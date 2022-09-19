From Nutella and Cherry to Champagne Highlights—Fall 2022's Hair Color Trends Are All Tasty

Is there a rush on earth that can compare to that first crisp, cool hint of fall air? It feels like it happens literally overnight—one evening you're flip-flopping around town trying to pat your sweat down into a glow, and the next, every person you pass is swaddled in a leather jacket. The energy's electric, and the calendar's jam-packed, which means it's time to embrace the autumn aesthetic and adopt one of fall 2022's biggest hair color trends.

As you might expect for this time of year, there's a major focus on deep, moody colors that reflect the changing leaves and weather around you. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Affleck, Sophie Turner, and Megan Thee Stallion are embracing richer, darker colors for the season, but there are just as many A-listers lightening things up with luminous highlights and warm tones. Look at the red-toned ribbon highlights flowing through Priyanka Chopra's waves, or Beyoncé's ultra-buzzy (and completely genius) spotlight highlights—there are plenty of ways to get into the fall beauty spirit without going darker.

To navigate the best new fall hair colors, Byrdie turned to a team of celebrity colorists who are all tuned in to the most sought-after shades in Hollywood and beyond. Even if the temperatures outside aren't quite at "light the allspice candle" levels yet, your hair definitely can be.

