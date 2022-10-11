Farmacy Beauty Rarely Goes On Sale—Here's What Our Team is Buying from the Brand

Although we try tons of beauty products on a daily basis for our jobs, there are some essentials that we use jar after jar of and even use our own money to repurchase (that’s when you know it’s love). While chatting about the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (pretty much a second Prime Day), we realized everyone on our commerce team had a product from Farmacy on their shopping list.

To refresh your memory: Farmacy is a conscious beauty brand that uses farm-sourced ingredients to create clean, cruelty-free skincare products. Whether it’s a makeup-removing balm made with root oils, a ceramide-rich moisturizer that champions the power of natural honey, or a pore-refining overnight mask that utilizes upcycled blueberry seed oil, the brand works to bring the farm to the face and reduce waste.

A second Amazon sale is exciting enough, but add in that all of our Farmacy favorites are discounted 25% and we were ecstatic. Starting today, for 48 hours you can take advantage of the deal and shop your Farmacy must-haves —restock a holy grail product, treat yourself to something you’ve been eyeing, or get ahead on holiday shopping.

Below, check out what five Byrdie beauty editors are buying from Farmacy during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.