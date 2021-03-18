Made with high-quality ingredients
Boosts skin’s hydration and radiance
Causes a slight tingling sensation
Pricy
Farmacy’s Honeymoon Glow is a must-try for anyone looking to revive their dull, dry skin. After using it, my skin has become more hydrated and has a subtle radiance to it that I’m obsessed with.
Farmacy Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum
We put Farmacy’s Honeymoon Glow to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
This year, my skin has been more dry and dull than usual. Several factors may be the culprit, but I have a hunch that the air quality in my house may have something to do with my skin dilemmas. Like most people, I’ve been spending a bulk of my time nestled at home and the dry indoor air has made my complexion a bit lackluster.
To help bring life back to my skin, I’ve been trying out a few glow-boosting products. Farmacy’s Honeymoon Glow is the latest one to enter into my skincare routine. The 3-in-1 night serum promises to resurface, clarify, and hydrate dull skin. I put it to the test for three weeks to see if it lived up to its claims of giving skin a healthy, natural glow.
How well did it perform? Keep scrolling to read my honest review.
Best For: All skin types
Uses: Resurfacing, hydrating, and clarifying skin while you sleep
Active Ingredients: AHAs, BHAs, Flower Acids, Hyaluronic Acid, and Honey
Clean?: Yes
Price: $58
About the Brand: Farmacy Beauty is known for using natural botanicals and extracts to create effective skincare products.
About My Skin: Dry and dull
I don’t have very visible fine lines or pores, but as mentioned, dryness and dullness are my top two skin concerns right now. That’s why I reach for products that boost moisture and radiance. This serum does both of those things, so it seemed like it would be a perfect fit in my routine.
The Feel
The yellow serum has a lightweight, silky texture. It is slightly thicker than water, but it effortlessly soaks into the skin. The best part? Your face smells like it has bathed in honey after you apply the serum.
Ingredients: A powerful blend of acids
The serum’s 10% AHA blend of lactic, glycolic, citric, and fruit acids helps exfoliate dead skin cells, boosts cell renewal, treats hyperpigmentation, and lessens the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. Natural salicylic acid (1% BHA) derived from willow bark helps lessen the appearance of pores. The serum’s special blend of honey soothes the skin, boosts moisture, and provides it with antioxidants. A blend of flower acids consisting of Hibiscus flower extract works to gently exfoliate and moisturize the skin. Lastly, hyaluronic acid in the formula is a super-hydrating ingredient that moisturizes the skin, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, replenishes cell moisture, and speeds wound healing.
The Results: Glowy, vibrant skin
After cleansing, I applied two pumps of serum to my skin three times per week. Once I applied the product, I did experience slight tingling each time but the sensation subsided quickly.
A few days after I began using the serum I noticed that my skin began to feel smoother and softer.
After using it for three weeks, I can confirm that this serum does live up to all of its claims. It gently exfoliated my skin, leaving me with a revitalized complexion. Overall, my skin feels way more hydrated and has a subtle radiance to it. Moral of the story: I love this stuff.
The Value: A worth-it skin investment
This serum rings in at $58 for a one-ounce bottle. It’s not necessarily budget-friendly, but the serum’s high-quality ingredients make it a worthwhile investment for your skin.
Similar Products: You have options
Shani Darden Texture Reform ($88): Shani Darden’s signature retinol serum helps boost collagen production, improve cell turnover, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots, acne scars, and uneven texture. It also contains gentle exfoliants like lactic acid and soothing aloe vera to revitalize and brighten your skin.
Honest Beauty Beauty Sleep Resurfacing Serum ($28): Made with fruit-derived AHAs, this resurfacing serum works while you sleep to refine the texture of your skin, dissolve dead skin cells, and enhance your skin’s glow.
My skin has needed a pick-me-up, and Farmacy’s Honeymoon Glow has been the perfect treatment to help me bring the glow back to my skin. Applying this gentle blend of acids has made my skin feel much smoother, supple, and renewed. Needless to say, this serum has earned a permanent spot in my skincare routine.
Specs
- Product Name Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum
- Product Brand Farmacy
- Price $58
- Weight 1.0 oz.
- Ingredients Water/Aqua/Eau, Lactic Acid, Propanediol, Jojoba Esters, Glycolic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Oleosomes, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Honey Extract, Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract, Propolis Extract, Royal Jelly Extract, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Amaranthus Caudatus Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit/Leaf Extract, Saccharum Officinarum (Sugarcane) Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Acer Saccharum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract, Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Arachidyl Alcohol, Sclerotium Gum, Coco-Glucoside, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Glucoside, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Gluconolactone, 1,2-Hexanediol, Ocimum Basilicum (Basil) Flower/Leaf Extract, Ocimum Sanctum Leaf Extract, T-Butyl Alcohol, Glucose, Calcium Gluconate, Citral