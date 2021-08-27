Get Ready for a Stylish Season with These 15 Fall Outfits

It's a picturesque time that's bound to happen soon: There’s a crispness to the air, you go days without turning on your AC, and you find yourself pulling on a jacket as you run out the door. For fashion lovers, there’s no time of year like the fall. Gone are the dog days of summer that necessitate we wear the lightest clothing possible, and the utilitarian nightmares of freezing temperatures are not yet in sight. This season was made for the sartorially inclined to get creative in the best ways. Plus, with the buzz of the anticipated Met Gala and New York Fashion Week, there's something extra special about this time around. Fall outfits mean new beginnings, the ideal time to test out statement pieces while getting new life out of your preexisting wardrobe.

Embrace fall’s hottest trends without losing sight of your greatest asset: the wardrobe you already have. Integrate new pieces from independent labels, and buy secondhand to take a truly sustainable approach to seasonal dressing. Go for unexpected pairings—investments and affordable pieces, of-the-moment and classic, prints and solids. In the spirit of the season, don’t be afraid of trying something new. Read on for 15 fall outfit ideas that will give your style a refresh.

Prairie Chic

Pair your favorite prairie-style dress with tall boots for a refreshed take on cottagecore. Keep things neutral with a modern yet classic bag.



Sharp Suiting

Play it cool in tailored pieces featuring one of fall's hottest colors: pistachio green. A matching set automatically feels fashion-forward.



Neon Monochromatic

If colors like hot pink or orange feel intimidating, keep this fall outfit monochromatic in materials that feel luxe. Pairing the look with clogs adds height without making it feel too serious.



'70s Vibes

If you've been hesitant to embrace brown as a neutral again, now is the time. Try imagining it as similar to your favorite neutral (like black, white, or beige) and pair it from there.



All-Black Everything

Call it a trend or a classic, but either way, all black is having a big moment right now. Go for multiple textures and special details to keep the look feeling unique.



Dress and Sneakers

White sneakers will never go out of style. Upgrade yours to this vintage pair to turn this colorful dress into the easiest everyday fall outfit option.



Last Hurrah

Dressing for early fall is essentially just dressing for the end of summer. Say goodbye to warmest weather in sporty shorts and a striped tee in a new color.



Elevated Basics

Investing in a special piece takes a basic fall outfit to the next level. This top from Christopher Esber is perfect since it works in a classic silhouette, which gives it a sense of timelessness.



Check Me Out

Checkered print has cemented itself as the pattern of the moment. If pants are too much, try it out on a bag or a scarf. The top's cropped fit and shoulder pads keep the look feeling fresh and not too reminiscent of loungewear.



Power Silhouette

A short dress with tall boots is very of-the-moment this fall. These classic earrings give the look some polish, without diminishing its cool factor.



Modern Elegance

It's subtle detailing that keeps this look feeling relevant—like the voluminous sleeves on the cardigan, the additional strap on the bag, and the length of the dress.



Cozy Staples

Embrace chunkier soles this season, as seen in these classic Dr. Martens style. Sweater dresses are back, most featuring a center seam of buttons. Wrap the whole thing up in a cool trench that's anything but boring.



Statement Pants

Here's a casual take on statement pants that could fit almost any dress code bill. With a crisp white button-down, it's ready for an event. Paired with a cropped tank or baby tee, it's perfect for the tail end of summer.



Autumn Brights

Take on color this fall by integrating shades of yellow and green. This slip dress feels special on its own, thanks to the pearl detailing (and will also make a great staple for fall outfits galore), but it also works wonders as a layering piece.



'90s Icon

This all-black fall outfit comprises three separately special pieces. The dress features killer cutouts, plus a maxi length that's ideal for building on. The shoes are comfortable and very '90s, and the statement coat pulls it all together for a look that's sure to turn heads.

