20 Fall Work Outfits to Get You Out of a Waist-Up Dressing Rut

Fall work outfits feel decidedly fresher than in other seasons. With a change of weather that ushers in crisp air and a determined mood, poised essentials like blazers, shirts, dresses, and trousers suddenly rank higher than the flouncy summer tops and shorts you’ve most recently been living in. If you’ve been working from home and primarily dress from the waist up, the same goes for sweats you’ve worn into the ground—bring on the polish.

Whether your job is remote or in-person, fall’s biggest trends are great for inspiring new outfit formulas. Unsurprisingly, tons of retro hits remain at the forefront this season, from sweater vests and voluminous sleeves to chunky loafers and slouchy suits. Of course, reinvented classics always set a refreshing tone, too, like an oversized collar to spruce up a floral blouse or a bold shoulder to transform a crewneck sweater. You can even transition some of your favorite summer work pieces into fall by adding a few warmer layers or swapping your footwear for something more chill-proof.

For casual office dress codes, jeans, knits, and tees are totally on point, ideally balanced with smart pieces. And if you work in a creative or fashion-forward environment, definitely embrace bolder looks, like a super nostalgic stirrup jumpsuit or a printed dress with a dramatically frilled collar. Ready to map out your fall work outfit lineup? Keep scrolling for 20 fresh ideas.

A Slouchy Suit and Loafers

Showcase your confidence for a big meeting by opting for a slouchy suit and minimal flat loafers.



A Long-Sleeve Dress, Heeled Loafers, and a Belt

A leather belt and heeled loafers instantly lend polish to a printed dress with a decidedly fall feel.



A Sweater Vest, Knit Pants, and Flat Mules

Who says fall work outfits can’t be cozy? This sweater vest, knit pants, and flat mules formula amounts to total comfort.



A Puff-Sleeve Top, a Leather Midi Skirt, and Heels

A top and skirt pairing always looks great at work, but try a leather pencil silhouette with colorful heels as a bolder take for early fall.



A Blouse, Printed Pants, and Ankle Boots

In place of your standard top and jeans, how about a sleek blouse, printed pants, and suede boots for a statement fall work outfit?



A Midi Dress, Derby Shoes, and Silver Hoops

Chunky derby shoes add edge to a polished polka-dot midi dress for work, accented beautifully by silver hoop earrings.



A Blouse, Corduroy Pants, and Two-Tone Earrings

Lean into ’70s nostalgia with a printed floral blouse worn loosely over corduroy pants and two-tone earrings to finish.



A Bodysuit, a Midi Skirt, and Knee-High Boots

The knit dressing trend continues—embrace it as a fall work outfit by teaming a bodysuit, midi dress, and tall boots together.



A Cable Sweater, Black Jeans, and Link Earrings

Instead of head-to-toe black, break things up with a two-tone knit and polished gold earrings.



A Printed Dress, a Shirt Jacket, and Tall Boots

Mix up your dress and blazer fall work outfit by swapping in a short jacket for modern appeal.



A Sweater-Vest Blouse, Flared Jeans, and Pointed-Toe Boots

Simplify fall layering by pairing this sweater-vest blouse, tailored jeans, and pointy boots.



A Shirt Dress, Mules, and Chunky Hoops

Embrace a monochromatic fall work outfit in a maxi-length shirt dress with neutral mules and chunky hoop earrings.



A Jumpsuit, Slingbacks, and a Hair Pin

For a fashion-forward fall work outfit, try a stirrup jumpsuit over slingback pumps. To keep your outfit sharply in focus, pull your hair back with a polished pin.



A Puff-Sleeve Sweater, Cropped Pants, and Low Heels

A boldly patterned puff sweater instantly freshens up the classic office-appropriate pairing of cropped pants and low heels.



A Button-Down Shirt, Culottes, and Loafers

Opt for an earthy striped shirt with swingy culottes and square-toe leather loafers for a spruced-up button-down look.



A Cardigan, Leather Pants, and Mules

Leather pants make for a great fall work outfit with a sophisticated cardigan top and pointed-toe mules.



A High-Neck Dress, Clogs, and a Tote Bag

A little drama at work never hurt—sartorially speaking, of course. Enter: this frilled-collar dress with clog boots and a sleek carry-all tote.



An Oversized Blazer, Trousers, and a T-Shirt

Remove the stuffiness from a blazer-and-trouser combo by playfully color blocking tailored separates together. Of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic white tee as a simplified base layer to anchor the look.



A Sweater Set and Ankle Boots

Coordinating knitwear, like this white top and skirt, is an effortlessly elevated approach to fall work outfits. For an autumnal spin, walnut-colored ankle boots are sleek in contrast.



A Ribbed Top, Trousers, and a Dome Ring

Take the snooze factor out of black and khaki by opting for a square-neck ribbed top, slouchy suit trousers, and a polished dome ring as a modern accent.

