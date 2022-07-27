What to Wear This August, According to Your Horoscope

August is an interesting month, in limbo between the joy and carefree energy of summer and the upcoming back-to-school season. It's the kind of month where you can drink a pumpkin spice latte in a bikini, or shop for new sweaters before taking a swim. August is also an interesting month cosmically, as we have a lot of planets moving in and out of different signs throughout the weeks, leaving us all on our toes.

It all begins on the 11th when Venus, the planet of style, beauty, love, and appearance, will be in feisty Leo, where the sun entered in late July. This is a great time to end summer with a bang: Think bold prints (especially leopard), bright colors, and pieces you can move in during end-of-summer activities, from concerts to creative outings. You'll especially want to embrace this energy during the full moon in social Aquarius on the 11th.

Then our style will be all over the place when Mars, the planet of passion, energy, and drive, enters flighty Gemini on the 20th, where it will stay for the rest of 2022. This is a great opportunity to explore different trends and play with your aesthetic. However, things start to settle down when the sun enters modest Virgo on the 22nd, encouraging us to tone it down a little with earth tones, subtle touches, and being intentional about how we choose to make a statement. As Mercury moves into Libra on the 25th, we all get a balancing lesson as we try to bring our summer favorites into the new season. Get creative—fashion truly doesn't have any rules, and you can totally wear bright pink long after Labor Day if that's what you're feeling.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Design by Tiana Crispino

We’re coming toward the end of the season, Aries, which means you have one more chance at a summer fling when Venus enters your pleasure zone on the 11th. As Mars enters your communication zone on the 20th, give everyone something to talk about with bold outfits that are sure to steal some hearts.

August Outfit Theme: A bold, fun, conversation-starting outfit that highlights the magic of summer.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Just because you’re ending summer by staying close to home doesn’t mean you won’t be having fun, as Venus enters your home zone on the 11th. This is a great time to have a family vacation, plan a group outing with your nearest and dearest, or even host a family barbecue. As the sun enters your pleasure zone on the 22nd, get creative with your outfits by gravitating toward colors that bring you joy.

August Outfit Theme: Comfy and creative looks that feel great whether you’re going out to the amusement park or just chilling at home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Get ready for one last family vacation this month when your ruling planet, Mercury, enters your home zone on the 3rd, bringing you closer to your family for the first half of the month. But if you're also looking to shake things up, no worries: The second half gets a little steamier when Mercury enters your pleasure zone on the 25th, making it an ideal time for a date night. From going for sunset walks to doing a movie marathon, make sure you wear clothes that make you feel amazing.

August Outfit Theme: Cute, comfortable looks that get you in a confident mood but are versatile enough to wear at family gatherings and date nights alike.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

The seasons aren’t the only thing going through a transition period this month, Cancer. The full moon will be in your transformation zone on the 11th, encouraging you to completely change up your wardrobe before autumn. Start by taking some fashion risks and go for some fun pieces when the new moon is in your communication zone on the 25th. It's the ideal time for you to create looks that turn heads.

August Outfit Theme: Bold, colorful pieces that allow you to step outside of the fashion box.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

We’re still in your season until the 22nd, Leo, which means you’ll really be feeling yourself, especially when lovely Venus enters your sign on the 11th to help you celebrate. However, just because your season is over when the sun enters your value zone on the 22nd doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Splurge on an outfit that looks as glamorous as you feel.

August Outfit Theme: A show-stopping birthday look that's as bright as your personality.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

You’re slowly moving into your season, Virgo. It all starts with Mercury, your ruling planet, moving into your sign on the 3rd, encouraging you to celebrate yourself early, even if you’re hanging out by yourself. As Mercury moves into your value zone on the 25th, treat yourself to long-lasting pieces you’ll wear for the summers to come.

August Outfit Theme: Creating signature looks with as much longevity as your earth sign nature.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Design by Tiana Crispino

Celebrate the end of summer with a bang when Venus enters your social zone on the 11th. This is a month of parties, selfies, spending time with your besties, and making new friends before the season ends. You’ll be tempted to celebrate your birthday early when Mercury enters your sign on the 25th.

August Outfit Theme: Stylish outfits that are ideal for highlighting your creativity but comfortable enough for partying all night,

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Design by Tiana Crispino

After a summer of fun, you’re ready to tackle some major goals this month when Venus enters your ambition zone on the 11th. This is a great time to make some major power movies and network your way to the top. Especially when Mars enters your transformation zone on the 20th, this could be a major rebirth in the important areas of your life.

August Outfit Theme: Stylish, professional outfits that will help transform your career—especially for networking events.

Shop The Look Eloquii

SWAV Eyewear

Madewell

Sagittarius (November 22-December 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

August is bringing you “back-to-school” vibes in a major way when Venus enters your expansion zone on the 11th, This is a great time to broaden your horizons, whether you’re seeking higher education or traveling. This goes especially if you’re doing it for work, as the sun moves into your zone on the 22nd.

August Outfit Theme: Fun outfits for both work and play.

Capricorn (December 21-January 19)

Design by Tiana Crispino

This is a magic month for you, Capricorn, as you feel ready to do some exploring before the summer ends. Now is the time to get into the mystical side of life when Venus enters your transformation zone on the 11th. Use the last weeks of summer to explore every side of life, both physical and spiritual, as you become one with nature when the sun enters your travel zone on the 22nd.

August Outfit Theme: Interesting prints with an earthy touch, comfortable enough to allow you to get moving.

Shop The Look Meadows

Ugg

Beis

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Design by Tiana Crispino

You’re ending summer on a hot and sensual note, Aquarius, as you’re ready for one more fling before the season ends. Plan a first date during the full moon in your sign on the 11th, as you’ll be showing your best self. Then get ready for more hot and heavy dates when the sun enters your intimacy zone on the 22nd.

August Outfit Theme: Fun first date outfits that will lead to plenty of excitement.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Design by Tiana Crispino

It’s time to break out of your romantic rut this month, Pisces, when Venus enters your routine zone on the 11th—especially if you’ve been playing it safe. Love will be in the late summer air when the sun enters your partnership zone on the 22nd. Try to work some fun dates into your daily life—you may be pleasantly surprised how it goes.

August Outfit Theme: Looks that can transition from work to date night so you don’t have to change (or spend a lot of money).