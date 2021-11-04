23 Dresses That Prove Fall Is Actually the Season For Floral Prints

Spring seems to be the most obvious time of year for floral dresses. Nature’s own buds make their debut and temperatures finally coordinate so that bare legs can comfortably show. So perhaps it’s a less obvious choice to say there’s something unbeatable about fall florals, but the current and vast options on the market support this bold claim.

In moodier colorways, fall florals offer an alternative to the classic print. This season, you’ll find warm contrasting colors in oversized-bloom graphics and on-trend quilted fabrics that feature smaller, sweeter flowers. Meanwhile, the seasonless print can be interpreted in endless ways when it appears on a number of fabrics, including flowy, boho chiffon, shiny satin, sleek silk, body-skimming mesh, or holiday-season-ready velvet. And that’s just scratching the surface. Ahead, explore the 23 best floral dresses you’ll want to build your fall wardrobe around.



Tanya Taylor Amara Dress $365

We're totally enchanted by these oversize blue blooms, which pop brilliantly against an autumnal shade of reddish brown.



Cider Claire Button Up Floral Mini Dress $28

This brown mini dress gives us '70s wallpaper vibes in the best possible way.



Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress $125

The any-season nap dress is ready for fall and it's the perfect silhouette to layer with a thin turtleneck beneath.



Autumn Adeigbo Lana Dress $715

For a brighter approach, this orange-and-blue print is instantly eye-catching. Plus, this dress is packed with genius design choices, such as a subtle puffy sleeve, a small neck ruffle, and pockets.



Eloquii A-Line Dress With Puff Sleeves $99.95

The timeless black-and-white palette feels fresh in this oversize floral print.



& Other Stories Abstract Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress $89

Florals take on a new vibe in slinky figure-hugging mesh style.



Marni Floral-Printed Dress $1785

Marni's iconic use of flowers is almost three-dimensional when layered over a black-fabric backdrop.



Ted Baker Devore Mesh Dress With Sleeve Detail $213

The black and gray floral print is a subtle and chic choice. It's an approach even the print-averse will love.



Iris & Ink Cezanne Tiered Floral-Print Chiffon Maxi Dress $295

Florals maintain their inherent boho feel in this extra flowy design. Simply add a lace-up ankle boot and this ensemble is complete.



Ganni Silk Stretch Satin Short Dress $545

Smaller-scale florals in contrasting bright colors have a super playful effect.



Sea Sydney Dress $375

The quilting trend takes on a new life when applied to a multicolored maxi dress. It's a statement piece that seems incredibly cozy, too.



Ciao Lucia Diletta Dress Navy $450

We love a fall slip dress that can be layered with knitwear, leather jackets, and tons of chunky boots. This one has a subtle light blue floral motif, as well.



Christopher John Rogers Painterly Floral Midi-Dress $1995

For a formal affair, opt for this Christopher John Roger's design with multicolored flowers. It's a look we think is evergreen.



Lisa Says Gah! Debbie Dress $139

In a unique floral application, this dress is a mix of flowers and geometric shapes.



Madewell Quilted Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Amie Floral $135

Here's one more quilted option. This time it's short, puffy-sleeved, and has a flowy shape you'll love slipping into.



Mango Printed Dress With Balloon Sleeves $55.99

Wear this pretty, sheer-sleeved number with a pair of tall Western boots—the substantial shoe will balance the delicate print.



Zara Floral Print Dress $49.90

Fall festivities call for a party dress and this one gives us amazing '80s déjà vu with its bright flowers and off-the-shoulder puffed sleeves.



Love Shack Fancy Mackie Silk Maxi Dress $675

Pile on the prints and petals in this patchwork slip dress. Style with lug sole boots if you want to contrast this number's sweet aesthetic.



Tach Nana Jaquard Floral Dress $235

We're instantly drawn to the textural appearance of this black-and-white flower-print design. The amazing crochet collar is the cherry on top.



Fe Noel Isle of Spice Wrap Dress $830

The classic wrap dress with exaggerated bell-shaped sleeves is a perfect background for a fall bouquet.



Lulus Radiant Love Floral Embroidered Fit & Flare Dress $78

With social calendars starting to fill up, this look is ready for an evening out. Style with your favorite heels and, if the weather compels you, tights.



Rebecca Taylor Zia Fleur Tie Front Pleated Dress $425

This easy-to-live-in maxi dress is seasonally on-point in a deep, moody shade of purple.



Free People Beautiful Blooms Mini $168

Add a pair of chunky loafers and a hair accessory and you've got a look that'll take you to any holiday get together this year.

