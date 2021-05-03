Farmacy's Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser Is a Sensorial Delight

If you’ve got sensitive skin, I suggest giving Farmacy's Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser a shot. It does everything it should do—cleanses, softens, and doesn't strip the skin—and smells good while doing it.

We put Farmacy's Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Is it just me or is it near impossible to find a decent, affordable cleanser for sensitive skin that isn’t boring? Make no mistake—I love a drugstore buy as much as the next girl. But oftentimes, a face wash that is easy on the wallet is also pretty utilitarian.

I can now confidently say that Farmacy's Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser is an exception to this rule. It offers gentle cleansing along with a syrupy scent, creating the kind of sensorial experience more commonly associated with luxury brands. While I’ll admit I found the fragrance a tad strong, I enjoyed having it in my shower caddy. Using it felt like a treat. Think it might be right for you? Keep reading for my honest thoughts.

Farmacy Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser Best for: Sensitive skin Uses: Cleansing Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $28 About the brand: Farmacy basically invented farm-to-face skincare. The brand is all about clean formulas that are also efficacious. Farmacy supports small farms and ethically raises bees on its own organic farm.

About My Skin: It’s complicated

Right now, my skin is having a bit of a moment. I have pregnancy-induced perioral dermatitis (Google it—it’s tricky) and have subsequently become sensitive to certain actives. My current routine is very "back to basics" and heavily focused on healing ingredients—I’m using a lot of jojoba oil. It sucks for me, but all this probably makes me the perfect candidate to try out a cleanser intended for sensitive skin. During the testing period, I switched out my go-to, Drunk Elephant’s Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, for this guy and used it morning and night.

The Feel: A light and frothy gel

There’s not much to say here other than that it feels like what you’d expect a gel cleanser to feel like. It’s lightweight and rinses away clean. Despite containing honey and royal jelly it doesn’t leave behind a sticky residue.

The Scent: A tad strong for me

I love honey but I found the fragrance in this product to be slightly overwhelming. Don’t get me wrong, it smells delicious—like a freshly brewed pot of honey-spiked herbal tea—but I wish it were a tad more subtle. Before I took it home I sniffed a tester in-store at my local Sephora (shoutout to Sydney!) and I’d recommend you do the same if you’re sensitive to strong scents. It does rinse away with the cleanser though, which I like.

The Results: Clean and comfortable skin

Lisa Patulny/Design by Cristina Cianci

I enjoyed using this cleanser. It did a great job at removing grime and makeup but never left my skin feeling squeaky or stripped. My face was clean but comfortable afterward, so I can see why it’s recommended for sensitive skin types. I will say that while it contains humectants (ingredients that draw moisture to the skin) I didn’t find it to be crazy-moisturizing. That didn’t bother me, but it’s something to keep in mind if you have dry skin.

The Value: Comparable to the competition

It’s not cheap, but it’s not luxury; Clean Bee falls somewhere in the middle. For what it’s offering I think the cost is spot on. (It’s similarly priced to many comparable cleansers.) As I mentioned earlier it can be tricky to find cleansers for sensitive skin types that aren’t depressingly utilitarian, so I think it’s a nice option.

Similar Products: You've got options

Shiseido Waso Quick Gentle Cleanser: Though it has more of a jelly consistency than a gel, Shiseido's Waso Quick Gentle Cleanser ($28) is otherwise pretty close to the Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Cleanser. The smells are similar (so if you don’t like honey, skip it) and both lather easily. However, I find the Waso Quick Gentle Cleanser removes makeup and mascara a little more thoroughly.

Swisse Manuka Honey Daily Glow Foaming Cleanser: Not intended for sensitive types, the Manuka Honey Daily Glow Foaming Cleanser by Swisse ($13) contains brightening vitamin C and exfoliating enzymes, as well as healing manuka honey. The scent in this one leans more floral.