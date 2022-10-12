12 Wardrobe Essentials to Perfect Your Fall Aesthetic

There is something so captivating about fall fashion. Maybe it's the classic silhouettes and timeless pieces that come back year after year, or maybe it's the new trends that come to the forefront of the department stores each September.

Having staple pieces in your wardrobe makes getting dressed every day easier and adds variety to your closet. Curating those essentials is key to having items that you can mix and match to create a wide range of looks from the same few pieces. For fall, we've narrowed it down the 12 wardrobe essentials that you'll wear all season long, year after year.

Looking to update your fall capsule wardrobe? Keep scrolling for the 12 essentials to perfect your fall aesthetic.

Leather Jackets

The leather jacket always makes a strong comeback each autumn. While different leather jacket trends come and go out of style, this season we're seeing a lot of the classics with an updated oversized silhouette. Perfect for fall layering, a leather jacket will take you through the pumpkin spice season in style.

Shoulder Bags

Certain handbag styles remain classics. A shoulder bag can be worn every day and will fit all the basic necessities. Choose a neutral color to keep things simple or mix things up with a muted lilac.

Double-Breasted Coats

A double-breasted coat is the ultimate fashion staple for fall, and adds an element of elegance to any look. Pair yours with trousers and loafers for a workwear inspired look or over jeans and a white tee for a casual everyday outfit.

Knee-High Boots

The beauty of an over-the-knee boot is that it can be worn from fall through spring. Find a classic that you're comfortable in, and you'll find yourself wearing it with everything from midi dresses to your favorite athleisure look.

Mules

For the days when you're not in the mood for a boot, opt for a mule. Try a fuzzy pair for optimal comfort during the cozy season.

Relaxed Denim

It's time to swap out your skinny jeans for a comfy pair of relaxed denim. You can style a relaxed pair of jeans with a tighter fitting top to balance the slightly oversized style, or you can embrace the silhouette and pair with an oversized sweater.

Thin Turtleneck

It's important to have a good layering piece for those fall and winter months. A thin turtleneck is not only a complete look on its own, but it layers seamlessly under sweaters, jackets, blazers and dresses.

Oversized Blazers

The blazer is the quintessential fall staple. A good blazer is a like a good friend: When you find one, never let it go. Style your blazer with trousers and mules for a head-to-toe fall moment.

Trench Coats

Trench coats are a closet staple that can be worn year round. There are many factors that go into choosing the right trench: Are you looking for a trendy statement piece or a classic you'll wear forever? Once you find the that perfect trench coat, it will become a piece you're always reaching for.

Elevated Cable Knit

Cable-knit sweaters have the reputation of being a preppy sweater, but it all depends on how you styling and personal preference. Try mixing it up with fun colors, new textures, or exciting silhouettes to make it your own.

Trousers

Trousers are no longer just for the workplace. The once-formal pants have all but replaced your favorite jeans. Style yours with a sweatshirt for comfort or a blouse for a dressier look.

Wool Skirts

Skirts can be worn all year long in the appropriate material. A wool mini skirt is perfect for fall when paired over tights with knee-high boots.

