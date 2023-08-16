Fall 2023's Biggest Nail Trends Include Hot Chocolate Nails and Frosted Metallics

Though the first day of fall doesn’t technically come until September 23 this year, Labor Day weekend is known as the end of summer—and that’s when many of us start whipping out our autumnal nail polish colors. Our summery bright orange hues turn darker, our reds go vamp and we’re all about moody forest shades.

However, those are the fall classics and there are plenty of new nail art trends to look forward to. From looks that never go out of style to of-the-moment manicures, the fall 2023 nail trends cover it all. Think classic reds that are always chic to matte metallics to hot chocolate nails to bring out your inner cozy fall girl.

To help navigate the biggest fall 2023 nail trends, Byrdie tapped major nail experts to showcase the best of the best. Whether you’re all about a single color or all-out nail art, there’s something for everyone this season.