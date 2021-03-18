Farmacy’s Honeymoon Glow is a must-try for anyone looking to revive their dull, dry skin. After using it, my skin has become more hydrated and has a subtle radiance to it that I’m obsessed with.

We put Farmacy’s Honeymoon Glow to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

This year, my skin has been more dry and dull than usual. Several factors may be the culprit, but I have a hunch that the air quality in my house may have something to do with my skin dilemmas. Like most people, I’ve been spending a bulk of my time nestled at home and the dry indoor air has made my complexion a bit lackluster.

To help bring life back to my skin, I’ve been trying out a few glow-boosting products. Farmacy’s Honeymoon Glow is the latest one to enter into my skincare routine. The 3-in-1 night serum promises to resurface, clarify, and hydrate dull skin. I put it to the test for three weeks to see if it lived up to its claims of giving skin a healthy, natural glow.

How well did it perform? Keep scrolling to read my honest review.

Best For: All skin types Uses: Resurfacing, hydrating, and clarifying skin while you sleep Active Ingredients: AHAs, BHAs, Flower Acids, Hyaluronic Acid, and Honey Clean?: Yes Price: $58 About the Brand: Farmacy Beauty is known for using natural botanicals and extracts to create effective skincare products.

About My Skin: Dry and dull

I don’t have very visible fine lines or pores, but as mentioned, dryness and dullness are my top two skin concerns right now. That’s why I reach for products that boost moisture and radiance. This serum does both of those things, so it seemed like it would be a perfect fit in my routine.

The Feel

The yellow serum has a lightweight, silky texture. It is slightly thicker than water, but it effortlessly soaks into the skin. The best part? Your face smells like it has bathed in honey after you apply the serum.

Ingredients: A powerful blend of acids

The serum’s 10% AHA blend of lactic, glycolic, citric, and fruit acids helps exfoliate dead skin cells, boosts cell renewal, treats hyperpigmentation, and lessens the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. Natural salicylic acid (1% BHA) derived from willow bark helps lessen the appearance of pores. The serum’s special blend of honey soothes the skin, boosts moisture, and provides it with antioxidants. A blend of flower acids consisting of Hibiscus flower extract works to gently exfoliate and moisturize the skin. Lastly, hyaluronic acid in the formula is a super-hydrating ingredient that moisturizes the skin, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, replenishes cell moisture, and speeds wound healing.

The Results: Glowy, vibrant skin

After cleansing, I applied two pumps of serum to my skin three times per week. Once I applied the product, I did experience slight tingling each time but the sensation subsided quickly.

A few days after I began using the serum I noticed that my skin began to feel smoother and softer.

After using it for three weeks, I can confirm that this serum does live up to all of its claims. It gently exfoliated my skin, leaving me with a revitalized complexion. Overall, my skin feels way more hydrated and has a subtle radiance to it. Moral of the story: I love this stuff.

The Value: A worth-it skin investment

This serum rings in at $58 for a one-ounce bottle. It’s not necessarily budget-friendly, but the serum’s high-quality ingredients make it a worthwhile investment for your skin.

