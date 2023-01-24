What to Wear This February, According to Your Horoscope

Take a deep sigh of relief as we’re finally finished with all the retrogrades that have been weighing us down since last year. Astrology wise, February will be smooth sailing as we prep for major changes in March, so enjoy it while you can. All these good vibes kick off on the 5th during the full moon in dramatic Leo. This is a great night for going out, experimenting with our looks, and looking our best. Continue being innovative when Mercury enters unique Aquarius on the 11th, and be extra conscious about what you buy. Break away from fast fashion and think about the brands you wish to support.

The vibes will get mysterious and dreamy when the sun enters sweet Pisces on the 18th. In the gentle water sign, things will slow down toward the end of winter. This is a time for plenty of layers, soft fabrics, and wearing things that make you feel good—not just following the trends. However, we also have another sign controlling the skies (and our fashion) this seasonm, with Venus entering passionate Aries on the 19th. With the planet of beauty and style in the bold fire sign, we’re attached to bold color palettes and prints to warm up even the coldest days.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

You’re feeling pretty private lately when the sun enters your solitude zone on the 18th. The weather has been keeping you stuck at home—and in a style rut. When Venus enters your sign on the 19th, use this as an opportunity to create a new look for yourself—just wait till next month to make your social media debut.

February’s outfit theme: Mixing old favorites and new trends to find your signature look.

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

If you’re going out, remember to layer up as the sun enters your social zone on the 18th. While the vibes are warm, the temperature is cold, so stay cozy during social events. However, make it a low-key hang when Venus enters your privacy zone on the 19th, and keep it casual while still expressing yourself.

February’s outfit theme: A mix of colorful and comfy with a pop of color among old favorites. Keep it simple.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

With no one retrogrades standing in your way, you can finally be the boss and tackle your goals. This is a great time for networking, business trips, and taking classes when Mercury enters your expansion zone on the 11th. Focus on expanding your career horizons when the sun enters your reputation zone on the 18th, as you’ll be in the spotlight.

February’s outfit theme: Workwear reimagined as you expand your closet to get noticed.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Spring break starts a little early for you this month as you’re more than ready to splurge on yourself when the full moon is in your value zone on the 5th. Think about booking a vacation when the new moon is in your travel zone on the 19th. Break outside of your comfort zone and have fun in the sun.

February’s outfit theme: Invest in vacation wear that’ll make you look stunning and feel great.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

You’re really feeling yourself this month, Leo. Starting with the full moon in your sign on the 5th, you'll be eager to go out and have fun—perhaps on a first date? February continues to get romantic when the sun enters your intimacy zone on the 18th where you can show off your best assets with your lover.

February’s outfit theme: Showing some skin for Valentine’s Day as you heat up a cold night with a fiery date-night look.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

Now that the first Mercury in retrograde is out of the way, you can get back to focusing on your goals when Mercury enters your habit zone on the 11th. This will be a good time to hop back into your routines to improve your life. Need a little motivation? Get a buddy to help you when the sun enters your partnership zone. Mutual accountability can be fun—especially for a fitness date.

February’s outfit theme: Activewear pieces that make you feel good but can also be used for a last-minute date night look.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

Steady love affairs heat up this month thanks to the power of Cupid’s arrow. A cuffing season fling could become serious when the sun enters your stability zone. This could be the start of a new relationship when Venus enters your partnership zone on the 19th. Lock it down before spring.

February’s outfit theme: Valentine’s Day-ready 'fits to show them you’re ready to get serious.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

While this month may be “back to business,” you still have plenty of opportunities reimagine your style when the sun enters your creativity zone on the 18th. Just because you’re back at work doesn’t mean it has to be boring. As Venus enters your habit zone on the 19th, experiment with your office style. New ideas can help get you noticed.

February’s outfit theme: Creative spins on your workwear look.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

While we’re getting toward the end of winter, we still have some pretty cold days to go. Despite your fiery nature, consider staying home when the sun enters your home zone on the 18th. You may need to recharge your batteries. No worries, you’ll still have plenty of time for romance when Venus enters your pleasure zone on the 19th. Perfect for a creative date at home.

February’s outfit theme: Sweet and romantic outfit to cuddle up at home in.

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

February is the shortest month of the year, but you’ll be rather busy through most of it when the sun enters your communication zone on the 18th. This is an ideal time to run errands, hop on zoom calls, and meet friends for coffee. Don’t forget about your loved ones when Venus enters your home zone on the 19th. Host some family dinners to connect with everyone.

February’s outfit theme: Functional fits you can wear from running errands to hanging out with your loved ones.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

Your season ends this month, but you’ll have plenty of time to shine when Mercury enters your sign on the 11th. This is a great time to attend events and show off your style—especially on social media. Don’t be afraid to invest in your look when the sun enters your value zone on the 18th. Just as long as they are built to last.

February’s outfit theme: Conversational pieces that’ll give people something to talk about for years.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

Your season begins later this month when the sun enters your sign on the 18th. Which means you have some time to find the perfect birthday outfit for you to rock for the rest of winter. As Venus enters your value zone on the 19th, don’t be afraid to splurge on something you truly love—just as long as you get some use out of it.

February’s outfit theme: Investing your money in versatile looks that you can wear during other seasons—and other outfits.