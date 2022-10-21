10 Fall Fashion Trends TikTok Can't Get Enough Of

Fall has a certain magic to it: The leaves are falling, pumpkin spice lattes are back in our hands, and we get to trade in our summer wardrobe for our favorite fall pieces. With the return of sweater weather and following an exciting New York Fashion Week, autumn is officially back.

However, with the dawn of a new season, trying to figure out what to wear can be overwhelming. Fortunately, TikTok is full of insights that are giving us the fall style inspiration we need. As brands and shops switch over to their fall collections, fashion TikTokers are already predicting what they think will be popular this season.

The last few months have seen the rise of coastal grandmothers and Barbiecore, but as we get into the cooler months, we expect to see the return of some favorites, including the return of '90s and '00s fashion. We’re talking long cargo skirts, oversized everything, and a return of the Canadian tuxedo.

So, what’s trending this fall? We looked through all of fashion TikTok and found the hottest pieces you should be looking out for. Keep reading for the 10 best fall TikTok fashion trends to give your style a seasonal refresh.

Vests

After Margot Robbie set the internet on fire by wearing a hot pink vest as a top for the upcoming Barbie movie, it quickly became one of the hottest pieces for fall. Whether you plan on wearing it as a top, over a fitted tee, or with a matching set, a suited vest adds a little extra sophistication and structure to an outfit, without giving you major middle school flashbacks.

Boston Clogs

Birkenstocks have been back in fashion for a few years now, but the Birk du jour is the brand's Boston Clog. As a more laid-back version of the standard clog, the Boston Clog is perfect for a crisp fall day and can be dressed up for business causal and dressed down for running your errands or hanging with friends.

Leather Trench Coats

It’s officially trench coat season, but this year's trench comes with a cool twist, as leather is having its moment. The material will be a major staple as we move into fall and winter, and a leather trench coat can add a refreshing flair to your daily look, so you can feel chic both now and for years to come.

Bikercore

The bikercore aesthetic has been seen not only on TikTok, but on celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Kim Kardashian. The latest "core" embraces the fashion of biker and BMX culture with racing jackets, graphic tees, leather trousers, and killer boots. Try mixing in vintage and distressed pieces for an extra bold look.

Leg Warmers

Balletcore is still going strong as we move into the colder months. As fall can be both super warm and very cold depending on the day (or the hour), leg warmers are the perfect way to keep yourself warm while still wearing your shorter summer skirts or sheer tights.

Bomber Jackets

The bomber jacket is making a comeback this fall as we continue our love affair with oversized outerwear. Bomber jackets are versatile pieces that you can toss over almost any outfit to pull your look together. Whether you add some boots and bootcut jeans or wear yours over a slip dress, you’ll look effortlessly cool.

Knee-High Boots

You can’t have a fall fashion article without talking about boots. This year, we’re putting our faithful Chelsea boots away and going a little higher—at least to the knee. High cowboy boots, oversized rain boots, and even riding boots are back in rotation right now. If it’s to the knee, you’re good to go.

Cargo Skirt

While maxi and midi skirts are still enjoying their popularity this season, a new challenger has entered the arena: Cargo skirts. '90s grunge fans can rejoice in this staple's return, with Gigi and Bella Hadid (among many others) wearing the new trend. Featuring drawstring waistbands and interesting textures, cargo skirts are a statement piece that you can easily dress up or down. Try pairing yours with a long sleeve mesh top or a fitted high-neck cropped tank.

Horse Girl Chic

If you're a former horse girl, put your hands up. Your childhood obsession is returning in a major way this season, as horse girl chic is back. According to TikTok, western wear (also known as cowboy core) is going to be one of the hottest trends of the fall season. Horse girl staples include western tops, flared blue jeans, cowboy boots, and all things that have to do with horses and the people who love them.

Canadian Tuxedo

Yes, double denim is back. As we branch out from our go-to jeans outfits this fall, we're integrating denim in almost everything else: Shirts, skirts, jackets, jumpsuits, and beyond. Put as much on as you can and you’ll be looking like Y2K Britney Spears in no time.