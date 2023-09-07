24 Nail Ideas for Fall That Are Far From Basic

Autumn is among us. Even if the calendar doesn't quite depict the season yet, the underlying crisp chill in the air in the early mornings and late at night makes it all too apparent that fall is nearly here.
With it comes the need to update our wardrobes, swap out our footwear, and, if you're a lover of nail art, pick out a manicure (or a few) to show off in the months ahead. We're here to help with that last bit. We scoured Instagram for some seriously stylish fall nail ideas. Ahead, find two dozen nail looks you'll want to wear all autumn long—and maybe even beyond.
Black and Brown Combo
Black and chocolate brown make for a luxurious autumn combo we can't look away from. We love how the colors collide in this diagonal French mani, looking fierce and unforgettable. The Rellery Checker Rings ($145 each) only add to the equation.
Autumn Equinox Nails
This deep aura nail look instantly captured our attention and reminded us of the autumn equinox. To perfect the velvet center, you'll likely need a professional's expertise. That said, if you're dying to DIY, you can arm yourself with the Cirque Colors Heavenly Bodies Magnetic Nail Polish Set ($97), which the artist used here. (FYI: You can achieve a similar look with different colors using the Lights Lacquer Book of Hexes Bundle, $47).
Marble French Tips
We can't top staring at this rich, marbled nail look. With shades of burgundy and brown mixed with gray, white, and gold, it looks downright decadent. To recreate the look, consider opting for a rich burgundy base, such as Olive & June's new autumn Nail Polish shade Luxe Loafer ($9). Use a water marbling technique or a steady hand to create the marble overlay.
Shades of Brown
This negative space French mani is giving us cozy coffee vibes. If you're aiming to recreate this mani at home, the Lights Lacquer YNBB Volume 2 Bundle ($58) can help you get the look. Paint on French tips, then use a fine-lining brush dipped in acetone to create the negative space details.
Fall Mix-and-Match
Autumn is a time for rich, earthy colors and neutrals galore. If you can't pick a single shade (or if you simply don't want to), take a mix-and-match approach to showcase your favorite colors of the season. Here, you can see how burgundy, olive green, and peachy nude work together with a bold black-and-white polka dot accent nail for a fall-friendly mani.
Cinnamon French Tips
We're obsessed with the rich cinnamon vibe of this art deco-inspired French mani. Love the color? You can get a similar look using the Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour in the shade Woodstock ($16).
Pumpkin Spice Metallics
Don't feel pressured to embrace ultra-intricate, time-consuming nail looks. You can whip up a beautiful fall manicure using your favorite nude and metallic brown polishes topped off with gold flecks. For this manicure, nail artist Brittney Ellen used the Mooncat Midnight Rodeo Set ($130). If you need help nailing your French tips, simply use the Orly Half Moon Guides ($6).
Autumn Balance
Fall is synonymous with back-to-school and getting back into the groove in general. To do so effectively, balance is crucial. That's why we love this autumn-toned yin-yang nail look. While the exact colors used here weren't disclosed, you can get a similar look using Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish in the shades Sage and Terracotta ($20 each). Working with gels will allow you to perfect each side of the yin-yang design without worrying about smudging when going in for the other half.
Autumn Sparkle
Craving a hint of autumn glam? This retro-inspired swirl manicure features shimmery chocolate polish alongside a milkier caramel hue and bright white. The result is a fun, flirty nail look we can't help but swoon over.
Autumn Green
Remember: You can never go wrong with moody green shades for fall. While recreating the terracotta accent nail of the mani above may prove challenging, you can copy the all-over color with a nail polish like Orly Nail Lacquer in Wild Willow ($11).
Autumn Ember Accents
These perfectly-filed square nude nails look perfect for fall thanks to their neutral base accented with autumn-inspired gems. To get the look, start with a gel base such as Aprés Gel Couleur in the shade Gossamer Light ($15). After curing the gel and topping it off with a high-shine top coat, use nail glue to affix clear, burnt orange, and mustard yellow gemstones to your nails. (The Mioblet Mixed Size Crystal Orang Yellow Gems, $6, would work well.) Apply pressure to each gem to ensure it's secure. Easy peasy.
Blue Velvet Tips
How absolutely stunning are these mixed-finish velvet French tips? The moody blue hue is perfect for fall. For a similar look, use the ILNP Zero Degrees Midnight Blue Magnetic Nail Polish ($13) for the base, topped off with the Olive & June Long Lasting Polish in the shade OMG ($9) for the tips. Complete the look with a gold shimmer dividing line using the Color Dept. Nail Color in the shade New Year's Toast ($10) and a high-shine top coat.
Autumn Abstracts
To mimic the gorgeous chaos of falling leaves, opt for an abstract nail look like the one above. With shades of mustard yellow, bright orange, nude, and chocolate brown, it's a fitting fall mani.
Tortoiseshell Accents
Tortoiseshell is a classic print that works well all year long (but especially in fall). To DIY a tortoiseshell nail look, start with a caramel-colored base—such as the Lights Lacquer Nail Polish in the shade A Temporary Madness ($11)—and use a sponge to dab on brown, black, and burgundy accents. The goal is for it to look blurred, not perfect. Finish the look with a top coat or, if you're feeling jazzy, a touch of shimmery gold polish to give it a luxe end look.
Moody Half Moons
Hoping to keep your autumn nail look simple? Instead of painting all your nails a solid color and calling it a day, opt for negative-space half-moons to add intrigue to the look.
Autumn Matte Mash-Up
Looking for an easy yet impactful autumn nail look? Start with a nude base and top it off with a fall color palette applied in ultra-thin, non-uniform lines. To do so, you'll need a fine-lining nail art brush, like those in the Lights Lacquer Detail Brush Kit ($17).
Autumn Ombré
How fun is this autumn ombré nail look? To recreate the colorful fall manicure, you'll need a sheer neutral base and five to 10 fall hues (depending on if you're hoping for a color gradient). After applying your base, use sponges to dab one or two colors onto each nail. Use a clean-up brush, like the Olive & June Clean Up Brush ($8), to perfect the edges and finish with a top coat.
Sage Swatches
A nail look doesn't have to be high-shine to be a fall stunner. Case in point? This matte sage nail look. It's easy to DIY, too: Start with a nude base, then brush a couple of dusty green polishes on each finger. Pair the green hues with a swatch of gold foil and white polka dots for an abstract flair. Finish with a matte top coat, et voila.
Evergreen Moment
Looking for a rich negative space nail look? This evergreen set will make you swoon. There's no rhyme or reason to the squiggle-edged design, but the ultra-thin metallic gold lines make it look that much better.
Charcoal Accents
Gray nails might seem boring, but this manicure proves they don't have to be. To snag this look, try using Olive & June's new autumn Nail Polish shade, Favorite Beanie ($9). Top it off with fine white lines and a glossy top coat to seal it in.
Geometric Oxblood
Here's more proof that burgundy nail polish is about as good as it gets for fall nail looks. While the exact oxblood shade used here isn't disclosed, you can achieve a similar look with the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color in the shade Cinna-Snap ($7).
Autumn Groove
If you're a color lover, you'll swoon over this retro-inspired swirly manicure. Showcasing a range of dustier shades, the manicure is the perfect multicolor nail look for fall.
Mushroom Mood
Looking to lean into nature? Check out this mushroom-inspired nail look. It's giving croc, snake, and lava lamp vibes all at the same time.
Libra Season
September and October are Libra season. As such, if you're a Libra and into astrology, look no further than this sparkly nail art. (Another way to tie your sign into your fall nail look? With the OPI Big Zodiac Energy Zodiac Nail Polish Collection, $14 per polish).