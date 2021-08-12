25 Fall Jackets That Complete Your Look for Every Occasion

Fall is just around the corner, meaning it's almost time for the season of pumpkin spiced lattes, weekend apple-picking adventures, and most importantly, fashion. And while we have loved all of summer's beach-ready outfits and going-out looks, fall is undoubtedly the most fun season to dress for with its array of sweaters, boots, and denim to choose from.

But one of the best staples of the season is the fall jacket: Practical and stylish, it can take a look from day to night, depending on how you to choose to wear it. It can be the focal point of your outfit, or simply the finishing touch as a layer over a sweater or turtleneck. Whether you’re looking for style, practicality, or both, keep reading to find 25 fall jackets for every occasion.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Windbreaker $280 Shop

You can't go wrong with a sleek black jacket, and this windbreaker from Stella McCartney serves both style and function. With a detachable fanny pack and zip pockets, whether you carry a purse is optional.

ASOS Design Denim Micro Jacket $46 Shop

Not your average denim jacket, this green gingham piece is meant to make a statement. The cropped, boxy fit looks great with the matching skirt, or over a turtleneck and jeans on a cooler day.

Nili Lotan Francine Velvet Jacket $1095 Shop

A structured fall jacket should be a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. This velvet number is a gorgeous caramel color, finished with gold buttons to complement the deep tones.

Misook Knit Duster Jacket $448 Shop

A twist on the classic duster jacket, this coat is sure to make a modern statement all autumn long with its geometric pattern.

Shona Joy Kathy Oversized Faux Shearling Jacket $440 Shop

Vegan shearling makes for a cozy fall jacket with ethics in mind. Style with raw-hem denim for an effortless look.

Isabel Marant Étoile Tucinda Oversized Denim Blazer $640 Shop

We love an '80s moment. Dramatic shoulders and notched lapels create a powerful silhouette, while the denim keeps your look feeling effortless.

Jonathan Simkhai Paulette Vegan Leather Trench $795 Shop

You won’t want to take this jacket off. Buttery soft vegan leather in blue is a statement that you can take straight through from fall to winter.

ASOS Design Quilted Cropped Jacket $54 Shop

Great for chilly days as fall rolls on, this quilted fall jacket is just under $60 and cropped for a fashion-forward silhouette.

Free People Ariel Cozy Denim Bomber Jacket $148 Shop

The ultimate cool-girl staple, this piece is a cross between a denim and bomber jacket. Contrast lining adds warmth to the collar.

BDG Royce Corduroy Shirt Jacket $99 Shop

The shacket of all shackets, color-blocked corduroy is a classic for a casual fall look.

Staud Ryan Jacket $395 Shop

This jacket has struck the perfect balance between relaxed and put-together. With a slight stretch, this piece will take you from T-shirt to turtleneck, upgrading your look no matter the weather.

BB Dakota Daily Grind Jacket $89 Shop

We love a piece that wins at both price and quality. Perfect for work, errands, or just lounging around the house, this versatile fall jacket will become your new go-to.

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket $98 Shop

Fun fact: Levi Strauss created the first denim jacket circa 1880, about a decade after pioneering jeans. The straight silhouette of a trucker jacket is easy to style and looks great alongside all aesthetics.

Apparis Kayla Cadmium Yellow & Epsom $240 Shop

Feels like a sweatshirt, looks like a fall jacket: This is the ideal mix of style and comfort, made of faux shearling and finished with faux leather piping.

Moncler Nangy Jacket $1100 Shop

A cross between a shirt and jacket, the Moncler Nangy is the perfect pre-winter outerwear. Après ski, anyone?

New Balance x Bandier Tech Trench $298 Shop

On trend, water-resistant, and lightweight, this wardrobe essential has a versatile silhouette—wear it unrestricted for an oversized moment, or belt it at the waist for a more fitted look.

Alo Yoga Cargo Sherpa Jacket $218 Shop

Made for ultra-coziness and convenience, this jacket has pockets on the front and back to hold all of your trinkets.

Reformation Cora Shrunken Denim Jacket $148 Shop

If you love leopard, this is a perfect lightweight fall jacket for a night out or for days when layers aren't necessary. Think back-to-school style statements, but all grown up.

Veronica Beard Empire Plaid Dickey Jacket $650 Shop

This Veronica Beard jacket is a bestseller for a reason. Versatile and offered in so many colors and patterns, this will be your go-to blazer for fall.

Madewell (Re)sourced Gingham Quilted Tie Jacket $98 Shop

One piece, two fall jackets: This recycled gingham coat makes a statement whether you wear it as a tie jacket or an open cardigan.

Universal Thread Plaid Knit Bomber Jacket $40 Shop

This pink knit bomber is pure coziness, and will take you from chilly fall days straight into your winter wardrobe without breaking the bank.

PacSun Corduroy Shirt Jacket $60 Shop

There's just something about corduroy that is so nostalgic—maybe it’s because I'm a '90s baby and grew up in corduroy overalls. This fall jacket is a lightweight, relaxed fit, and can be worn alone or as a layering piece.

Rails Moto $218 Shop

A mix between your favorite cardigan and your sleekest leather jacket, this will be the moto jacket of the season. The asymmetrical zipper adds dimension and style to complete your fall look.

Blank NYC Faux Leather Jacket with Hooded Bib Insert $98 Shop

Create a grunge look with this oxblood fall jacket. A removable hoodie can take your look from sweats to street.

The Frankie Shop Oversized Collarless Quilted Jacket $199 Shop

Moss green seems to be one of the most popular colors of this season. This oversized quilted jacket is gorgeous with its contrast trim and split cuffs, and its weight makes it a great transitional piece.