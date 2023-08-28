20 Fall Outfit Ideas That Have "Crisp, Sunny Weather" Written All Over Them

You can almost feel it in the air: The weather is slowly getting crisper, the leaves are about to turn, and every coffee shop is selling pumpkin spice everything. That's right, it’s almost fall—and as we light our favorite scented candles and pull our sweaters out of the backs of our closets, it's also time to think about what you're going to wear in the new season. Autumn is arguably the season of style, with a variety of layering options, rich color palettes, and the urge to buy clothing like we’re still back-to-school shopping. With a new season on the horizon, it's only natural if you're looking for a new way to dress and new styles to try. Below, see 20 fall outfit ideas to use as your fashion inspo this season.

A Rose By Any Other Name

The '90s and Y2K vibes are still going strong this fall as we fully embrace the eras' accessories. Add a touch of drama to a classic all-black look with a satin rosette on a black velvet choker—it's perfect for dressing up any outfit without looking overdressed. Add some rosy makeup to highlight the sweetness of the look.

Autumn Dinner Date

As the weather gets chillier, it’s time to opt for a cozier going-out look that's still stylish and sophisticated. Consider a knit maxi dress with wide sleeves and cutouts for a crisp night out.

Casual Romantic

Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to put your favorite items from the season away. Bring your favorite romantic corset to the fall by pairing it with jeans, a mid-length jacket, and some pearls to fully bring the look together. Think of it as cottagecore for the modern world.

Modern Prep School

Fall is the time for Gossip Girl and Gilmore Girls rewatches, so give the prep aesthetic a modern touch this season by pairing a black turtleneck with a navy wrap skirt. Pair with a long trench and loafers as classic fall staples, then add a colorful bag for a pop of color.

Sweater Weather

It's impossible to talk about fall fashion without mentioning the joy of sweaters. As we transition from summer to fall, embrace the first crisp days by pairing a neutral sweater with some gray linen pants for a coastal grandmother vibe that screams chic.

Monochrome Sets

Sometimes, you want to look put-together with minimal time and energy, which is where the magic of a matching set comes in. Go for a monochrome look with a tailored button-down top and trousers for a uniform feel. Add some cute shoes and a bag to pull it all together.

Casual Western

Getty Images

Western vibes are still going strong as we enter the new season, only this time they’re less cowgirl Barbie and more Americana. Here, Hailey Bieber wears a dark-wash denim blazer and rust-colored jeans to play with fall tones in a cool, structured way. A classic black tee and dark shoes complete the moment.

All Leather

Leather is perhaps fall's signature fabric as we greet the cooler weather with leather jackets, leather pants, and leather boots. For a standout ensemble, build an all-leather look with a leather top, wide-leg trousers, and platforms.

Comfy Day Out

Whether you’re running errands or doing fun activities like apple picking, you'll want to make sure you balance style with comfort for busy fall days. Pair a striped rugby top with some black flare pants and a baguette bag that makes you look chic without trying too hard.

PJs All Day

If your pajamas are nice enough, you might get the urge to wear them outdoors—and you absolutely should. No, we aren’t talking about your old sweats: Wearing a satin matching pajama set can be a classy outfit for running errands, getting coffee with friends, or going to the movies. Pair it with heels and a statement bag for an elevated look.

Stay Neutral

The coastal color palette we've loved all summer long is continuing into fall, and the tan and white neutrals happen to pair perfectly with well-worn Ugg boots. Get into a cozy sweater set as you enjoy the crisp weather.

Beaded Beauty

Friendship bracelets have become increasingly popular since the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, and now everyone is getting on the beading work, including with our outfits. Beading details can really make an outfit pop, especially on the hem. Pair a beaded midi dress with some matching heels and a textured handbag, and you’re ready for a night out.

Layer It Up

Getty Images

One of the best things about fall is all the fun layering options to style versatile looks for every occasion. Even the most casual T-shirt and jeans combo can be elevated with an interesting coat that can bring an edge to any piece. Look for jackets with unique sleeves or patterns to make the biggest statement.

Denim Blues

Getty Images

Cargo skirts are trending this season, so mix things up with denim to make a new play on the trend. Pair it with a fitted tee and some white sneakers for a cool look as you enter the season.

Mad for Plaid

Getty Images

Of course, we can’t have fall outfits without mentioning the pattern of the season: plaid. There are many ways to play with plaid, but we recommend wearing it as a trench coat that can act as a central statement piece. Pair your coat with matching red accessories to highlight the print, and you’re ready for a fall getaway.

Mix-and-Match

Getty Images

Sometimes all we want is our favorite hoodie—even if we have important things to do. Luckily, fall fashion is all about blending comfort with chic, as more people are mixing casual clothes with dressier pieces. Pair your favorite hoodie or sweatshirt with a satin skirt and white sneakers to create a unique look.

Varsity Blues

Getty Images

Prep school vibes are back, and as we get into our favorite styles, make room in your closet for varsity jackets and bomber jackets, as they're set to become very popular this season. Pair a varsity bomber jacket with some black pants and a white sweater tied around your shoulder to create a “meet me behind the bleachers” vibe in the best way.

Cut It Out

Even with the cooling temperatures, you don't have to steer clear of fun cutout pieces. Show a little skin this season by wearing a dress with subtle cutouts on the front and down the sides that show both everything and nothing at all.

Body Talks

One of the most popular fall jewelry trends this year is the body chain, a unique way to play with jewelry beyond just necklaces and bracelets. Tie a charm belt around your waist to make an all-black outfit stand out.

Retro Knit

It’s not really fall until you hit the thrift store to shop for sweaters. Whether you find a true vintage or vintage-inspired sweater, layer it with a good denim jacket and some bright accessories to add a touch of fun and whimsy.