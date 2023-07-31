What to Wear This August, According to Your Horoscope

August is bringing the heat in more ways than one, as we're still in the throes of Venus retrograde, which will continue until September. Tensions only increase when Mercury retrograde starts in analytical Virgo on the 23rd, so get ready for fashion misadventures, wardrobe malfunctions, and overthinking every outfit. In astrology, retrogrades are a time to reflect on what is and isn’t servicing us, and this also goes for our clothes as we take a critical look into our closets. Consider taking a buying break and shopping your closet instead. Do you have a nice dress that's been sitting untouched, or are you in a rut of wearing the same shirt over and over? By understanding what we wear (and don't wear), we can better understand ourselves.

Virgo season begins on the 23rd, encouraging us to take a practical approach to our style—wearing sensible clothing, embracing monochrome dressing, and keeping those coastal grandma vibes going. As Mars enters Libra on the 27th, seek balance between playful and practical. Don’t overwhelm yourself with big fashion choices: Simple is the theme of the month.

So, what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re soaking up the last of summer by balancing fun and fitness when the sun enters your health zone on the 23rd. This is a great time to enjoy your favorite activities, including swimming, exercising, and getting some sun. As Mars enters your partnership zone, consider making your fitness activity a date night.

August’s outfit theme: Fun swimwear to enjoy the last of summer fun, from fitness to flirty nights out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

We're getting close to the end of summer, and you’re committed to soaking up every minute when the sun enters your pleasure zone on the 23rd. This is a great time to get playful with your outfits with a variety of colors, but you'll want to keep it simple when Mars enters your habit zone, as you don’t want to overwhelm yourself with too much of a good thing.

August’s outfit theme: Playful sets that look good and feel comfy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re ending summer feeling a bit like a homebody when Mercury goes into retrograde on the 23rd. While you’re spending more time at home, that doesn’t mean you can’t dress up—especially when Mars enters your pleasure zone on the 27th, encouraging you to create creative looks for yourself.

August’s outfit theme: Outfits that are both chic and comfortable for low-key days that don't sacrifice on style.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The end of summer is bringing the heat, both outside and in your bedroom when the full moon happens in your intimacy zone on the 1st. This is a great time to take some spicy risks with your wardrobe. Spend the blue moon on the 30th fulfilling your sartorial fantasies.

August’s outfit theme: A dark, sensual look to make the summer feel even hotter in the best way.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You'll be starting August strong, as you’re truly feeling yourself in your season. This is a great time to try new styles and shine in the summer sun. As the sun enters your value zone on the 23rd, treat yourself to some belated birthday gifts to end summer with a roar.

August’s outfit theme: Dazzling statement pieces fit for the birthday lion.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

While this has been an intense summer, you’ll be finding yourself again once we enter Virgo season on the 23rd. Use that birthday money wisely when Mars enters your value zone on the 27th, and invest in a solid fall wardrobe.

August’s outfit theme: Transitional pieces ideal for working into your wardrobe as we get ready for a new season.

Libra (September 23- October 22)

As your season approaches, you’re keeping details about your life under wraps when the sun enters your privacy zone on the 23rd. In the heat of August, you may prefer to stay home, but that doesn't mean you can't put together some incredibly chic looks for laying low—quiet luxury is the trend of the moment, after all.

August’s outfit theme: Keep it simple as you get ready for your season.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

With the various retrogrades happening this month, you’re taking a more critical look at your wardrobe when the sun enters your humanitarian zone on the 23rd. Look for pieces that look good and are good for the planet, and go for a subtle but chic aesthetic as Mars enters your subconscious zone on the 27th.

August’s outfit theme: Socially conscious pieces that are easy to wear and not overwhelming.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 20)

As we get towards the end of summer, there’s time for some last-minute networking opportunities when the sun enters your public image zone on the 23rd. You’ll want to look your best to get noticed as you say yes to cocktail hours and work gatherings when Mars enters your social zone on the 27th.

August’s outfit theme: Power dressing to get noticed at any work events.

Capricorn (December 21-January 19)

August is bringing major back-to-school vibes when the sun enters your expansion zone on the 23rd. You’re ready to move forward and expand your mind—from continuing your education to moving up in your career—especially when Mars enters your ambition zone on the 27th.

August’s outfit theme: Professional, smart looks to create the best image for yourself.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You'll be ending summer on a sexy note, as you’re feeling yourself when the full moon is in your sign on the 1st. This is a great time to flaunt what you've got, especially when the sun enters your intimacy zone on the 23rd. Enjoy all the fun and powerful energy that comes your way.

August’s outfit theme: Sensual and flirtatious outfits to make a statement.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Summer romance is in full swing this month as the sun enters your partnership zone on the 23rd. This is a great time for a romantic last hurrah before the energy cools down a bit for fall. Plan a date during the full moon in your sign on the 30th, and the blue moon could bring new love.

August’s outfit theme: Date night outfits that show off your best self.