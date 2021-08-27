Get Ready for a Stylish Season with These 15 Fall Outfits

In This Article
It's a picturesque time that's bound to happen soon: There’s a crispness to the air, you go days without turning on your AC, and you find yourself pulling on a jacket as you run out the door. For fashion lovers, there’s no time of year like the fall. Gone are the dog days of summer that necessitate we wear the lightest clothing possible, and the utilitarian nightmares of freezing temperatures are not yet in sight. This season was made for the sartorially inclined to get creative in the best ways. Plus, with the buzz of the anticipated Met Gala and New York Fashion Week, there's something extra special about this time around. Fall outfits mean new beginnings, the ideal time to test out statement pieces while getting new life out of your preexisting wardrobe.
Embrace fall’s hottest trends without losing sight of your greatest asset: the wardrobe you already have. Integrate new pieces from independent labels, and buy secondhand to take a truly sustainable approach to seasonal dressing. Go for unexpected pairings—investments and affordable pieces, of-the-moment and classic, prints and solids. In the spirit of the season, don’t be afraid of trying something new. Read on for 15 fall outfit ideas that will give your style a refresh.
Prairie Chic
Pair your favorite prairie-style dress with tall boots for a refreshed take on cottagecore. Keep things neutral with a modern yet classic bag.
Shop The Look
Sharp Suiting
Play it cool in tailored pieces featuring one of fall's hottest colors: pistachio green. A matching set automatically feels fashion-forward.
Shop The Look
Neon Monochromatic
If colors like hot pink or orange feel intimidating, keep this fall outfit monochromatic in materials that feel luxe. Pairing the look with clogs adds height without making it feel too serious.
Shop The Look
'70s Vibes
If you've been hesitant to embrace brown as a neutral again, now is the time. Try imagining it as similar to your favorite neutral (like black, white, or beige) and pair it from there.
Shop The Look
All-Black Everything
Call it a trend or a classic, but either way, all black is having a big moment right now. Go for multiple textures and special details to keep the look feeling unique.
Shop The Look
Dress and Sneakers
White sneakers will never go out of style. Upgrade yours to this vintage pair to turn this colorful dress into the easiest everyday fall outfit option.
Shop The Look
Last Hurrah
Dressing for early fall is essentially just dressing for the end of summer. Say goodbye to warmest weather in sporty shorts and a striped tee in a new color.
Shop The Look
Elevated Basics
Investing in a special piece takes a basic fall outfit to the next level. This top from Christopher Esber is perfect since it works in a classic silhouette, which gives it a sense of timelessness.
Shop The Look
Check Me Out
Checkered print has cemented itself as the pattern of the moment. If pants are too much, try it out on a bag or a scarf. The top's cropped fit and shoulder pads keep the look feeling fresh and not too reminiscent of loungewear.
Shop The Look
Power Silhouette
A short dress with tall boots is very of-the-moment this fall. These classic earrings give the look some polish, without diminishing its cool factor.
Shop The Look
Modern Elegance
It's subtle detailing that keeps this look feeling relevant—like the voluminous sleeves on the cardigan, the additional strap on the bag, and the length of the dress.
Shop The Look
Cozy Staples
Embrace chunkier soles this season, as seen in these classic Dr. Martens style. Sweater dresses are back, most featuring a center seam of buttons. Wrap the whole thing up in a cool trench that's anything but boring.
Shop The Look
Statement Pants
Here's a casual take on statement pants that could fit almost any dress code bill. With a crisp white button-down, it's ready for an event. Paired with a cropped tank or baby tee, it's perfect for the tail end of summer.
Shop The Look
Autumn Brights
Take on color this fall by integrating shades of yellow and green. This slip dress feels special on its own, thanks to the pearl detailing (and will also make a great staple for fall outfits galore), but it also works wonders as a layering piece.
Shop The Look
'90s Icon
This all-black fall outfit comprises three separately special pieces. The dress features killer cutouts, plus a maxi length that's ideal for building on. The shoes are comfortable and very '90s, and the statement coat pulls it all together for a look that's sure to turn heads.