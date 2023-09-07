24 Nail Ideas for Fall That Are Far From Basic

Autumn is among us. Even if the calendar doesn't quite depict the season yet, the underlying crisp chill in the air in the early mornings and late at night makes it all too apparent that fall is nearly here.

With it comes the need to update our wardrobes, swap out our footwear, and, if you're a lover of nail art, pick out a manicure (or a few) to show off in the months ahead. We're here to help with that last bit. We scoured Instagram for some seriously stylish fall nail ideas. Ahead, find two dozen nail looks you'll want to wear all autumn long—and maybe even beyond.