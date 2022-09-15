Farmacy Is Bringing a Farm-to-Table Philosophy to Skincare

It’s a tough time to navigate the world of clean beauty. What started as a decent effort to steer the industry towards quality, eco-conscious formulas while excluding certain harmful ingredients turned into the age of ambiguity. With no set definition, “clean beauty” became a wildly popular marketing term in just a few short years, which has left customers unsure of which products are best to use as brands have set all different standards of what "clean" means to them. Certain companies have focused on an eco-conscious mindset in everything from production to packaging, while others have focused on formulas, advertising which much-talked-about ingredients are (and aren't) in their products.

While "clean beauty" standards remain inconsistent and can be daunting, we've created our own guide to help you understand certain ingredients for yourself, and the industry is slowly but surely shifting toward a multi-faceted approach that champions brands with high-quality formulas and eco-friendly processes. It takes a conscious and committed philosophy (and not just fancy marketing speak), and that’s where Farmacy shines like it’s made of sunlight.

Farmacy Founded by: David Chung, in 2014. Based in: New York, NY Pricing: $$-$$$ (most products are $40 and above) Best known for: Being an eco-conscious beauty brand focused on using responsible, farm-sourced ingredients to make thoughtful, cruelty-free skincare and body care formulas. Most popular product: Green Clean Cleansing Balm Other brands you'll love: Youth to the People, Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe, Tatcha Fun Fact: One Green Clean is sold every second globally. Also, the cult favorite Honey Savior salve has a laundry list of uses, including lip balm, cuticle caretaker, hair tamer, DIY cream blush, sunburn soother, eyebrow pomade, and even an anti-friction remedy perfect for runners.

Farmacy champions everything clean beauty stands for, both in practice and in product. However, on paper, you might not even realize Farmacy is a skincare brand at first. According to Catherine Birli, the brand's global head of PR and partnerships, “Farmacy was founded on the premise of bringing people closer to nature and finding ways to help incorporate nature into their daily lives.” But what distinguishes Farmacy from, say, ecotourism, is its “farm-to-face” philosophy, inspired by the age-old farm-to-table method, to ensure only high-quality, vetted ingredients make it into each product.

On that note, Farmacy knows a few things about farming. “We are farmer-cultivated, science-activated,” Birli said. “We work with pioneers in sustainable farming, and our team works to unlock the power of those naturals to create clinically-validated formulas with proven results.”

In creating its ever-expanding collection of products, the brand abides by a list of 10 “Clean Commandments,” geared toward only using ingredients that are free of known irritants and harmful substances, non-GMO, cruelty-free, tested for use on all skin types, and sourced from local and organic farms. “We take pride in redefining the business of beauty and being cruelty-free and vegan conscious,” Birli said.

To that end, many ingredients used in Farmacy products are upcycled from the food industry to keep them from going to waste. Farmacy is also Leaping Bunny Certified as well as partnered with ClearForMe, a comprehensive ingredient database that features over two million ingredients to help standardize information and make product discovery more transparent for customers.

But enough of what’s inside—the brand puts an equal-amount of effort towards its packaging, which is 100% waste-free, meaning every bit is made with recycled material and is recyclable itself. And remember that old phrase, "Waste not, want not?" Farmacy lives by this philosophy, as Birli says the brand’s true focus is on giving back, fighting food insecurity and promoting ethical production: “We strive to make our communities better by partnering with organizations such as Feeding America in the US and Second Harvest in Canada to help fight hunger and reduce the needless waste of food.”



In the beauty industry's quest to become more responsible in terms of sustainability and ecology, Farmacy is truly setting a conscious example. Keep reading for our favorite Farmacy products.

