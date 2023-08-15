The Top Fall 2023 Handbag Trends Include Glitzy Baguettes and Slouchy Silhouettes

Every year, as sthe warmth of summer begins to fade into the crispness of fall, we take to our wardrobes to determine our next big seasonal buys. As much as we love stocking up on casual-chic bomber jackets and moody leather trench coats, chunky sweaters, corduroy accents, and rip-proof tights, we also love expanding our seasonal shopping to include purses and bags. While any purse can be multi-seasonal, getting in on season-specific handbag trends is a great way to modernize your wardrobe with the purchase of just 1-2 pieces. With that in mind, we chatted with NYC-based fashion stylist Audree Kate López to uncover the top five handbag trends for fall 2023. Keep reading to learn what they are.

Meet the Expert Audree Kate López is a New York City-based celebrity stylist and the founder of Audrey Kate Studios.

Natural Textiles

Getty

Natural textiles might be most connected to summer, but according to López, organic materials are going to stick around for fall this year, as well. “This spring/summer season we have seen the popular rise of raffia, woven, and crochet bags and they will lead into fall and winter seasons,” she says.

To get the most use out of a natural bag, López suggests opting for a neutral-toned silhouette, such as the Saint Laurent Raffia Shoulder Bag ($1590) as a high-end option or the & Other Stories Straw Flap Bag ($69) as a more affordable option. “They’re versatile, understated, and can be used for day or night,” she explains. Of course, if you prefer color, by all means, show some on your shoulder with the Kate Spade High Tide Striped Crochet Raffia Tote ($398).

"Ludicrously Capacious" Tote Bags

Remember the early 2010s when we’d toss all our must-haves into a tote bag and call it a day? Well, the "ludicrously capacious" silhouette (à la Succession) is back, and it can manifest itself as a classic, reusable shopping bag or even something more elevated and designer.

“The micro mini is out and we have seen the return of oversized bags this year,” López says. “The tote bag is a staple and your catch-all for everything. This is great for days in office, while commuting, or whenever you’re out all day and need more purse space than the Jacquemus Le Chiquito Moyen Bag that only fits a credit card and lip gloss.”

The beauty of totes is that, while classic canvas silhouettes (like the ban.do The Possibilities Are Endless Tote, $20) still exist, so do updated, ultra-organized versions (like the Dagne Dover Large Daily Tote, $295). But that’s not all. If you’re looking for a bag that offers even more space than you might need, there’s the Calpak Luka Expandable Tote ($98); and if you want an ultra-chic tote, there’s the cult-favorite Telfar Large Shopper ($450). Point being: No matter your style or needs, there’s a modern tote to help you fill the gap this fall.

Glitzy Clutches and Baguettes

In another nod to early 2000s fashion, López says that glitzy clutches and baguettes are bound to be big during fall 2023. (We're blaming it on the Barbiecore movement.) “They're embellished with beads, rhinestones, fringe, [feathers] and/or designs,” she says, noting that the trend pays homage to the y2k sequin hobo bag of yesteryear, albeit in a smaller silhouette.

If you love the idea of adding a little shimmer to your seasonal wardrobe, consider the Nina Alexia Soft Mesh Clutch ($111). If you prefer beads, the Staud Bean Beaded Shoulder Bag ($225) is a fun pick. Meanwhile, for a head-turning rhinestone bag, check out the Kurt Geiger Mini Kensington Convertible Crossbody Bag ($215).

Bucket Bags

Getty

Another handbag trend that’s making an appearance from once upon a time is the bucket bag. “If you kept your Mansur Gavriel Bucket Bag ($495), pull it back out because the bucket bag is back,” López says. “This is the little sister to the tote or hobo bag—it's spacious, functional, but also fashionable.”

Craving more inspo? We love the kitchiness of the Marc Jacobs Bucket Bag ($395) and the ethereal allure of the Rebecca Minkoff Mystical Edie Small Bucket Bag ($278).

Slouchy Bags

Last but certainly not least, we have the reincarnation of the 2010s hobo bag. Here in 2023, López is dubbing it the slouchy bag. “The 2010s fashion handbag staple was the hobo bag—the oversized slouchy silhouette was every fashion girl's accessory and we have seen the handbags get bigger and bigger this season,” she says.

To reclaim the throwback purse trend on an extra-luxe level, invest in the Louis Vuitton Graceful MM Tote ($1,890). For a more affordable option, consider the Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Satchel ($128).