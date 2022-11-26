What to Wear This December, According to Your Horoscope

It’s been a real rollercoaster ride of a year, and while we see 2023 on the horizon, we’re not out of the woods yet as the last month of 2022 is going to give us a few plot twists. So make sure you have your favorite coat ready, but things are about to get chilly.

First, it’s the season of the goat with major planets entering Capricorn throughout the month: Mercury on the 6th, Venus on the 9th, the sun on the 21st (marking the winter solstice and the shortest day of the year), and the new moon on the 23rd. Capricorn is the sign of determination, ambition, and maturity. It rules the house of career, public image, and reputation. So the fashion mantra of this month is “dress for the life you want, not the one you have”. This is a time for power suits, blazers, and tailored pieces that can really make you feel like a boss.

Also happening this month, Jupiter, the planet of luck and success will be loving back into Aries on the 19th, encouraging us to be bold, loud, and take action as we get ready to enter a new year. Don’t be afraid to add some color to your outfits and wear things that allow you to move freely so you can tear it up on the dance floor. We’ll also need outfits that are adaptable when Mercury goes into retrograde on the 29th, putting a damper on our New Year’s Eve plans. Wear your PJs instead of a fancy outfit.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

You’re ending the year looking sharp and stepping into your power. Especially when Jupiter enters your sign on the 19th. The next few months can open you up to new opportunities and lucky breaks—especially for your career. As the sun enters your public image zone on the 21st, prep for the new year by getting your look professional and empowering.

December’s outfit theme: Business-ready looks that show off your ambitious and powerful self before the year ends.

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

’Tis the season to be traveling, Taurus, as you’ll be on the road for most of the month when Venus enters your expansion zone on the 9th. This is a great time to visit family, use up your vacation days, and just expand your horizons. However, consider taking these trips solo when Jupiter enters your privacy zone on the 19th, as you may be traveling to find yourself.

December’s outfit theme: Comfy travel outfits that make you feel good and are easy to move around in.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

You'll be starting December in the spotlight while the full moon is in your sign on the 7th. You’ll be ending the year with new opportunities for change, growth, and even some romance, especially when Mercury enters your intimacy zone on the 6th. The old you is dead and you’re ready to have some fun with a new love interest. Enjoy!

December’s outfit theme: Lingerie-inspired looks that can really heat up a cold night and transform your love life for the better.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

You’ll spend a good part of the holiday season watching cheesy rom-coms when the full moon is in your privacy zone on the 7th. However, when the new moon enters your partnership zone on the 23rd, you’ll be living in one. This is the season for love as you’ll be dating, romancing, and reigniting the spark in your relationship. Swoon!

December’s outfit theme: Sexy date night outfits to explore your sensual side under the mistletoe.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

Sure, you have a few weeks until the new year, but you’re more than ready to get a start on your 2023 resolutions this month. As Jupiter enters your expansion zone on the 19th, you’re thinking about the kind of person you want to be next year—and where you’re going. As the sun enters your health zone on the 21st, this is a great time to start your goals with passion and energy.

December’s outfit theme: Fun fitness outfits that can be worn to the gym or going out with friends.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

This is a creative month for you, Virgo, when Mercury enters your pleasure zone on the 6th. You’re filled with creative energy and ready to dive into your favorite hobbies, attend events, and have fun. Put all that creativity into your career during the full moon in Gemini on the 7th and you may find your true passion.

December’s outfit theme: Bold patterns and creative outfits that can be worn to the office holiday party and an entertaining date night after.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

Home is where the heart is in more ways than one this month when Venus enters your home zone on the 9th. You’re more than ready for the holidays as you make your space perfect for family gatherings. Don’t forget about the mistletoe on the 19th when Jupiter enters your partnership zone—you might find someone special to ring in the season with.

December’s outfit theme: Festive holiday outfits that look perfect when you’re playing hostess with your family or meeting your partner’s family.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

Your social calendar is about to get busy this month as Venus enters your communication zone on the 9th. From holiday parties, family events, to just catching up with friends before the new year, everyone seems to want to connect with you. So make sure you have everything organized when Jupiter enters your habit zone on the 19th so you don’t overbook yourself.

December’s outfit theme: Polished looks you can wear at all the events on your list this month.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

Your season ends later this month, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself now when Venus enters your value zone on the 9th. Don’t be afraid to give yourself a gift while you’re shopping for everyone else. Especially as you’ll be feeling very creative with your looks when Jupiter enters your pleasure zone on the 19th. Remember to spend the season having fun.

December’s outfit theme: Fun, splurge-worthy outfits as you end 2022 on a very entertaining note.

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

It’s your season to shine, Capricorn! Get everything you need to be ready for the holiday season at the start of the month when the full moon is in your habit zone on the 7th, as you’ll have the energy to cross things off your to-do list, because you’ll be spending the rest of the month celebrating yourself when the sun enters your sign on the 21st. The shortest day of the year means you can party all night.

December’s outfit theme: A festive outfit to make you stand out at any event.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

2022 is almost over and, to be honest, you’ve already checked out. You might spend the start of the month watching your favorite holiday movies and making cookies when the full moon is in your entertainment zone on the 7th. After that, prepare to make the reason for the season hanging out solo when the sun enters your privacy zone on the 21st. Put your phone on “do not disturb” until 2023.

December’s outfit theme: Comfy outfits so you can enjoy a few silent nights by yourself.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

Get ready to end the year with a bang as you’ll be out having fun with a full social calendar when Venus enters your social zone on the 9th. As Jupiter enters your value zone on the 19th, don’t be afraid to splurge a little to make the whole place shimmer (cut to "Bejeweled" playing in the background).

December’s outfit theme: Sparkly statement pieces that will help you get the attention you deserve.