What to Wear This April, According to Your Horoscope

After a hectic and social start to spring, life will move at a more calming pace this April. Especially when Venus, the planet of beauty and aesthetics, moves into dreamy Pisces on the 5th. Even with physical Aries ruling the first half of the month, sweet Pisces encourages the dreamer in us, and we'll be more drawn to flowy items of clothing, bright clothes, and outerwear that protects us from the harsh world. This feeling only increases when Mars joins the party in Pisces on the 14th.

April also brings a strong desire to get some shopping done when the sun enters Taurus on the 19th. With the sun, the star of self-expression and individuality, in the stubborn bull, we get into a fashion rut, sticking to what’s familiar as we stock up for spring. However, because Taurus has a weak spot for the finer things in life, we all may be tempted to splurge on big statement accessories to go with our regular looks. However, make sure these are investment pieces, not impulse buys, especially during the solar eclipse in Taurus on the 30th.

So what do the cosmos have planned for your wardrobe this month? Check your stylescope below, and remember to check your sun, rising, and Venus sign to get the best insight (and more outfit ideas).

Aries (March 21—April 19)

It’s your season for the first half of the month, and while you’re loud and proud about celebrating yourself, keep things a little more low-key when Mars, your ruling planet, enters your privacy zone on the 14th. Wear items that keep you cozy and will last for more than one season, especially when the sun enters your value zone on the 19th.

April’s Outfit Theme: Outfits that keep you warm and protected from the ever-changing spring weather while also allowing you to move around.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s the start of your season at the end of the month, and you’re more than ready for the attention, Taurus. You’ll have plenty of birthday activities planned when Venus, your ruling planet, enters your social zone on the 5th. This is a great time to upgrade your wardrobe as a birthday gift when the sun enters your sign on the 19th.

April’s Outfit Theme: Romantic and dreamy pieces to bloom into your season. Treat yourself!

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

Dress for the life you want, Gemini. That’s your personal motto this month as Venus moves into your career zone on the 5th. This is an ideal time to invest in a solid work outfit that will help you achieve your ambitions. Bring some soft color into your life when Mercury enters your privacy zone on the 10th, it could brighten your mood.

April’s Outfit Theme: A statement work outfit that will help you get on the road to success.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

As you slowly warm up to the new season, it may be the perfect time to do a little traveling when Venus enters your expansion zone on the 5th. This is a great time to visit a new country, go back to school, or even visit relatives during the full moon in Libra on the 16th. You may even make so new friends along the way.

April’s Outfit Theme: Something that is easy to move in but can act as a great conversation starter, especially when you’re breaking the ice with a new friend.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

April is bringing some major changes as Venus enters your transformation zone on the 5th. This isn’t a great time to buy pieces that you don’t really need, so try to invest in outfits you’ll be able to wear repeatedly. Especially as the sun enters your public image zone on the 19th, encouraging you to think about what your goals are—and how your wardrobe can help with that.

April’s Outfit Theme: Add some more “adulting” looks while you still keep your signature dramatic flair.

Virgo (August 23—September 22)

April brings opportunities for you to expand your most important relationships when Venus enters your partnership zone on the 5th. From romance to business partnerships, you’ll be able to understand people on a deeper level. Plan an important meeting on the 10th when Mercury enters your expansion zone, so you learn about your partner on a deeper level.

April’s Outfit Theme: Cute sets that are versatile for any meeting you may have, from dates to contract negotiations.

Libra (September 23—October 22)

Get your body moving this month, Libra. We’re still in Aries season at the start of April, and when Venus moves into your health and productivity zone on the 5th, you’re ready to make your health a priority. Especially during the full moon in your sign on the 16th. Changes are coming, Libra, if you take the first step.

April’s Outfit Theme: Athleisure fits that let you move around with ease while also keeping you cute.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21)

If you’re single, love is on the horizon for you this month as Mars enters your romance zone on the 14th. This is a great time for a first date, passionate romances, or just indulging in a dreamy spring fling. If you’re spoken for, this is a great month for deepening your relationship when the sun enters your partnership zone on the 19th. Either way, get ready to be wooed.

April’s Outfit Theme: Romantic date night outfits for a dreamy spring night.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 20)

Keep it casual this month, as you won’t be springing off to new destinations when Venus enters your home zone on the 5th. While you’re sticking close to home, your outfits will become more routine and comfortable as the sun enters your habit zone on the 19th. Wear what feels comfortable, Sagittarius.

April’s Outfit Theme: Flexible outfits that can be worn at work or having dinner with the family.

Capricorn (December 21—January 19)

This month provides you with plenty of opportunities to get your flirt on, Capricorn, as Venus enters your communication zone on the 5th. It’s easy to strike up a conversation with anyone right now, as everything you say will touch the heart. Use this charm on dates as you’ll be feeling rather romantic when the sun enters your pleasure zone on the 19th. Enjoy spring fling season!

April’s Outfit Theme: An eye-catching outfit that still connects with your earthy sensibilities.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18)

After spring cleaning your closet, you may feel tempted to treat yourself to some self-care goodies when Venus enters your value zone on the 2nd. Even if you’re not going anywhere, you’ll want to look and feel your best self. So wear that high-fashion outfit to the family dinner when the sun enters your home zone on the 19th. Do what makes you feel good.

April’s Outfit Theme: Stylish but comfortable pieces that make you look and feel like a million bucks.

Pisces (February 19—March 20)

You’re going to be a social butterfly this month, Pisces, as Venus enters your sign on the 5th. Like the spring flowers, almost everyone is buzzing to get to know you. This is a great time to meet new people and take on new opportunities. Like a vacation when the sun enters your short travel zone on the 19th.

April’s Outfit Theme: Cute resort wear that will help you chat with interesting people at the hotel bar.