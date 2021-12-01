Reviewed: Farmacy's Deep Sweep Toner Made My Skin Glow

Farmacy's Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner is a game-changer, as the alcohol-free formula refreshes and exfoliates skin for a result that's balanced and not stripped. The amount of skincare benefits you get here will blow you away and make the product definitely worth it.

The beauty of a good toner is that it provides a daily dose of exfoliating action in a formula that’s relatively easy on your skin. Or at least that’s what they’re supposed to do—many formulas feature alcohol as a top ingredient, which can be irritating for those with sensitive and combination skin. Even if you have oily skin, doubling up on products that are formulated to control oil—and often contain alcohol—can lead to stripped, dehydrated, and generally unhealthy skin.

That’s where the Farmacy Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner comes in as a game-changer, because not only is it alcohol-free, it’s also loaded with natural extracts that effectively exfoliate skin without overdoing it. Don’t get me wrong—this stuff is heavy duty, containing both salicylic (BHA) and lactic (AHA) acids as well as papaya enzymes—but with an ingredients list that reads mostly like a salad recipe of natural extracts designed to nurture and balance skin, it’s a gentle giant that does its job quite well.

As a huge fan of plant-based skincare and no stranger to all things exfoliating, I couldn’t wait to put Farmacy's Deep Sweep Toner to the test. Keep reading for my full review.

About My Skin: Combination to oily and a bit sensitive

Like I said, I’m no stranger to exfoliation, and I waver between AHAs/BHAs and a routine that relies on a combination of retinol and vitamin C to get the job done. Needless to say, I was on the former routine when I tried Farmacy's Deep Sweep Toner. My skin is mostly combination with a lean towards oily, especially in the summer. It’s on the sensitive side as well, so I need to be careful which exfoliation methods I use. I prefer liquid-based chemical exfoliants over scrubs, as the friction of scrub particles can leave my skin feeling raw, so trying Farmacy was right up my alley.

The Feel: Water-light and refreshing

Farmacy's Deep Sweep Toner comes in a beautiful green glass bottle, and to get the product out requires a vigorous shake. It’s more or less clear and watery, and like most toners, you can apply it using either a cotton pad or your hands. As I’m never one to waste, I opted to apply with my hands. I shook out a nickel-sized amount onto my palm and gently patted it onto my face while it was still damp from cleansing. It absorbed fairly quickly, with a slightly tacky after-feeling, which subsided as I applied the rest of my skincare.

The first time I used it, it felt refreshing on my skin, but by the third time I felt a slight tingle, which the brand says is normal. I didn’t notice any redness or irritation, so it wasn’t a problem for me.

The Ingredients: Like a skincare salad

Like most Farmacy products, in addition to its central hero ingredients, the Deep Sweep Toner is loaded with skin-loving natural extracts galore.

Salicylic Acid: A true “hero” ingredient, salicylic acid, otherwise known as beta-hydroxy acid (BHA), is a famous anti-acne warrior that helps to slough away dead skin cells and excess oil from the skin’s surface. Since it’s oil-soluble, salicylic acid cuts through surface sebum and helps to dissolve the gunk that causes dead skin cells to clump together, thus smoothing the surface of the skin while helping to reduce the likelihood of clogged pores.

Lactic Acid: One of the most commonly-used alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA) in skincare today, lactic acid is known for myriad benefits including helping to kill acne-causing bacteria, boosting cell renewal, lessening the appearance of wrinkles, and even increasing skin’s moisture-retaining abilities. Lactic acid’s large molecular size keeps it from penetrating too deeply, making it more suitable for those with more sensitive skin.

Papaya Enzymes: Papaya fruit is loaded with natural alpha-hydroxy acids, which, when used regularly, can help reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and improve your skin’s overall tone.

Moringa Extract: Moringa is a skincare hard-hitter, helping to balance oily and congested skin while providing protection from pollution and environmental factors.

The Results: Noticeably smoother skin

I first felt noticeable results after the third time I used the Farmacy Deep Sweep Toner. The first day I used it in the morning and at night, and the second day I used it only in the morning, but by that evening, I noticed my skin felt much smoother, especially around areas of concern like my temples, where mask-wearing has led to chronic pore-blockage. In my experience, the results were more tactile than visual, as I don’t have any dark spots to clear up, which would have taken a few weeks of constant usage. But after 10 days of mostly morning use, I'm quite happy with the results. My skin is bright and bouncy, and it definitely feels less oily throughout the day.

The Value: Definitely worth it

Farmacy's Deep Sweep Toner is $28 for 4 oz., which is on par with options from many other prestige brands. Depending on what you usually spend, it may seem a bit pricey for a toner at first, but when you consider it contains both AHA and BHA action plus skin-protecting antioxidants, it ends up being so much more than just an exfoliant. It’s more akin to an essence or light serum, and definitely worth every penny in my book.

