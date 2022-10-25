18 Fall French Manicures That Reinvent the Classic Look

Year after year, nail polish trends cycle in and out with the season. While spring is a popular time for pastels and summer is associated with brights, autumn is all about rich hues inspired by the changing colors of leaves, the cozy knits of sweater weather, and the nostalgia of falls past. With so many colors to pick from, you might feel inclined to book an appointment to make your nails as fresh as your fall outfits.

While you can never go wrong with a simple all-over shade, we're here to remind you that French manicures are a great way to switch it up. More specifically, we're here to show you just how creative you can get with the timeless nail art trend. If you love a solid, matching manicure, try swapping out white tips for a fall-friendly shade on each nail. On the other hand, if you're more of an unconventional nail art lover, there are so many ways to update the classic look for 2022. To help you uncover the possibilities and pick your favorites, we rounded up over a dozen fall French manicure nail art ideas below.