23 Dresses That Prove Fall Is Actually the Season For Floral Prints

Spring seems to be the most obvious time of year for floral dresses. Nature’s own buds make their debut and temperatures finally coordinate so that bare legs can comfortably show. So perhaps it’s a less obvious choice to say there’s something unbeatable about fall florals, but the current and vast options on the market support this bold claim.
In moodier colorways, fall florals offer an alternative to the classic print. This season, you’ll find warm contrasting colors in oversized-bloom graphics and on-trend quilted fabrics that feature smaller, sweeter flowers. Meanwhile, the seasonless print can be interpreted in endless ways when it appears on a number of fabrics, including flowy, boho chiffon, shiny satin, sleek silk, body-skimming mesh, or holiday-season-ready velvet. And that’s just scratching the surface. Ahead, explore the 23 best floral dresses you’ll want to build your fall wardrobe around.
We're totally enchanted by these oversize blue blooms, which pop brilliantly against an autumnal shade of reddish brown.
This brown mini dress gives us '70s wallpaper vibes in the best possible way.
The any-season nap dress is ready for fall and it's the perfect silhouette to layer with a thin turtleneck beneath.
For a brighter approach, this orange-and-blue print is instantly eye-catching. Plus, this dress is packed with genius design choices, such as a subtle puffy sleeve, a small neck ruffle, and pockets.
The timeless black-and-white palette feels fresh in this oversize floral print.
Florals take on a new vibe in slinky figure-hugging mesh style.
Marni's iconic use of flowers is almost three-dimensional when layered over a black-fabric backdrop.
The black and gray floral print is a subtle and chic choice. It's an approach even the print-averse will love.
Florals maintain their inherent boho feel in this extra flowy design. Simply add a lace-up ankle boot and this ensemble is complete.
Smaller-scale florals in contrasting bright colors have a super playful effect.
The quilting trend takes on a new life when applied to a multicolored maxi dress. It's a statement piece that seems incredibly cozy, too.
We love a fall slip dress that can be layered with knitwear, leather jackets, and tons of chunky boots. This one has a subtle light blue floral motif, as well.
For a formal affair, opt for this Christopher John Roger's design with multicolored flowers. It's a look we think is evergreen.
In a unique floral application, this dress is a mix of flowers and geometric shapes.
Here's one more quilted option. This time it's short, puffy-sleeved, and has a flowy shape you'll love slipping into.
Wear this pretty, sheer-sleeved number with a pair of tall Western boots—the substantial shoe will balance the delicate print.
Fall festivities call for a party dress and this one gives us amazing '80s déjà vu with its bright flowers and off-the-shoulder puffed sleeves.
Pile on the prints and petals in this patchwork slip dress. Style with lug sole boots if you want to contrast this number's sweet aesthetic.
We're instantly drawn to the textural appearance of this black-and-white flower-print design. The amazing crochet collar is the cherry on top.
The classic wrap dress with exaggerated bell-shaped sleeves is a perfect background for a fall bouquet.
With social calendars starting to fill up, this look is ready for an evening out. Style with your favorite heels and, if the weather compels you, tights.
This easy-to-live-in maxi dress is seasonally on-point in a deep, moody shade of purple.
Add a pair of chunky loafers and a hair accessory and you've got a look that'll take you to any holiday get together this year.