10 Fall Jacket Trends You're Going to See Everywhere This Season

As fall grows closer and closer, we're beginning to evaluate our cool-weather wardrobes, making a mental list of what we need for fall 2023 and what we can donate from our closets altogether. And while there are plenty of footwear and handbag trends to embrace this season, outerwear is one of our favorite pieces to experiment with come fall. So to find out the top jacket and outwear trends of fall 2023, we chatted with a few fashion experts—including buyers and one very well-dressed stylist. Ahead, find the fall 2023 jacket trends they expect we'll see everywhere in the months to come.

Warm Browns

Black may always be in style but according to NYC-based fashion stylist Audree Kate López, brown is the new black for fall 2023. “At least that’s what we’ve seen during this Y2K resurgence over the past year,” she says. “If you remember, brown and pink were the elite combo in the early 2000s and brown has made its way back to the top of the neutral charts.” As López sees it, donning a brown jacket is an easy way to transition from summer to fall, as it’s a warmer shade and a more subtle shift from summer hues than if you were to bee-line for black. Plus, that way, she says, you won’t feel like you’re wearing all black for months on end. (Unless of course, that’s your thing, in which case, by all means.)

When selecting your brown jacket or coat, López says to resist the urge to reach for lighter tan and camel hues and reach for a chocolate brown style (such as the Bardot Oversized Blazer, $119, or Helsa Corduroy Double Breasted Jacket, $398) instead. “A dark, chocolate brown will be extremely versatile, feel elevated for a nice event or evening (unlike a tan coat), and is also more weather- and stain-proof,” she shares.



Styling Tip: Chocolate brown outerwear can be worn in many ways. “I would style a brown coat over an office look which you can easily mix lighter tans or black accessories,” López reveals. “For a casual look, I would pair it with light-wash straight-leg jeans, a white sneaker or cowboy boot, and a crewneck sweater or graphic tee.”

Tailored Blazer Jackets

As popular as oversized blazers with padded shoulders have become, for fall 2023, Nordstrom’s Women’s Managing Fashion Editor, Kate Bellman, predicts that the tailored blazer (like the Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket, $695) will soar to new heights. “The absolute essential third layer for fall is the tailored blazer,” she assures us. “Heading into this next season, look for updates that are structured and fitted, with a defined waist and sharp shoulders.”

Styling Tip: Don’t pigeonhole your blazer to businesswear alone—the silhouette pairs well with everything. “The blazer is the most versatile item in your closet and works equally as well with a pair of tailored trousers for the return to the office, as it does paired with wide-leg jeans for your go-to weekend wardrobe,” Bellman says.

Meet the Expert Audree Kate López is a celebrity stylist based in New York City and the founder of Audree Kate Studios.

Kate Bellman is the women's managing fashion editor for Nordstrom.

Elizabeth Carson is Anthropologie's jackets and outerwear buyer.



Colorful Faux Leather

Black leather jackets will always be a classic but here in 2023, colorful leather silhouettes (like the Lamarque Felina Blazer, $675, and Staud Ashley Vegan Leather Coat, $330) are expected to dominate the fashion scene. Opt for faux or vegan leather to keep your wardrobe cruelty-free.

“We are still seeing dopamine dressing all over the runways and street style and I love wearing bright colors in the fall and winter to brighten up your day,” López says.

Styling Tip: Don’t be afraid to add a pop of unexpected color to your fall wardrobe. “Colorful leather jackets can take a simple outfit to the next level or you can do a full monochromatic look with the jacket color as your base,” López shares.

Maximalist Patterns

Once the weather starts to really cool off, you’ll be glad to know that colorful, fun, furry, and/or fuzzy silhouettes are in for 2023. “Maximalists can rejoice because statement coats are here to stay,” López says.

When picking out a statement jacket or coat, López says to start with your favorite color. Mix in embellishments and/or add texture with quilted accents or a print like a houndstooth or plaid. (We love the look of the FARM Rio Crochet Denim Jacket, $257, and Hutch Knit Duster Jacket, $178.) “[Your jacket will be] a conversation starter and will brighten up any gloomy or cold days,” she assures us.

Styling Tip: “In my personal opinion, statement jackets and coats make getting dressed for colder weather so much easier,” López reveals. “You can layer neutrals, jeans, or a head-to-toe black uniform and toss on a fun coat and you instantly elevate your look from basic to trendsetter.”

Modern Bombers

Bomber jackets have been popular picks throughout the year, so it’s no surprise they're slated to make a statement all fall. “The perennial bomber jacket gets a makeover this fall season in oversized or cropped silhouettes and various materials from wool to leather and high-shine materials in satin finishes or sporty nylon,” Bellman says. (For the Barbie fashion lovers out there, consider the Azalea Wang Oversized Satin Bomber Jacket, $99.)

Styling Tip: Bombers might be seen as a casual jacket, but Anthropologie's jackets and outerwear buyer, Elizabeth Carson, promises they’re a popular pick for all dress codes. “Try layering a leather bomber with a graphic tee and hoodie for a casual sensibility,” she suggests. “Techy fabric? We’d suggest wearing over a slip dress or pairing with a slip skirt, for a high-low date night look. However you decide to style your bomber, function and fashion are guaranteed.”

Biker Chic

Colorful leather may be part of the fall fashion forecast, but classic black leather remains a stylish choice. “The tough biker jacket keeps leather and faux leather at the forefront as a key material and is revamped with distressed finishes, statement zips, and hardware,” Bellman says. “Shearling and faux fur trim move these styles into colder temps by providing extra textural details.” (A prime example? The AllSaints Balfren Gold Leather Bike Jacket, $529.)

Styling Tip: For a head-turning look, Bellman says to pair your biker chic jacket with a pleated mini skirt or menswear-inspired plaid pant for “a tough and tailored juxtaposition.”

Built-In Scarves

Thanks to jackets like the Toteme beauty shown here, built-in scarves will be a major trend for fall 2023. Something about a perfectly-coordinating coat and scarf combo screams (whispers?) quiet luxury, and it's super convenient as well. To get the look without a built-in, find a scarf that matches the shade of an existing jacket *perfectly* and no one will know the difference.

Styling Tip: To balance an oversized coat and scarf combo, opt for straight-leg jeans, understated shoes, and a handbag on the smaller side.

Need for Tweed

Hoping to bring summer’s quiet luxury trend into fall? Carson says opting for a tweed jacket (such as the Steve Madden Zoey Jacket, $91) will help you do just that. “We can’t get enough of all things Sofia Richie Grainge,” she exclaims, promoting tweed jackets as the perfect fall outerwear choice for those looking to nab her style.

Styling Tip: Tweed jackets can be worn with a variety of outfits. “Pair your tweed with an easy tee, wide-leg denim, and flats for a cool ‘on-the-go’ outfit or invest in a matching set for a polished look,” Carson says. “Either way, you’ll be looking effortlessly chic!”

Cargo Accents

Cargo pants were one of the more unexpected 2000s styles to make a resurgence here in 2023 but they made a lasting impact with many brands hopping on board. And now, cargo jackets, like the Helmut Lang Utility Bomber ($595), are making a splash, too. “Cargo pockets shift upwards from the bottom to the top half this fall season as utilitarian-inspired jackets are glamorized and redone in fresh silhouettes,” Bellman says. “While colored in familiar hues, like olives and khaki, the newness is within the materials from silks, nylons, and luxurious twills. Meanwhile, oversized pockets and drawstring details equalize both function and fashion.”

Styling Tip: Cargo jackets tend to be more casual, making them pair well with denim, trousers, and leggings alike. That said, if you opt for a fancier cargo silhouette, you could easily layer it over a slip dress, LBD, or something similarly unexpected.

The Leather Trench

A trend we’ve seen progress throughout the year involves increasing length. Where super-cropped silhouettes have dominated fashion trends the past few years, this year, both López and Carson are noticing a shift towards maxi silhouettes. And when it comes to outerwear for fall, that means trenches are in. “We’re loving longer lengths, so a classic trench coat is a no-brainer for the season,” Carson says.

While all trenches are fair game for fall 2023, López says that black leather trenches (like the Bardot Vegan Leather Trench, $199) are particularly trendy. “In addition to the revival of y2k and 2010s fashion, the ‘Matrix’ aesthetic has made its comeback over the past couple of years,” she explains, noting that along with silver accessories and new-age sunglasses, black leather trenches are part of the equation. “This is the newest iteration of the classic tan trench—think Burberry-meets-fashion cool girl. This is the coat for the minimalist, street-style-chic city gal on the go. The leather is durable, timeless, effortless and the long trench length will be versatile for years to come.”

Styling Tip: To lean into the Matric aesthetic, López says to layer your black leather trench over a fitted black turtleneck and black jeans or leather pants. Complete the look with a pair of cowboy boots or knee-high boots for what she calls a “sexy, effortless, put-together look.” Another option? “Trenches allow for proportion play in styling—remix your look and try wearing over a mini dress or skirt, or back to slouchy trousers,” Carson suggests.

Quilted Details

Add a touch of whimsy to your fall wardrobe with a quilted jacket (such as the Free People Chloe Jacket, $198). “The quilted jacket is the perfect transitional style as the temperature starts to drop,” Bellman says. “Both lightweight and breathable, the quilted jacket has transitioned from traditional, heritage field styles to modern everyday essentials.” While old-school green and tan quilted jackets are in style for fall 2023, all colors and prints are suitable when adopting a quilted jacket for the cooler months ahead. “Bold colors and pop pastels bring the quilted jacket from town and country to downtown chic,” Bellman points out.

Styling Tip: Quilted jackets are on the more casual end of the spectrum. Try pairing your silhouette with your favorite blue jeans and a fitted turtleneck for a timeless approach to the newly-updated style.

