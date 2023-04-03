What to Wear This April, According to Your Horoscope

Spring has fully sprung, and after a turbulent March we’re all ready to embrace the stability of Taurus season. However, don’t expect everything to be smooth sailing. The planets still plan to throw us a curveball at the end of the month when Mercury goes into retrograde on the 21st. This is a great time to go through your closet and breathe new life into your wardrobe, from finding new ways to wear old favorites to donating items you simply don’t wear anymore. Don’t be tempted to hold on to things; it’s better to just let go and move forward—this goes for both clothes and life.

Fashion-wise, this is a very stylish month with Mercury and the sun in Taurus, a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and aesthetics. This season brings flowy clothing, an earthy color palette, and looks that feel comfortable and look expensive. Don’t stay stagnant in your style this month as Venus moves into the curious Gemini on the 10th. Start experimenting with your looks and see how you can wear your old favorites in new and interesting ways. Don’t be afraid to look at your closet from a different perspective and get inspiration from social media.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight.

Aries (March 21—April 19)

It’s still your season for the first half of the month, so live it up by celebrating your personal style. Especially on the 19th when the new moon is in your sign and giving you an extra boost of courage. Consider investing in pieces that you’ll be wearing all year when the sun enters your value zone on the 20th. Don’t just shop for the sake of shopping.

April’s Outfit Theme: Birthday outfits that celebrate yourself and your personality that can be worn for plenty of occasions to come.

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

Happy birthday, Taurus! Before you celebrate, you’ll be shopping for your perfect birthday 'fit when Venus enters your value zone on the 20th. It’s okay to splurge on yourself, just make sure that it’s something you can wear again after the party’s over. Your season officially begins on the 20th when the sun shines in your sign. Treat yourself a fresh hair cut or new nails, but don’t completely change your look—Mercury is still in retrograde.

April’s outfit theme: Invest in stylish pieces that you’ll wear long past your birthday dinner.

Shop The Look Jibri

Reformation

Steve Madden

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

Spring has sprung, but you’re still taking your time getting out of hibernation when Mercury enters your privacy zone on the 3rd. Mercury will be going into retrograde here on the 21st, making you less than eager to go out and socialize. As Venus enters your sign on the 10th, focus on celebrating yourself with self-care in the comforts of home.

April’s outfit theme: Celebrate yourself and play with your style—just don’t make any major fashion revels until May.

Shop The Look Owemwen

Baacal

Third Crown

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

You'll spend most of April focusing on your work/life balance when the full moon is in your home zone on the 5th. You are pulled between spending your time with your loved ones at home to building a reputation at work that can help you reach your ambitions. Learn to compromise when the new moon enters your career zone on the 19th or you’ll lose both.

April’s outfit theme: Outfits that work at the office and at home (not just comfy WFH clothes).

Leo (July 23—August 22)

Spring into networking this month when Venus enters your social zone on the 10th. This is a great time to connect with people who you can learn from—especially if they can help you get ahead when the sun enters your career zone on the 20th. Don’t be afraid to be bold about the things you believe in.

April’s outfit theme: Sharp professional looks that help get you (and your beliefs) noticed.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

Get out of your rut by taking a trip this month when Mercury enters your travel zone on the 3rd. This is a great time to explore new things in a new location. You may even be going on a work trip when Venus enters your career zone on the 10th. However, make sure you plan ahead for any fashion emergencies the retrograde can bring.

April’s outfit theme: Stylish pieces to wear to work conferences, interviews, or attending lectures.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

Spring break! April is bringing big vacation vibes as you’re ready to explore the world and your style. Get ready for your trip with a new look when the full moon is in your sign on the 5th. Then it’s vacation time when Venus enters your travel zone on the 10th.

April’s outfit theme: Stylish outfits perfect for traveling and visiting new places.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

It’s romance season, Scorpio, and you’re ready to bloom into a new love affair when Venus enters your intimacy zone on the 10th. Get ready for sunny dates that can lead to hot nights. As the sun enters your partnership zone on the 20th, consider taking your spring fling to the next level.

April’s outfit theme: Date night looks that can bring passion to full bloom.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

You’re looking for your perfect match this month when Venus enters your partnership zone on the 10th—from the right partner to a stunning set you can wear all season long. As the sun enters your routine zone on the 20th, make things a little easier for yourself by finding outfits that can be put together in seconds.

April’s outfit theme: Fun sets that look good on dates and hanging out in the sun.

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

After a long hibernation season, you’re ready to go out and have some fun in the fresh air when Venus enters your health zone on the 10th. This an ideal time to get back to doing the things you love, including your favorite hobbies when the sun enters your creativity zone on the 20th. Embrace your creative side.

April’s outfit theme: Playful and artistic outfits that can turn a few heads.

Shop The Look Wildfang

Skims

Wrangler

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

You'll start April feeling yourself when Venus enters your pleasure zone on the 10th. This is a great time to do what makes you feel (and look) good, including trying out fun trends or going back to old favorites as the sun enters your home zone on the 20th. Be playful this season, Aquarius.

April’s outfit theme: Fun Y2K 'fits that give main character energy.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

Mercury’s retrograde is in your communication zone on the 21st, so get all your important business done now, Pisces, trust us on this. Have important conversations, run errands, or present any big ideas during the first half of the month so you don’t face any delays. Your home life will keep you busy when Venus enters your home zone on the 10th.

April’s outfit theme: Fun, surprising outfits that are easy to move in as you set the foundation for a lovely spring.