Farmacy's Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum Quenched My Super Dry Skin

We put Farmacy's Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

When it comes to my skin, my goals are simple. I want to maintain healthy, hydrated skin. But achieving this is where things can get tricky. My skin is perpetually dry from head to toe, and keeping it hydrated all day requires the right lineup of products. While we've been home during the pandemic, I've spent a lot of time testing out different skincare products (from moisturizers to serums) to see what will actually help me achieve long-lasting moisturization.

The latest product to land a trial spot in my routine is Farmacy's new Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum. It contains new full-spectrum hyaluronic acid technology that boosts hydration, plumps your skin, and smooth fine lines. "We started developing the formula in November of 2019 and finished in November of 2020 after over 100 experiments," the Head of R&D at Farmacy Beauty Kseniya Popova says. As a fan of Farmacy (the Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask and Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum are incredible), I was excited to put the brand's latest innovation to the test. Did it work miracles on my parched skin? Read my full review ahead.

Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum Best for: All skin types Uses: Hydration, smoothing, and plumping Active ingredients: Multi-molecular hyaluronic acid, amino acids, Farmacy's proprietary honey blend, encapsulated thyme extract, and vegan collagen peptide. Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $44 About the brand: Farmacy is known for its clean, cruelty-free, eco-friendly, and sustainably sourced skincare products.

About My Skin: Perpetually parched

I could go on for days talking about my dry skin and have in previous reviews. But as mentioned earlier, my skin is prone to dehydration and resulting dullness. My skincare routine is comprehensive for that reason. I'm adamant about using hydrating products throughout my routine—from cleansers to SPF. Serums are a category that I've recently been exploring more, which made me even more excited to try this one from Farmacy.

The Feel: Super lightweight

As with many serums, this one has a lightweight feel. When I pumped it out into my hands, I noticed that the white serum was a bit runny but still slightly thicker than some I used in the past. Because the texture is thinner, it spreads easily across your face and neck. Meaning, you only need to use two pumps at most with each use. After I slathered it onto my face, it soaked effortlessly into my skin and made my skin felt refreshed. It's also worth noting that it left behind no residue or tackiness.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: An innovative formula

The Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum is powered by high-tech and highly effective ingredients, including multi-molecular hyaluronic acid, amino acids, Farmacy's proprietary honey blend, encapsulated thyme extract, and vegan collagen peptide.

Multi-molecular hyaluronic acid: For this serum, Farmacy drew upon next-generation hyaluronic acid from Italy, formally known as full-spectrum and multi-molecular HA. "This literally means that you have all molecular weights present, which makes it the most suitable form of HA because it has greater synergy with the skin and better mimics the distribution of hyaluronic acid that is naturally present in the skin," Popova explains. "This means our HA is more bioavailable, better absorbed by the skin, and more efficacious."

Additionally, Filling Good is formulated with a super, ultra-lower molecular weight HA. According to Popova, this is a biotech-derived turbo moisture molecule that is very tiny and designed to penetrate faster and deeper into the epidermis by integrating into the skin’s structure to plump from within. "Having the full spectrum of different molecular weights of HA, meaning the proper combination of all different sizes, allows for a more effective utilization of the HA in Filling Good by the skin," Popova adds. "The result is hydrated skin that is visibly plump and supple in the short term and long term."

Encapsulated thyme extract: When you think of Thyme, your mind may immediately jump to the herb you sprinkle over Italian food. But, Popova asserts that encapsulated thyme extract is an interesting active. "Our thyme extract is encapsulated, which means it’s housed in a double layer with liposome and is designed to penetrate the skin deeper and act on its fat cells to create a plump effect," she says. "We like to think of the encapsulated thyme extract as the 'selfie filter' because it offers a lipo-filling, non-invasive approach to skin firming and lifting. In clinical studies, this ingredient has been shown to visibly reduce the appearance of smile lines and crow’s feet."

Amino acid technology: When it comes to amino acids, there is a lot you should know. First, Popova says that our skin naturally contains amino acids that are part of the natural moisturizing factor (NMF) and make up proteins. Second, you can put regular amino acids on your skin, and they will provide hydration, but they don’t necessarily contain any anti-aging benefits.

"That said, our Filling Good serum features a modified amino acid that is attached to a fatty acid tail," Popova notes. "Normally, the amino acid is attracted to water, but this modification means it is now attracted to oil. A reason why many actives are not able to perform is that they are not able to penetrate the lipid, fat barrier of the skin that is very strong. By making the amino-acid more fat-loving, we have enhanced penetration into the skin to optimize firming, smoothing, and lifting."

Fermentation-derived vegan collagen peptides: Popova says fermentation-derived vegan collagen peptides have been shown to be 200x more effective than marine collagen in clinical studies. "Traditional marine collagen or bovine collagen has huge molecules that are not able to penetrate the skin," Popova says. "Fermentation has been around for centuries and has proven to be beneficial to the microbiome. For our vegan collagen peptides, there’s a very precise method of fermentation, which is used to naturally modify the microorganisms to create a smaller, more bioavailable collagen molecule."

Buckwheat honey blend: Honey is a staple ingredient in Farmacy's products. And for a good reason, too. "Honey is a very good humectant, water-loving mixture of molecules that binds water and helps to integrate it into the skin," Popova says. "We combine honey with royal jelly and propolis, which are both known to be antimicrobial and rich in amino acids that help support your NMF." The brand sources its organic buckwheat honey from U.S. farms, including Farmacy's beehives in Hudson, New York.

The Results: Hydrated, plump, and glowing skin

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

The brand says that the Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum can be applied morning or night to skin after cleansing and/or toning. Based on clinical testing, Farmacy saw that 100% of users experienced improved skin hydration after one use. I'm happy to report that this was my experience as well. Compared to other serums I've used, this one packs in moisture like no other. It makes my skin feel more plump and supple. After the serum dried into my skin, my skin had a noticeable radiance and glow to it as well. And most importantly, these effects are not fleeting after a few hours; the serum's benefits will seriously last all day.

The Value: Worth it

Filling Good rings in at $44. But, I think the price is fitting for all of the benefits it provides and the strict quality standards Farmacy adheres to. When you purchase a product from this brand, you can trust that you're treating your skin to a product that is clean, cruelty-free, eco-friendly, and sustainably sourced. Plus, for every purchase of Filling Good, Farmacy will be donating five meals to Feeding America (up to $65,000). Bottom line: this serum's price tag is more than worth it.

