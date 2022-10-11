Farmacy Beauty Rarely Goes On Sale—Here's What Our Team is Buying from the Brand

Although we try tons of beauty products on a daily basis for our jobs, there are some essentials that we use jar after jar of and even use our own money to repurchase (that’s when you know it’s love). While chatting about the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (pretty much a second Prime Day), we realized everyone on our commerce team had a product from Farmacy on their shopping list.
To refresh your memory: Farmacy is a conscious beauty brand that uses farm-sourced ingredients to create clean, cruelty-free skincare products. Whether it’s a makeup-removing balm made with root oils, a ceramide-rich moisturizer that champions the power of natural honey, or a pore-refining overnight mask that utilizes upcycled blueberry seed oil, the brand works to bring the farm to the face and reduce waste.
A second Amazon sale is exciting enough, but add in that all of our Farmacy favorites are discounted 25% and we were ecstatic. Starting today, for 48 hours you can take advantage of the deal and shop your Farmacy must-haves —restock a holy grail product, treat yourself to something you’ve been eyeing, or get ahead on holiday shopping.
Below, check out what five Byrdie beauty editors are buying from Farmacy during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
Farmacy Meltaway Cleansing Balm
“I love makeup, but if I’m being honest, I love taking it off even more. When I’ve had a long day, there’s nothing as luxurious and calming as massaging the Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm all over my face. The cleansing balm starts as a balm (obviously), but it slowly transforms into a dreamy oil when it comes into contact with the skin. As you work it across your face, it melts away makeup, sunscreen, impurities, and excess oil on the spot. It’s effective after about a minute, but when I have the time, I make sure to prolong the process—I find that the more I massage it into my skin, the softer, cleaner, and more hydrated it feels afterward. I’ve tried tons of similar products from different brands, but honestly, nothing else compares. It’s on sale for 25% off, so be sure to stock up on this skincare essential while the deal lasts, I know I will.“ —Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer
“I was weary about trying this balm at first because with super oily skin and sensitive eyes, I’m always hyper-aware of what I put on my face—especially if it boasts a creamy or oil-based consistency. I was so pleasantly surprised by how well this balm worked. It swiped my makeup off seamlessly without getting into or irritating my eyes and it didn’t make my face feel greasier than it already tends to feel. My skin felt super soft to the touch and more refreshed than other makeup removers I’ve tried. The scent is light and soothing and I feel great about cleaning my face sans wipes and in a way that seems more conscious in regards to waste. I scraped the bottom of the container and ordered more when it was done. It feels like a little self-care moment in a bottle, and for someone that doesn’t love the process of taking off makeup, that goes a long way.” —Dominique Hobdy, Senior Commerce Editor
Farmacy Beauty Honey Halo Moisturizer
“I’m a big Farmacy fan (Green Clean and Honeymoon Glow are two of my other skincare loves) but the restock on my mind is Honey Halo. Honey Halo is a rich, creamy moisturizer that saved my skin from becoming tight, dry, and patchy last winter. It’s infused with ceramides, which act as the glue in the cracks of our skin barrier, plus shea butter and honey. The thick cream has an almost whipped quality to it that smooths on easily and doesn’t leave a greasy residue on my pillow. I often apply it after a retinol serum to protect my skin from drying out, yet the formula won’t interact badly with the actives. This pick is recommended for balanced and dry skin, but I like it on my combination-oily skin, as well. And at 25% off with the Amazon sale, it’s well worth snagging a jar (or two).” —Shannon Bauer, Senior Beauty Commerce Editor
Farmacy Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum
“I have dry, sensitive skin, so I’m always on the hunt for products that enhance my complexion without any irritation. I’d been searching for a nighttime exfoliator that doesn’t dry me out, and when I tried Honeymoon Glow for the first time, I knew I’d found it. Its combo of AHAs, BHAs, flower acids and Farmacy’s proprietary honey blend work together to exfoliate and moisturize. TL;DR, each morning after I used it, I woke up with glowing skin. Really! Personally, I also love to follow it up with a face oil or ultra-hydrating moisturizer (if you haven’t tried the brand’s Honey Halo, consider this my endorsement!) to seal in the benefits.” —Avery Stone, Commerce Director
Farmacy 10% Niacinamide Night Mask
“One of my favorite forms of self-care is applying a soothing overnight mask—and this one from Farmacy has quickly become a favorite. The lightweight, pillowy-soft texture glides onto the skin like butter, leaving it feeling soft and nourished. It’s formulated with 10% niacinamide to help even skin texture, as well as panthenol and blueberry seed oil to support a healthy skin barrier and provide antioxidant protection. I love that I can apply it right before bed and it won’t create a residue on my skin that sticks to my pillow, and I’m consistently impressed that I wake up noticing a real difference in the smoothness and moisture of my skin. If you’re in the market for an overnight mask, I highly recommend taking advantage of the opportunity to snag this one at a discount.” —Alyssa Kaplan, Commerce Writer