready outfit that will catch everyone’s eye.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Start hitting the books as you're entering the year with a major “back to school” energy (even if you’re not planning on actually attending school). This will a scholarly month with Mars in your expansion zone on the 24th, you’ll be spending the month learning and searching for something new.

January’s outfit theme: A causal light academia vibe.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

January brings some unexpected twists and turns when your ruling planet, Mercury, goes into retrograde on the 14th, first in your expansion zone before moving into your intimacy zone on the 25th. This is an ideal month to be curled up with a good book and relax.

January’s outfit theme: Something that’s comfortable to work in for long hours with a slightly mystical vibe.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

It’s not Valentine’s Day yet, but love is in the air for you this month, Cancer. With the full moon in your sign on the 17th and the sun entering your intimacy zone on the 19th, creating an intimate, sexy vibe to all your looks.

January’s outfit theme: Intimate outfits that incorporate lingerie as part of your look.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

While the new year may be the perfect time for new romances, try to keep your love life causal this month when the sun enters your partnership zone on the 19th. You’re still working on yourself before Valentine’s Day.

January’s outfit theme: Simple sets to keep you comfy as you look for your perfect match.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

You’re taking a good look at your habits this month when Mercury goes into retrograde in your routine on the 14th. Delays, cancelations, and miscommunication may throw you for a loop over the next few weeks, so keep your outfits fun.

January’s outfit theme: '90s nostalgia to give your spirits a lift when life doesn’t go according to your carefully planned schedule.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

January begins with homebody vibes as your ruling planet, Venus, will be in retrograde in your home zone for most of the month. However, it doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun, especially when the sun enters your pleasure zone on the 19th, creating a romantic night in.

January’s outfit theme: Getting all dressed up for a date night at home.

Scorpio (October 23—November 20)

January’s chilly weather leaves you hunkered down for most of the month; only leaving your space to run errands. Get ready for a lot of zoom calls and work-from-home outfits when Mars enters your communication zone on the 24th. Keep it cute but causal.

January’s outfit theme: Dressy on top, cozy on the bottom.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 21)

Despite being a fire sign, the cold won’t be bothering you this month when the sun enters your short-travel zone on the 19th. This is a perfect time to take a quick weekend trip to safely visit friends or vacation with a lover. Just keep your plans flexible.

January’s outfit theme: Fun and flexible outfits, especially for an intimate weekend.

Capricorn (December 22—January 20)

A new year means new opportunities for discovering your style this month when Mars is in your sign on the 24th. Use all this attention to attract yourself a date during the full moon in Cancer on the 17th, but be careful. With Mercury retrograding into your sign on the 25th, it’s easy to have a fashion emergency.

January’s outfit theme: Attention-grabbing outfits with a cute coat in case you show too much skin.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

After two years of sweatpants and tees, you’re rediscovering your style this month when the sun enters your sign on the 19th. This is an ideal time to play your style in the comfort of your own home. Just have fun with it, Aquarius.

January’s outfit theme: Playing with trends to find your signature look.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

It's cozy time for you as you’ll prefer to stay in this January rather than going out when the sun enters your privacy zone on the 19th. Except for the few friendly visit and maybe going out at the end of the month, you’re keeping to yourself—but at least you’ll be warm.

January’s outfit theme: Soft outfits for comfort with a big puffy coat to protect you from the elements.

