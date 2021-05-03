Farmacy's Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser Is a Sensorial Delight

Very gentle (ideal for sensitive skin)
Hydrating
Leaves no residue
Strong fragrance
Does not remove waterproof makeup
If you’ve got sensitive skin, I suggest giving Farmacy's Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser a shot. It does everything it should do—cleanses, softens, and doesn't strip the skin—and smells good while doing it.
Farmacy Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser
We put Farmacy's Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
Is it just me or is it near impossible to find a decent, affordable cleanser for sensitive skin that isn’t boring? Make no mistake—I love a drugstore buy as much as the next girl. But oftentimes, a face wash that is easy on the wallet is also pretty utilitarian.
I can now confidently say that Farmacy's Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser is an exception to this rule. It offers gentle cleansing along with a syrupy scent, creating the kind of sensorial experience more commonly associated with luxury brands. While I’ll admit I found the fragrance a tad strong, I enjoyed having it in my shower caddy. Using it felt like a treat. Think it might be right for you? Keep reading for my honest thoughts.
Best for: Sensitive skin
Uses: Cleansing
Byrdie Clean?: Yes
Price: $28
About the brand: Farmacy basically invented farm-to-face skincare. The brand is all about clean formulas that are also efficacious. Farmacy supports small farms and ethically raises bees on its own organic farm.
About My Skin: It’s complicated
Right now, my skin is having a bit of a moment. I have pregnancy-induced perioral dermatitis (Google it—it’s tricky) and have subsequently become sensitive to certain actives. My current routine is very "back to basics" and heavily focused on healing ingredients—I’m using a lot of jojoba oil. It sucks for me, but all this probably makes me the perfect candidate to try out a cleanser intended for sensitive skin. During the testing period, I switched out my go-to, Drunk Elephant’s Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, for this guy and used it morning and night.
The Feel: A light and frothy gel
There’s not much to say here other than that it feels like what you’d expect a gel cleanser to feel like. It’s lightweight and rinses away clean. Despite containing honey and royal jelly it doesn’t leave behind a sticky residue.
The Scent: A tad strong for me
I love honey but I found the fragrance in this product to be slightly overwhelming. Don’t get me wrong, it smells delicious—like a freshly brewed pot of honey-spiked herbal tea—but I wish it were a tad more subtle. Before I took it home I sniffed a tester in-store at my local Sephora (shoutout to Sydney!) and I’d recommend you do the same if you’re sensitive to strong scents. It does rinse away with the cleanser though, which I like.
The Results: Clean and comfortable skin
I enjoyed using this cleanser. It did a great job at removing grime and makeup but never left my skin feeling squeaky or stripped. My face was clean but comfortable afterward, so I can see why it’s recommended for sensitive skin types. I will say that while it contains humectants (ingredients that draw moisture to the skin) I didn’t find it to be crazy-moisturizing. That didn’t bother me, but it’s something to keep in mind if you have dry skin.
The Value: Comparable to the competition
It’s not cheap, but it’s not luxury; Clean Bee falls somewhere in the middle. For what it’s offering I think the cost is spot on. (It’s similarly priced to many comparable cleansers.) As I mentioned earlier it can be tricky to find cleansers for sensitive skin types that aren’t depressingly utilitarian, so I think it’s a nice option.
Similar Products: You've got options
Shiseido Waso Quick Gentle Cleanser: Though it has more of a jelly consistency than a gel, Shiseido's Waso Quick Gentle Cleanser ($28) is otherwise pretty close to the Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Cleanser. The smells are similar (so if you don’t like honey, skip it) and both lather easily. However, I find the Waso Quick Gentle Cleanser removes makeup and mascara a little more thoroughly.
Swisse Manuka Honey Daily Glow Foaming Cleanser: Not intended for sensitive types, the Manuka Honey Daily Glow Foaming Cleanser by Swisse ($13) contains brightening vitamin C and exfoliating enzymes, as well as healing manuka honey. The scent in this one leans more floral.
If you’re on the hunt for a cleanser that’s kind to sensitive skin and delivers a sensorial experience, Farmacy's Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Face Cleanser could be right up your alley. However the fragrance is distinct, so if that’s an issue try before you buy.
Specs
- Product Name Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser
- Product Brand Farmacy
- Price $28
- Weight 5 oz.
- Full Ingredient List Water/Aqua/Eau, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Water, Decyl Glucoside, Maltooligosyl Glucoside, Lauryl Glucoside, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract, Honey Extract, Propolis Extract, Royal Jelly Extract, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Curcumin, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Betalne, Sodium Pca, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Abies Sibirica Oil, Cymbopogon Martini Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil, Pogostemon Cablin Oil, Caramel, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Ocimum Basilicum (Basil) Flower/Leaf Extract, Ocimum Sanctum Leaf Extract, Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Flavor (Aroma)*, Potassium Sorbate, Maltodextrin, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Phytate, Propanediol, Linalool (*Natural Flavor/Arome Naturel).