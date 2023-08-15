Fall 2023 Jewelry Trend Forecast: Chrome, Charms, and Pearls Galore

Autumn is peak layering season, and that doesn’t begin and end with clothing. The right piece of jewelry can make or break an outfit, as well as dress it up or down. With the quiet luxury trend (plus plenty of pop-culture-inspired, personality-filled jewelry trends) evolving from summer into fall, we’ll be seeing a renewed focus on jewelry as not just a last-minute addition, but a way to elevate your whole outfit. Whether you’re investing in pieces to wear for years to come or looking for a statement to mark the new season, these fall jewelry trends are both timely and on-brand for the season, no matter your signature style. Looking to transform your jewelry box from the trusty earrings you’ve had for ages to something a little more modern? Ahead, see 12 fall 2023 jewelry trends sure to upgrade your look for a new season.

Charm School

It’s no secret that Y2K is truly back, which means some of our favorite jewelry trends have returned in full force. Yes, the charm bracelets and necklaces you loved in middle school are back, but no, this doesn't look like your old Pandora collection. Today’s charms are more polished and focus on initials, crystals, and spiritual talismans to add elegant style with a little personality.

Initial Here

In the same vein as charms, necklaces featuring initials are coming back into popularity this fall, from simple letters on a delicate chain to wear over your V-neck sweaters to bold charms that make a statement. Hey kids, spelling is fun!

Cuff It

While cuffing season doesn’t officially begin for a couple more months, jewelry cuffing season has already begun, with large cuff bracelets and ear cuffs quickly becoming statement pieces. These are great pieces for layering, but they can also stand out on their own.

Beads of Glory

Beaded necklaces and bracelets have been growing in popularity since the beginning of the early Y2K style revival, but they're only on the rise this summer and fall, thanks in part to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, for which Swifties keep making and exchanging friendship bracelets. If you don’t feel like making your own, there are plenty of beaded jewelry pieces that can add a fun touch to any outfit. Try styles that mix pearls or crystals with regular beads or charms for an elevated touch.

Modern Pearls

Pearls have been dominating the jewelry scene for the last couple of years (especially alongside the coquette aesthetic and 2023 Met Gala), and with quiet luxury becoming more popular, we won’t be ditching them any time soon. However, you don’t have to go with your grandmother’s pearls: Play around with the trend by using different shapes, textures, and colors, combining them with different materials and jewelry to make a statement.

Brooch Moment

While this may seem like a wild card on this list, many predict that brooches are going to become popular this fall, thanks to fashion’s (and TikTok's) current obsession with old money aesthetics along with “core” trends like dark academia and cottagecore that embrace old-fashioned details. Brooches are the perfect way to dress up a blazer or jacket, plus you can try adding them to hats and bags—so be on the lookout during your next thrift store trip.

Mixed Materials

The debate over silver versus gold is over this fall as we embrace mixing and matching everything in our jewelry box. Go ahead and wear gold and silver jewelry together, mix pearls with petrified wood, and let crystals be on the same string as plastic beads. Some unique blending can create some beautiful pieces, so don’t be afraid to go bold, especially for statement looks.

Body Jewelry

When we think of jewelry, we typically think of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings. However, why should we limit ourselves to these options when we can adorn our whole bodies? While body jewelry is typical in the summer, you can easily add waist bracelets and body chains around satin slip dresses and sweaters for an edgier look.

Stacked to the Max

Why wear one ring when you can wear several? That’s the question we’ll be asking ourselves this fall as stacked rings become increasingly popular, complete with different colors, shapes, and gems. Sometimes, more is more!

Chromatic Chic

While most jewelry we’re seeing this season is leaning more toward the simple side, we're also seeing plenty of pieces that add a pop of color to your look. Think: a delicate gold chain with a gorgeous emerald on it, or stacks of beaded bracelets on your arm. Allowing your jewelry to shine against a neutral look can make it stand out that much more.

Timeless Timepieces

Another “vintage” find on this list, while we have no real need to wear watches in the digital era, timepieces are making a comeback as an elevated statement piece. These days, watches are going through a makeover, focusing more on style than functionality—so go for the details that make you smile, rather than looking for features that compete with your Apple Watch.

Statement Signets

Another extension of the old money aesthetic, signet rings are becoming one of the hottest jewelry trends of the season. But these aren't your typical class or frat rings: The signet rings of today lean towards a more playful side, from hearts and stars to big statements and references. Allow yourself to find the joy in these power rings.