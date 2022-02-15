What to Wear This February, According to Your Horoscope

It’s February, everyone, which means we are one month away from spring. It’s also the end of the retrograde season as Mercury ends its first retrograde of 2022 on the 3rd. Now that everything is moving forward, we can finally get back to fashion. We start things off with Mercury entering Aquarius (again) on the 14th. This means we will be shifting our thinking towards how we can get away from fast fashion and focus on supporting sustainability and ethical designers.

This doesn’t mean we can’t have fun with our looks, though. Especially during the full moon in the flamboyant Leo on the 16th, encouraging us all to express ourselves with bold outfits, statement accessories, and playing with our wardrobe. Fashion takes on a dreamy look when the sun enters imaginative Pisces on the 18th, officially ushering us into Pisces season. Over the next four weeks, we’ll become more creative with our looks, playing with colors (purples, blues, and pinks), and dreamy prints to help us really feel ourselves.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your StyleScope below. Remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas)

Aries (March 21—April 19)

Design by Tiana Crispino

February is a mix of social and private events for you, but you’ll always be in the spotlight, especially when the full moon is in your entertainment zone on the 16th. Let your creativity flourish with all of your outfits—even if you’re just chilling at home.

February Outfit Theme: Fun outfits that can be worn to social or zoom events. Embrace whatever feeling that strikes you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

February is a short month, but you’ll have plenty of opportunities for work and family events that will keep you extra busy, especially when the sun enters your social zone on the 18th. However, make sure you keep your work/life balance so you don’t burn out.

February Outfit Theme: An outfit that can go from happy hour cocktails to a family event with ease.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

February brings big opportunities to expand your career this month, so you better make sure your outfits are working for you. Especially if you have to take some business trip or travel for work when Mercury enters your expansion zone on the 16th. It's time to get your name out there.

February Outfit Theme: A tailored work outfit that leaves a great impression, especially when you’re on the move.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

It’s Valentine’s Day all month long for you, Cancer, when Mercury enters your intimacy zone on the 14th. This will encourage you to embrace your naughtier to help melt the February freeze. Play with your outfits, even if they never leave the bedroom.

February Outfit Theme: A Valentine’s Eve look that embraces your sensual side as you play with some new trends.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Get ready to plan some fun and flirty first date outfits when Mercury enters your partnership zone on the 14th. Your outfits will need to create some sparks, especially when romances can get pretty serious by the end of the month.

February Outfit Theme: A first date look that will highlight all your best qualities.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

It may be the month of valentines, but you’re more interested in falling in love with yourself when Mercury enters your habit zone on the 14th. Focus on taking care of yourself and better loving yourself.

February Outfit Theme: A simple but sexy outfit to wear when taking yourself out on a date.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

You’re feeling at your career best this month when Mercury enters your self-expression zone on the 14th. Use this time to meet like-minded artists and dress in ways that encourage self-expression. Especially as you’ll be working extra hard when the sun enters your productivity zone on the 18th.

February Outfit Theme: An outfit that helps you express your creative side with bright colors and patterns.

Scorpio (October 23—November 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Home is where your heart is this month as you’ll be taking in the simple comforts of staying in and chilling out when the sun enters your pleasure zone on the 18th. Allow yourself to get playful with your looks as you stay nice and cozy at home.

February Outfit Theme: Fun and playful outfits in soft colors and fabrics.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 21)

Design by Tiana Crispino

If the winter blues have you down, think about expanding your work-from-home wardrobe when the sun enters your home zone on the 18th. Something that isn't sweats; you’ll feel better with some more polished outfits—trust us.

February Outfit Theme: Soft and stylish outfits that can be worn from working at home to running errands.

Capricorn (December 22—January 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Allow yourself to get a little sexy with your style when the full moon in is your intimacy zone on the 16th. Your taste will be expensive right now, so use it to create some spectacular outfits and invest in pieces that can be worn for years to come.

February Outfit Theme: Outfits to help invest in your fashion future and make you feel confident.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

Design by Tiana Crispino

While the sun may be leaving your sign on the 18th, most of the inner planets are still hanging out in your sign for most of the month, putting the spotlight on you. This is an ideal time to go on dates, hang out with friends, or just meet new people as all eyes are on you.

February Outfit Theme: A show-stopping outfit that will leave a lasting impression.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Taking care of yourself never felt so good when the sun enters your sign on the 18th. You’re feeling good about yourself and looking for opportunities to celebrate yourself. It’s your birthday season after all—enjoy it!

February Outfit Theme: Clothing that makes you feel comfortable, confident, and luxurious.